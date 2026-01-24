Justin Thomas Suggests Timeframe For PGA Tour Return Following Back Surgery

Justin Thomas has given his latest update on his recovery from back surgery and for the first time, he has outlined a tentative timeframe for a return to competitive action.

The two-time PGA Champion hasn’t played since the Ryder Cup, having undergone a microdiscectomy for a disc problem in his back in November.

At that point, he refused to give a timeline for his return, writing on Instagram: “I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning.

“While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again.”

Until now, Thomas has kept his word, although the former World No.1 has offered regular progress reports on his recovery, including earlier in January, when he posted a video on Instagram of him making full swings.

Justin Thomas last played in the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week on, Thomas has given his most promising update yet, and suggested a return to PGA Tour action in late February or March could be in the offing.

Thomas posted a series of videos on Instagram showing him in the gym and out on the course, and wrote: “10 weeks post surgery today… feeling good! Recovery has gone well. I’m slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym, and also hitting wedges/short irons.

“Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process. Taking it slow and listening to how I’m feeling each day.



He added: “I’m looking to come back competitively at some point during the Florida swing. I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I’m only looking forward over the course of the season.”

The Florida Swing begins with the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, which gets underway on February 26th. It continues the week after with Signature Event the Arnold Palmer Invitational before The Players Championship, which Thomas won in 2021, begins on March 12th.

The Florida Swing concludes with the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, which takes place between March 19th and 22nd.

In 2025, the Florida-based star played in the latter three events, which marked his last action before the first Major of the year, The Masters at Augusta National.

While it is unclear at what stage of the Florida Swing we are likely to see Thomas return to action, when he does, he will hope to build on a successful 2025 that included his first victory since 2022, at the RBC Heritage, when he beat Andrew Novak in a playoff.