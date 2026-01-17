Justin Thomas Provides Recovery Update As Two-Time Major Winner Makes Full Swings
The two-time Major winner has provided an encouraging update of his recovery from back surgery in November
Justin Thomas appears to be making good progress in his recovery from back surgery, with the two-time PGA Champion posting a video on Instagram showing him making a full swing.
The American announced he had undergone a microdiscectomy for a disc problem in his back in November.
At the time, he refused to offer a timeline for his return, writing on Instagram: “Before you ask, I’m not putting any tournament on the calendar or specific time for returning.
“While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again.”
Nevertheless, Thomas, who hasn’t played since September’s Ryder Cup, has kept fans updated on his progress throughout his recovery.
In December, he posted videos of his rehab and explained he’d been able to start a rehab schedule of three days a week, four weeks after the surgery.
In early January, he offered a further update, this time with a video of him back on the course, accompanied by the message, “Feels nice to *slowly* work my way back. Happy to be back out chipping and putting!”
Now, he has stepped up his comeback plans further with another video showing him making a full swing.
Whenever Thomas does return to PGA Tour action, he will be hoping to continue where he left off after an impressive 2025 season.
Thomas finished runner-up twice last year, at The American Express and the Valspar Championship, before winning his first title anywhere since the 2022 PGA Championship when he beat Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage.
It was also the year Thomas returned to the world’s top 10 after a prolonged spell out of it following a slump in form.
Thomas was also one of Team US’s few bright lights in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where he claimed two points from his four matches, including victory in the singles session over Tommy Fleetwood as Keegan Bradley’s men came close to a monumental comeback win.
With Major season looming and the Presidents Cup coming later in the year, the latest update offers hope that Thomas will return to action in the not-too-distant future, with plenty to play for as the season continues.
