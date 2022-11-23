Joburg Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

While a handful of the world’s best players are competing in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, another tournament on the Tour is taking place in South Africa, the Joburg Open at Johannesburg’s par-71 Houghton Golf Club.

Last year, the tournament was reduced to 36 holes. To begin with, it was set for 54 holes because of travel restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. However, due to weather delays it was reduced even further, eventually finishing on the Saturday. Thriston Lawrence set a blistering pace to lead after two rounds on the Friday, and after the other players completed their rounds the following morning, the South African still had a four-shot lead, handing him the victory. He will return this year hoping for another win in his homeland.

Not surprisingly, there are plenty of South Africans in the field aside from Lawrence. World No.74 Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the highest-ranked player in the field, while one-time LIV Golf player Oliver Bekker competes, along with another player who joined the Saudi-funded organisation, Hennie du Plessis. In addition, 2014 winner George Coetzee and Shaun Norris, who won another tournament held in Johannesburg, the Steyn City Championship in March, are two other players hoping to impress the home crowd.

Dane Joachim B Hansen won by two shots in 2020 and is also participating as he searches for his third win on the Tour. Other former winners in the field include more local talent - Darren Fichardt, who won in 2017 and Haydn Porteous, who claimed victory the year before. Another South African, Zander Lombard, has finished runner-up twice in recent years – in 2016 and 2021 – and he will hope it's a case of third time lucky as he attempts to secure a maiden DP World Tour victory. Players will compete for a purse of R17,500000 (approximately $1m).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $165,000 2nd $110,110 3rd $62,600 4th $50,000 5th $42,400 6th $35,000 7th $30,000 8th $25,000 9th $22,400 10th $20,000 11th $18,400 12th $17,200 13th $16,100 14th $15,300 15th $14,700 16th $14,100 17th $13,500 18th $12,900 19th $12,400 20th $12,000 21st $11,600 22nd $11,300 23rd $11,000 24th $10,700 25th $10,400 26th $10,100 27th $9,800 28th $9,500 29th $9,200 30th $8,900 31st $8,600 32nd $8,300 33rd $8,000 34th $7,700 35th $7,500 36th $7,300 37th $7,100 38th $6,900 39th $6,700 40th $6,500 41st $6,300 42nd $6,100 43rd $5,900 44th $5,700 45th $5,500 46th $5,300 47th $5,100 48th $4,900 49th $4,700 50th $4,500 51st $4,300 52nd $4,100 53rd $3,900 54th $3,700 55th $3,500 56th $3,300 57th $3,100 58th $3,000 59th $2,900 60th $2,800 61st $2,700 62nd $2,600 63rd $2,500 64th $2,400 65th $2,300

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Clément Berardo

Elias Bertheussen

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Jake Bolton

Gregory Bourdy

Gary Boyd

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Harvey Byers

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

David Drysdale

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Jens Fahrbring

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Julien Guerrier

Aman Gupta

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Keith Horne

Craig Howie

Jean Hugo

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Herman Loubser

Ross McGowan

Tom McKibbin

Anthony Michael

Christopher Mivis

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Tom Murray

Madalitso Muthiya

Siyanda Mwandla

Dylan Naidoo

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

Renato Paratore

Gerhard Pepler

Haydn Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Pavan Sagoo

Javier Sainz

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Santiago Tarrio

Toby Tree

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Who Won The 2021 Joburg Open? South African Thriston Lawrence won the 2021 Joburg Open after it was reduced to 36 holes because of Covid-related travel restrictions and poor weather. Lawrence claimed the win by four shots ahead of compatriot Zander Lombard.