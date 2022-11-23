Joburg Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Thriston Lawrence returns to defend the trophy he won last year win over just 36 holes
While a handful of the world’s best players are competing in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, another tournament on the Tour is taking place in South Africa, the Joburg Open at Johannesburg’s par-71 Houghton Golf Club.
Last year, the tournament was reduced to 36 holes. To begin with, it was set for 54 holes because of travel restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. However, due to weather delays it was reduced even further, eventually finishing on the Saturday. Thriston Lawrence set a blistering pace to lead after two rounds on the Friday, and after the other players completed their rounds the following morning, the South African still had a four-shot lead, handing him the victory. He will return this year hoping for another win in his homeland.
Not surprisingly, there are plenty of South Africans in the field aside from Lawrence. World No.74 Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the highest-ranked player in the field, while one-time LIV Golf player Oliver Bekker competes, along with another player who joined the Saudi-funded organisation, Hennie du Plessis. In addition, 2014 winner George Coetzee and Shaun Norris, who won another tournament held in Johannesburg, the Steyn City Championship in March, are two other players hoping to impress the home crowd.
Dane Joachim B Hansen won by two shots in 2020 and is also participating as he searches for his third win on the Tour. Other former winners in the field include more local talent - Darren Fichardt, who won in 2017 and Haydn Porteous, who claimed victory the year before. Another South African, Zander Lombard, has finished runner-up twice in recent years – in 2016 and 2021 – and he will hope it's a case of third time lucky as he attempts to secure a maiden DP World Tour victory. Players will compete for a purse of R17,500000 (approximately $1m).
Below is the full field and breakdown of the prize money* for the 2022 Joburg Open. *approximate breakdown based on tournaments with similar purse sizes.
Joburg Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$165,000
|2nd
|$110,110
|3rd
|$62,600
|4th
|$50,000
|5th
|$42,400
|6th
|$35,000
|7th
|$30,000
|8th
|$25,000
|9th
|$22,400
|10th
|$20,000
|11th
|$18,400
|12th
|$17,200
|13th
|$16,100
|14th
|$15,300
|15th
|$14,700
|16th
|$14,100
|17th
|$13,500
|18th
|$12,900
|19th
|$12,400
|20th
|$12,000
|21st
|$11,600
|22nd
|$11,300
|23rd
|$11,000
|24th
|$10,700
|25th
|$10,400
|26th
|$10,100
|27th
|$9,800
|28th
|$9,500
|29th
|$9,200
|30th
|$8,900
|31st
|$8,600
|32nd
|$8,300
|33rd
|$8,000
|34th
|$7,700
|35th
|$7,500
|36th
|$7,300
|37th
|$7,100
|38th
|$6,900
|39th
|$6,700
|40th
|$6,500
|41st
|$6,300
|42nd
|$6,100
|43rd
|$5,900
|44th
|$5,700
|45th
|$5,500
|46th
|$5,300
|47th
|$5,100
|48th
|$4,900
|49th
|$4,700
|50th
|$4,500
|51st
|$4,300
|52nd
|$4,100
|53rd
|$3,900
|54th
|$3,700
|55th
|$3,500
|56th
|$3,300
|57th
|$3,100
|58th
|$3,000
|59th
|$2,900
|60th
|$2,800
|61st
|$2,700
|62nd
|$2,600
|63rd
|$2,500
|64th
|$2,400
|65th
|$2,300
Joburg Open Field 2022
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Clément Berardo
- Elias Bertheussen
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Jake Bolton
- Gregory Bourdy
- Gary Boyd
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Harvey Byers
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- David Drysdale
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Jens Fahrbring
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Julien Guerrier
- Aman Gupta
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Keith Horne
- Craig Howie
- Jean Hugo
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Ross McGowan
- Tom McKibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Christopher Mivis
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Tom Murray
- Madalitso Muthiya
- Siyanda Mwandla
- Dylan Naidoo
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- Renato Paratore
- Gerhard Pepler
- Haydn Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Pavan Sagoo
- Javier Sainz
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toby Tree
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
Who Won The 2021 Joburg Open?
South African Thriston Lawrence won the 2021 Joburg Open after it was reduced to 36 holes because of Covid-related travel restrictions and poor weather. Lawrence claimed the win by four shots ahead of compatriot Zander Lombard.
Where Is The Joburg Open?
The 2022 Joburg Open is held at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, a parkland course with strategically placed bunkers, ponds and undulating greens.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
