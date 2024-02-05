Jessica Korda Announces Birth Of First Child In Social Media Post

Jessica Korda has given birth to her first child, a son named Greyson. The six-time LPGA Tour winner introduced the arrival of the baby on her social media platforms with the message "Greyson John DelPrete 2.3.24" together with an image of her and her husband Johnny DelPrete’s hands holding the hand of their newborn.

Among the well-known figures to respond to her Instagram post with messages of congratulations were her sister Nelly, 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam and Golf Channel reporter Kira K Dixon.

The happy news comes just over a week after Korda made a labor joke following Nelly’s tense LPGA Drive On Championship victory. The 25-year-old fought back to claim her ninth LPGA Tour title after it had looked as though she had missed her chance against Lydia Ko.

After walking off the 18th green following her victory, Nelly made a video call and later confirmed it was to her sister, saying: "She was like 'I thought you were going to send me into labor!' Thankfully, baby is still in belly, so we're good."

Later, Jessica confirmed her reaction via a post on her Instagram story, with a picture of Nelly on 18 along with the caption: "I really thought this may put me in labor today."

She didn’t need to wait much longer, with the baby arriving just six days after her younger sister’s win.

Jessica had originally announced she was expecting her first child in August with an Instagram post featuring a picture of her dog and the caption: "DelPrete tee time for 3 coming February 2024.”

That news came as she endured a frustrating time with injuries. A back problem meant Korda had to end her 2022 season early, and then last May, she announced she would be out of the game indefinitely to resolve the issue after her return to action lasted just six appearances.

Thankfully, 2024 has begun with far happier news for Korda as she embarks on her first days of motherhood.