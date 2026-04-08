Rusty Or Rested? Masters Wide Open As Big Names Look To Reverse Augusta Trend

The 2026 Masters looks like one of the most wide-open in years with some of the big tournament favorites all having question marks around them.

And there's a recent trend around Masters champions that would rule out a host of the big guns at Augusta National this week if it holds true.

As the recent stats say you can't win The Masters if you've had more than a week off before heading down Magnolia Lane to tackle Augusta National.

If that run continues then the likes of defending champion Rory McIlroy, two-time winner Scottie Scheffler, former champions Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed and the in-form Bryson DeChambeau all have no chance this week.

Two weeks off too long to win The Masters?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a strong trend too, with only two of the last 20 Masters winners having more than a week off before claiming the Green Jacket, and none of the last 11 champions - according to stats maestro Justin Ray.

The LIV Golf contingent have had no option as the last event on their team golf tour took place in South Africa three weeks ago, meaning Rahm and DeChambeau, along with Tyrrell Hatton, have had two full weeks off.

After trekking around the globe playing in the Middle East, Australia and Asia that doesn't seem like too bad a plan at all - and both Rahm and DeChambeau have been in brilliant form - but this trend says that it is too long a break to take.

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All the LIV Golf players, along with former LIV man Reed, also haven't even teed it up in the USA this year yet, which could be seen as a bit of a negative for their chances.

PGA Tour players usually fit in one of either the Houston Open or Texas Open following The Players Championship to have one last tune-up for Augusta and ensure they have no more than a week off.

That's not the case for a large number of well-fancied players though, with Matt Fitzpatrick taking the full two weeks off after winning the Valspar - as has Xander Schauffle after finishing fourth at the same event.

Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay are another three to have had two weeks off, along with FedEx Cup leader Jacob Bridgeman who is fancied to do well on his Masters debut.

He won't win it though if this stat holds, with Bubba Watson the last man to take a fortnight off before winning The Masters in 2014.

McIlroy, Scheffler & Rose have had lengthy lay-offs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While that's bad enough, this year there are some big names that have taken even longer off before heading to The Masters, for various reasons.

And as the AP's Doug Ferguson points out you have to go back to Adam Scott in 2013 to find a Masters champion crowned after a three-week break from golf.

This then brings in World No.1 Scheffler, who has just welcomed his second child to the family, and current Green Jacket holder McIlroy who has to end that long run if he's to become just the fourth back-to-back Masters champion.

But it doesn't end there, as Players Championship winner Cameron Young hasn't teed it up since winning at TPC Sawgrass while Collin Morikawa hasn't been seen since withdrawing from the PGA Tour's flagship event with a back injury.

We can add Masters runner-up Justin Rose to that mix as well as he's not played since Sawgrass, while former champion Patrick Reed, who always seems to go well here, hasn't played for a month.

Reed last played at the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour after leaving LIV as he's not yet allowed to return to PGA Tour action. He'll definitely be on the rusty side but his course form could help him.

That's still a lot of big names that are battling against the recent rust factor, among other things, and the sheer amount of them means we likely could see an end to this run, but it does bring a few doubts for the usual suspects and could make this one of the most open Masters tournaments in years.