How To Watch The Masters 2026: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

Watch The Masters from wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the 2026 golf season takes place at the iconic Augusta National, with Golf Monthly bringing you all the information on TV channels, live streaming, free coverage, and how to watch The Masters.

Last year’s Masters set viewerships records in both the UK and the US. In the UK, Sky Sports recorded its largest audience for a golf event – later surpassed by last year’s Ryder Cup – and in the US the Masters became the most-streamed golf tournament in the history of Paramount+.

Viewers were gripped by Rory McIlroy’s playoff triumph over fellow Brit Justin Rose, which brought him a career Grand Slam. McIlroy will be attempting to be the first defending champion since Tiger Woods in 2002 to win. Indeed, only three man have done so, the others being Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler starts as favorite. Also highly fancied by the bookies are the LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and 2023 winner Jon Rahm.

Read on for our guide on how to watch The Masters online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch The Masters 2026 for FREE

You can watch The Masters for free thanks to the tournament itself, which is providing free live streaming on its own website, Masters.com. Access is only available in the USA.

Not in the US right now? Streaming via Masters.com is geo-restricted, so it will only work in the States, but if you're out of the country right now you can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Masters.com will provide a simulcast of the TV broadcasts going out on ESPN and CBS over the course of the four days.

On top of that, it will host a multi-feed streaming offering that includes Featured Groups and Featured Holes. In other words, it has the lot, and its giving it away for free – a rarity in this day and age.

Watch The Masters from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

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Watch The Masters golf in the US

Broadcast rights to The Masters 2026 in the US are split between three major broadcasters: Amazon Prime Video, ESPN and CBS. The opening two rounds of The Masters, on April 9 and 10, will go out on ESPN with early coverage available on Prime Video, while the final two rounds, on April 11 and April 12, will be shown on CBS and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Masters 2026 US Broadcast Schedule Day Time (ET) Service Thursday, Apr 9 1pm–7:30pm Amazon Prime Video (1–3 pm), ESPN / ESPN Unlimited (3–7:30pm) Friday, Apr 10 1pm–7:30pm Amazon Prime Video (1–3 pm), ESPN / ESPN Unlimited (3–7:30pm) Saturday, Apr 11 11:30am–7pm Paramount+ (11:30am–2pm), CBS (2–7pm) Sunday, Apr 12 11:30am–7pm Paramount+ (11:30am–2pm), CBS (2–7pm)

The Masters on ESPN

ESPN will be showing live coverage of the first two rounds of The Masters, on Thursday April 9 and Friday April 10. On both days, the television broadcast will run from 3pm to 7.30pm ET.

You can watch The Masters online on ESPN Unlimited or ESPN Select, where, in addition to the simulcast of the TV broadcast (ESPN Unlimited), you'll find the multi-feed streaming offering. The Masters coverage on ESPN Select allows you to hone in on four Featured Groups as well as eight Featured Holes.

A subscription to ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99/month while ESPN Select prices start at $12.99/month. ESPN Unlimited will provide you access to every inch of the streaming services broadcast, including the live simulcast.

The Masters on CBS

For the final two days of The Masters, the broadcast reins switch from ESPN to CBS.

For CBS television viewers, coverage runs from 2pm to 7pm ET on both Saturday April 11 and Sunday April 12.

You can watch CBS online through its streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll get an extra two hours of coverage, with streaming beginning at 12pm ET on both days. On top of that, like with ESPN's coverage, Paramount+ will also have the multi-feed live stream with Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

You can watch the multi-feed stream for The Masters on the basic Paramount+ subscription ($8.99 per month). However, to watch the full CBS broadcast online, you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $13.99 per month.

The Masters 2026 on NBC / Golf Channel

NBC does not have the rights to broadcast The Masters live, so you won't catch any of the action live on NBC or the Golf Channel. However, they will be on-site and will have plenty of studio coverage around the action, with many golf fans keen to hear from their broadcast team. Live from The Masters will go out on Golf Channel before and after the main telecast for the day.

Watch The Masters without cable

If you don't have cable, you can still watch The Masters 2026 through the streaming platforms of ESPN and CBS, or Masters.com, as outlined above. Another option is to get a cord-cutting service that gives you cable channels in an online package.

For a run-down of the best cord-cutting options for watching golf in 2026, check out our dedicated guide: How To Watch Golf In The USA: Your Guide To Broadcasters, TV Coverage, Live Streaming, Pricing For 2026

Watch The Masters golf in the UK

It's all a lot simple in the UK with golf fans able to watch The Masters 2026 on Sky Sports all this week.

The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, while a lot of the action can also be found on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports+ will show the dedicated steam of Amen Corner.

Sky Sports comes in long-term TV packages, either direct with Sky or through other providers such as EE and Virgin. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices. For a more flexible streaming option, you can get all Sky Sports channels through the Now TV streaming service, which is £14.99 for a day pass or from £31.99 per month.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More info ► How To Watch Golf In The UK: TV, Streaming, Pricing For Sky Sports Golf And More

How to watch The Masters in Canada

In Canada, The Masters Championship: will be broadcast by TSN, which also has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

The coverage will be shared across its various channels, often with simultaneous broadcasts from different parts of the course.

You can get a TSN+ subscription for $8 per month but to get the main TV coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. This is available as a streaming package so it's flexible and ready to go, and includes TSN+.

How to watch The Masters in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Masters 2026 on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, with the Featured Holes of Amen Corner on 505.

Kayo Sports is the streaming home of Fox's coverage of The Masters, and will offer live streaming of Fox Sports 503's main coverage, as well as all the extras from the Featured Holes and Featured Groups.

Watch The Masters for free, or 1 month for $1 There's a great deal on for The Masters – make that two. Kayo Sports are offering one of two options: a seven-day free trial, or your first month for just $1 (subscriptions usually cost $25 per month). Either way, it's a brilliant deal for new customers looking to watch The Masters.

How to watch in the Rest of the World

The Masters will be shown in around 200 countries. Here is the full list of the broadcasters in the countries and territories where you can watch the 2026 Masters Tournament.

The Masters: TV schedule and timings

Thursday 9th April - Round One:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7pm (ESPN)

UK (GMT): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-7.30pm (TSN1/TSN3) & 10am-3pm (TSN4)

Friday 10th April - Round Two:

US (ET): 1pm-3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7pm (ESPN)

UK (GMT): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 2pm-7.30pm, 10pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) Canada (ET): 10am-7.30pm (TSN1/TSN4 ) & 10.30am-3pm (TSN5)

Saturday 11th April - Round Three:

US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount+), 2pm-7pm (CBS)

UK (GMT): 4.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 7.45pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Sunday: 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-7pm (TSN1/TSN4)

Sunday 12th April - Round Four:

US (ET): 12pm-2pm (Paramount+), 2pm-7pm (CBS)

UK (GMT): 4.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf) & 6.45pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Australia (AEDT): Monday: 12am-9am (Fox Sports 503 /Kayo)

Canada (ET): 10am-7pm (TSN1/TSN4)