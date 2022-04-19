ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain is a new event for the DP World Tour having only been added to the schedule because of ongoing travel restrictions affecting the intended tournament areas of Japan and China.

It kickstarts a two-week stretch in Spain before heading to the Belfry for the British Masters, where Richard Bland claimed his maiden DP World Tour title last year.

Whilst it is new to the circuit, the course will be familiar to many. The ISPS Handa Championship will be contested on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home to the final stage of Qualifying School in recent years. The Lakes Course is one of two Greg Norman designed courses at the resort and regarded as the most difficult test. As the name would suggest, water is its most prominent protection.

The field is headlined by World No.78 Bernd Wiesberger who will be looking to recapture the form that earned him a place on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team in 2021.

Spanish native, Alejandro Canizares, is in the field and boasts impressive course form having won the Qualifying Series on the Lakes Course in 2018 and finished third again in 2019.

Danish twins, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also in the field and looking to take opportunity of the available points to catapult their charge up the Official World Golf Ranking. Nicolai has missed seven of eight cuts in 2022 but offset that with victory at Ras al Khaimah Championship in February.

Rasmus has been a little more consistent this year but remains without a win. His best finish came at the Corales Punta Cana Championship where he finished sixth; three shots behind eventual winner, Chad Ramey

Whilst the field is without any of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, it promises to provide drama and excitement down the stretch with two par-5's in the closing three holes.

ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Field 2022

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

John Catlin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Shiso Go

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Koichiro Ishika

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Jake Mcleod

Guido Migliozzi

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Kento Nakai

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Mark Nishiwaki

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Robert Rock

Eduard Rousaud

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Jonathan Thomson

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

WHERE IS THE ISPS Handa Championship In Spain PLAYED?

WHO WON THE ISPS Handa Championship In Spain LAST YEAR?

This is an inaugural tournament, meaning it is the first time it is being played. This year will crown the first winner of the tournament's history.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?

The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain purse is $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330