ISPS Handa Championship In Spain Field 2022
The DP World Tour kicks off a two-week stint in Spain this week with a Ryder Cup star headlining the field
The ISPS Handa Championship in Spain is a new event for the DP World Tour having only been added to the schedule because of ongoing travel restrictions affecting the intended tournament areas of Japan and China.
It kickstarts a two-week stretch in Spain before heading to the Belfry for the British Masters, where Richard Bland claimed his maiden DP World Tour title last year.
Whilst it is new to the circuit, the course will be familiar to many. The ISPS Handa Championship will be contested on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home to the final stage of Qualifying School in recent years. The Lakes Course is one of two Greg Norman designed courses at the resort and regarded as the most difficult test. As the name would suggest, water is its most prominent protection.
The field is headlined by World No.78 Bernd Wiesberger who will be looking to recapture the form that earned him a place on Padraig Harrington's Ryder Cup team in 2021.
Spanish native, Alejandro Canizares, is in the field and boasts impressive course form having won the Qualifying Series on the Lakes Course in 2018 and finished third again in 2019.
Danish twins, Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are also in the field and looking to take opportunity of the available points to catapult their charge up the Official World Golf Ranking. Nicolai has missed seven of eight cuts in 2022 but offset that with victory at Ras al Khaimah Championship in February.
Rasmus has been a little more consistent this year but remains without a win. His best finish came at the Corales Punta Cana Championship where he finished sixth; three shots behind eventual winner, Chad Ramey
Whilst the field is without any of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, it promises to provide drama and excitement down the stretch with two par-5's in the closing three holes.
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Julien Brun
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- John Catlin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Shiso Go
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Koichiro Ishika
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Jake Mcleod
- Guido Migliozzi
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Kento Nakai
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Mark Nishiwaki
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Robert Rock
- Eduard Rousaud
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Jonathan Thomson
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
WHERE IS THE ISPS Handa Championship In Spain PLAYED?
The ISPS Handa Championship will be contested on the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Tarragon, home to the final stage of Qualifying School in recent years. The Lakes Course is one of two Greg Norman designed courses at the resort and regarded as the most difficult test. As the name would suggest, water is its most prominent protection.
WHO WON THE ISPS Handa Championship In Spain LAST YEAR?
This is an inaugural tournament, meaning it is the first time it is being played. This year will crown the first winner of the tournament's history.
WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT ISPS Handa Championship In Spain?
The 2022 ISPS Handa Championship in Spain purse is $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $333,330
