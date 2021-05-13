Get to know Europe's new Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Padraig Harrington

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup Captain.

Harrington has won 15 times on the European Tour and 31 times in total as a pro, highlighted by his three major victories at the 2007 and 2008 Opens and the 2008 PGA Championship.

Get to know the Irishman a little better with these 20 things…

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Padraig Harrington

1. He was born in Dublin

2. He has five older brothers.

3. He married his wife Caroline in 1997. The pair have two boys, Ciaran and Patrick.

4. He has spent over 300 weeks in the world’s top 10.

5. His highest ranking is 3rd.

6. He turned pro in 1995 off a handicap of +2.

7. Cites his interests as family, all sports and movies. His favourite films are Pulp Fiction and the Shawshank Redemption.

8. His favourite city in Europe is Cologne and in the USA is Charlotte, North Carolina.

9. His favourite golf courses are Royal Portrush and Augusta National.

10. His first pro victory came at the 1996 Spanish Open.

11. In 2007, he became the first Irishman to win the Irish Open in 25 years.

12. His 2008 USPGA Championship win, his third major in 13 months, meant he became the first European to win the Wanamaker Trophy since 1930 and the first European to win back-to-back majors.

13. He is an ambassador for the R&A Working for Golf scheme, Golf Ireland and the Special Olympics.

14. He has an incredible practice facility inside his house and in his garden. Watch our tour of his home below:

15. He attended the same secondary school as Paul McGinley.

16. He won the RTE Sportsperson of the Year award in 2002, 2007 and 2008

17. He also won the European Tour’s shot of the year in 2008 for his 5 wood into the 71st hole at Royal Birkdale in the Open Championship, as well as the Association of Golf Writers’ Player of the Year, Golf Writers Association of America’s Player of the Year, PGA Player of the Year, PGA Tour Player of the Year and European Tour Player of the Year.

18. He won the Irish Open Amateur Championship in 1995.

19. He was part of the 1995 Walker Cup winning side with GB&I winning at Royal Porthcawl. That included a victory over a certain Tiger Woods in the Sunday foursomes. Other notables on the GB&I side included David Howell, Stephen Gallacher and Mark Foster.

20. His career on-course PGA Tour earnings stand at $25m.