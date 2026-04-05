How Much Did Travis Smyth Win At The International Series Japan?

Travis Smyth made a 72nd-hole eagle to win the big Asian Tour event, but how much money did he earn?

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Travis Smyth after winning the International Series Japan
Travis Smyth won the event
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The race for a LIV Golf card is on via the Asian Tour's International Series, with the first of eight events this season having taken place in Japan.

Points are on offer for those who make the cut at International Series tournaments, and they go towards a running total with the top two pros who do not already hold LIV status for 2027 earning their spot on LIV.

At Chiba's Caledonian Golf Club, Travis Smyth got off to the best possible start with that endeavor when he made a 72nd-hole eagle to claim a thrilling victory.

As well as 180 points to top the early rankings, Smyth also earns substantial prize money thanks to his victory.

The International Series Japan had an overall prize fund of $2m, and Smyth, who followed fellow Australian Lucas Herbert as champion, earns $360,000.

Ryosuke Kinoshita at the International Series Japan

Ryosuke Kinoshita was one of two players to finish runner-up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two players finished runner-up - Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita. As a result, the pair banked $173,000 apiece.

Below is what each player who made the cut won at the International Series Japan.

INTERNATIONAL SERIES JAPAN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

Prize Money

1st

Travis Smyth

$360,000

T2

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

$173,000

T2

Ryosuke Kinoshita

$173,000

4th

Austen Truslow

$100,000

T5

Karandeep Kochar

$74,300

T5

Hongtaek Kim

$74,300

T7

Cameron John

$44,380

T7

Younghan Song

$44,380

T7

Tasunori Shogenji

$44,380

T7

Taiga Semikawa

$44,380

T7

Shugo Imahira

$44,380

T12

Andy Ogletree

$27,900

T12

Dominic Foos

$27,900

T12

Yosuke Asaji

$27,900

T12

Kota Kaneko

$27,900

T12

Wade Ormsby

$27,900

T12

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

$27,900

T12

Sampson Zheng

$27,900

T19

Yuxin Lin

$22,400

T19

Ian Snyman

$22,400

T19

Yubin Jang

$22,400

T22

Mikumu Horikawa

$19,400

T22

Ryuichi Oiwa

$19,400

T22

Tomohiro Ishizaka

$19,400

T22

Ryo Katsamuta

$19,400

T22

Nick Voke

$19,400

T22

Yuta Ikeda

$19,400

T22

Poom Saksansin

$19,400

T29

Ekpharit Wu

$15,244

T29

Tomoyo Ikemura

$15,244

T29

Maverick Antcliff

$15,244

T29

Yuwa Kosaihira

$15,244

T29

Aguri Iwasaki

$15,244

T29

Yusaka Hosono

$15,244

T29

Julian Perico

$15,244

T29

Jeongwoo Ham

$15,244

T29

Jed Morgan

$15,244

T38

Chieh-Po Lee

$12,800

T38

Ren Zonezawa

$12,800

T38

James Leow

$12,800

T41

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

$11,700

T41

Jazz Janewattananond

$11,700

T41

Ollie Schniederjans

$11,700

T44

Danthai Boonma

$9,711

T44

Julien Sale

$9,711

T44

Jaco Ahlers

$9,711

T44

Wei-Hsuan Wang

$9,711

T44

Gunn Charoenkul

$9,711

T44

Yonggu Shin

$9,711

T44

Jinichiro Kozuma

$9,711

T44

Riki Kawamoto

$9,711

T44

Yongjun Bae

$9,711

T53

Hiroshi Iwats

$7,600

T53

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

$7,600

T53

Wenyi Ding

$7,600

T56

Yosuke Tsukada

$6,900

T56

Yusuke Sakamoto

$6,900

T56

Sarut Vongchaisit

$6,900

T56

Kazuki Higa

$6,900

T60

John Catlin

$6,300

T60

Henry Lee

$6,300

T62

MJ Maguire

$5,900

T62

Soomin Lee

$5,900

64th

Thanpisit Omsin

$5,600

T65

Berry Henson

$5,300

T65

Chien-Yao Hung

$5,300

67th

Charlie Lindh

$5,000

T68

Sarit Suwannarut

$4,700

T68

Ahmad Baig

$4,700

70th

Jeev Milkha Singh

$4,400

71st

Pablo Ereno

$4,200

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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