How Much Did Travis Smyth Win At The International Series Japan?

The race for a LIV Golf card is on via the Asian Tour's International Series, with the first of eight events this season having taken place in Japan.

Once of the big incentives for many pros teeing it up in the International Series is the chance to secure their LIV Golf card via its season-long rankings, with further tournaments scheduled in Asia, and one in north Africa, alongside regular tour events.

Points are on offer for those who make the cut at International Series tournaments, and they go towards a running total with the top two pros who do not already hold LIV status for 2027 earning their spot on LIV.

At Chiba's Caledonian Golf Club, Travis Smyth got off to the best possible start with that endeavor when he made a 72nd-hole eagle to claim a thrilling victory.

As well as 180 points to top the early rankings, Smyth also earns substantial prize money thanks to his victory.

The International Series Japan had an overall prize fund of $2m, and Smyth, who followed fellow Australian Lucas Herbert as champion, earns $360,000.

Ryosuke Kinoshita was one of two players to finish runner-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two players finished runner-up - Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita. As a result, the pair banked $173,000 apiece.

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Below is what each player who made the cut won at the International Series Japan.

INTERNATIONAL SERIES JAPAN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Prize Money 1st Travis Smyth $360,000 T2 Pavit Tangkamolprasert $173,000 T2 Ryosuke Kinoshita $173,000 4th Austen Truslow $100,000 T5 Karandeep Kochar $74,300 T5 Hongtaek Kim $74,300 T7 Cameron John $44,380 T7 Younghan Song $44,380 T7 Tasunori Shogenji $44,380 T7 Taiga Semikawa $44,380 T7 Shugo Imahira $44,380 T12 Andy Ogletree $27,900 T12 Dominic Foos $27,900 T12 Yosuke Asaji $27,900 T12 Kota Kaneko $27,900 T12 Wade Ormsby $27,900 T12 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam $27,900 T12 Sampson Zheng $27,900 T19 Yuxin Lin $22,400 T19 Ian Snyman $22,400 T19 Yubin Jang $22,400 T22 Mikumu Horikawa $19,400 T22 Ryuichi Oiwa $19,400 T22 Tomohiro Ishizaka $19,400 T22 Ryo Katsamuta $19,400 T22 Nick Voke $19,400 T22 Yuta Ikeda $19,400 T22 Poom Saksansin $19,400 T29 Ekpharit Wu $15,244 T29 Tomoyo Ikemura $15,244 T29 Maverick Antcliff $15,244 T29 Yuwa Kosaihira $15,244 T29 Aguri Iwasaki $15,244 T29 Yusaka Hosono $15,244 T29 Julian Perico $15,244 T29 Jeongwoo Ham $15,244 T29 Jed Morgan $15,244 T38 Chieh-Po Lee $12,800 T38 Ren Zonezawa $12,800 T38 James Leow $12,800 T41 Kiradech Aphibarnrat $11,700 T41 Jazz Janewattananond $11,700 T41 Ollie Schniederjans $11,700 T44 Danthai Boonma $9,711 T44 Julien Sale $9,711 T44 Jaco Ahlers $9,711 T44 Wei-Hsuan Wang $9,711 T44 Gunn Charoenkul $9,711 T44 Yonggu Shin $9,711 T44 Jinichiro Kozuma $9,711 T44 Riki Kawamoto $9,711 T44 Yongjun Bae $9,711 T53 Hiroshi Iwats $7,600 T53 Suteepat Prateeptienchai $7,600 T53 Wenyi Ding $7,600 T56 Yosuke Tsukada $6,900 T56 Yusuke Sakamoto $6,900 T56 Sarut Vongchaisit $6,900 T56 Kazuki Higa $6,900 T60 John Catlin $6,300 T60 Henry Lee $6,300 T62 MJ Maguire $5,900 T62 Soomin Lee $5,900 64th Thanpisit Omsin $5,600 T65 Berry Henson $5,300 T65 Chien-Yao Hung $5,300 67th Charlie Lindh $5,000 T68 Sarit Suwannarut $4,700 T68 Ahmad Baig $4,700 70th Jeev Milkha Singh $4,400 71st Pablo Ereno $4,200