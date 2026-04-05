How Much Did Travis Smyth Win At The International Series Japan?
Travis Smyth made a 72nd-hole eagle to win the big Asian Tour event, but how much money did he earn?
Mike Hall
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The race for a LIV Golf card is on via the Asian Tour's International Series, with the first of eight events this season having taken place in Japan.
Once of the big incentives for many pros teeing it up in the International Series is the chance to secure their LIV Golf card via its season-long rankings, with further tournaments scheduled in Asia, and one in north Africa, alongside regular tour events.
Points are on offer for those who make the cut at International Series tournaments, and they go towards a running total with the top two pros who do not already hold LIV status for 2027 earning their spot on LIV.
At Chiba's Caledonian Golf Club, Travis Smyth got off to the best possible start with that endeavor when he made a 72nd-hole eagle to claim a thrilling victory.
As well as 180 points to top the early rankings, Smyth also earns substantial prize money thanks to his victory.
The International Series Japan had an overall prize fund of $2m, and Smyth, who followed fellow Australian Lucas Herbert as champion, earns $360,000.
Two players finished runner-up - Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita. As a result, the pair banked $173,000 apiece.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is what each player who made the cut won at the International Series Japan.
INTERNATIONAL SERIES JAPAN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
Prize Money
1st
Travis Smyth
$360,000
T2
Pavit Tangkamolprasert
$173,000
T2
Ryosuke Kinoshita
$173,000
4th
Austen Truslow
$100,000
T5
Karandeep Kochar
$74,300
T5
Hongtaek Kim
$74,300
T7
Cameron John
$44,380
T7
Younghan Song
$44,380
T7
Tasunori Shogenji
$44,380
T7
Taiga Semikawa
$44,380
T7
Shugo Imahira
$44,380
T12
Andy Ogletree
$27,900
T12
Dominic Foos
$27,900
T12
Yosuke Asaji
$27,900
T12
Kota Kaneko
$27,900
T12
Wade Ormsby
$27,900
T12
Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
$27,900
T12
Sampson Zheng
$27,900
T19
Yuxin Lin
$22,400
T19
Ian Snyman
$22,400
T19
Yubin Jang
$22,400
T22
Mikumu Horikawa
$19,400
T22
Ryuichi Oiwa
$19,400
T22
Tomohiro Ishizaka
$19,400
T22
Ryo Katsamuta
$19,400
T22
Nick Voke
$19,400
T22
Yuta Ikeda
$19,400
T22
Poom Saksansin
$19,400
T29
Ekpharit Wu
$15,244
T29
Tomoyo Ikemura
$15,244
T29
Maverick Antcliff
$15,244
T29
Yuwa Kosaihira
$15,244
T29
Aguri Iwasaki
$15,244
T29
Yusaka Hosono
$15,244
T29
Julian Perico
$15,244
T29
Jeongwoo Ham
$15,244
T29
Jed Morgan
$15,244
T38
Chieh-Po Lee
$12,800
T38
Ren Zonezawa
$12,800
T38
James Leow
$12,800
T41
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
$11,700
T41
Jazz Janewattananond
$11,700
T41
Ollie Schniederjans
$11,700
T44
Danthai Boonma
$9,711
T44
Julien Sale
$9,711
T44
Jaco Ahlers
$9,711
T44
Wei-Hsuan Wang
$9,711
T44
Gunn Charoenkul
$9,711
T44
Yonggu Shin
$9,711
T44
Jinichiro Kozuma
$9,711
T44
Riki Kawamoto
$9,711
T44
Yongjun Bae
$9,711
T53
Hiroshi Iwats
$7,600
T53
Suteepat Prateeptienchai
$7,600
T53
Wenyi Ding
$7,600
T56
Yosuke Tsukada
$6,900
T56
Yusuke Sakamoto
$6,900
T56
Sarut Vongchaisit
$6,900
T56
Kazuki Higa
$6,900
T60
John Catlin
$6,300
T60
Henry Lee
$6,300
T62
MJ Maguire
$5,900
T62
Soomin Lee
$5,900
64th
Thanpisit Omsin
$5,600
T65
Berry Henson
$5,300
T65
Chien-Yao Hung
$5,300
67th
Charlie Lindh
$5,000
T68
Sarit Suwannarut
$4,700
T68
Ahmad Baig
$4,700
70th
Jeev Milkha Singh
$4,400
71st
Pablo Ereno
$4,200
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.