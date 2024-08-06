How To Watch The Women's Olympics Golf 2024: Live Stream From Anywhere

This article explains how to watch a women's Olympic golf live stream from Paris 2024 – including information on how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Sixty golfers will compete in the 2024 Olympic women’s golf tournament on the Albatros course at Le Golf National. The tournament runs August 7-10.

Since golf returned to the Olympics, in 2016, the format is of separate strokeplay competitions for men and women played over four rounds with no halfway cut. So all the 60 competitors will play all for rounds.

Qualification was based on a combination of the Official World Golf Rankings and nationalities. All of the top 15 in the rankings qualified for the Olympics. After this, qualification was still based on the world rankings but now allowing only a maximum of two players from any one country.

The result is that two nations have three golfers in the women’s Olympics golf field – USA (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang) and South Korea (Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim), and 33 nations have at least one representative. Great Britain have Charley Hull and Georgia Hall as their representatives.

Nelly Korda took gold last time out, at Tokyo 2020, winning by a shot from Mone Inami and Lydia Ko, who played off for the other medal positions, with Inami winning silver.

Read on to find out how to watch women's Olympics Golf live streams in 2024.

How to watch women's Olympics Golf 2024: live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Olympics Golf 2024 lives streams via your usual service?

You can still tune in thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch just as if you were sitting on your sofa at home.

How to watch women's Olympics 2024 Golf for free in Australia

The whole of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be shown for FREE in Australia across Channel 9 and 9Gem.

So Australian viewers will be able to fire up a Paris 2024 Olympics live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Stan Sport will be providing ad-free coverage of every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics across eight channels. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of your usual Stan sub).

Not going to be in Australia? Australians who will be away from home and abroad during the tournament can use a VPN to watch the women's Olympics Golf on 9Now.

How to watch women's Olympics 2024 golf for free in Canada

In Canada, Olympics coverage is shared between different broadcasters – the free-to-air CBC, and subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

CBC make loads of events free to watch on CBC Gem so long as you do not mind sitting through ad breaks, But if you're not a fan of the commercials, you can pay $5.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library via the premium service.

If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need to watch the action as you would at home.

For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $179.99 per year (which works out at $14.99 per month).

A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch women's Olympics Golf 2024: Live stream in the US

NBCUniversal has broadcasting rights to the Paris 2024 Olympics in the US, with coverage spread across Peacock TV and its suite of TV channels. The action from Le Golf National will be shown on the Golf Channel .

Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus package.

OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for $20. To watch the Golf Channel you'll also need the Sling Sports Extra add-on, which will cost you an additional $11 per month.

If you subscribe to a US streaming service but you are outside the States when the Olympic golf is on, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best.

How to watch women's Olympics 2024 golf in the UK

The BBC will be providing viewers in the UK with free Paris 2024 Olympics coverage. However Auntie is no longer the primary rights holder so much of the Olympic action will be on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ .

You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

A subscription to Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ usually costs £6.99 but there's a special deal on Eurosport/Discovery+ throughout the Olympics, meaning it's just £3.99 per month until Sunday, August 11. Even better, if you subscribe by then you'll be able to take advantage of that low price until the end of the year.

Planning to be away from the UK when you want to watch the women's Olympics 2024 golf? No worries: use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.