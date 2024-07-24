How To Watch The Olympic Golf Events At Paris 2024

Golf will be part of the Olympics for the third straight Games after it made a return following an absence of 112 years back in Rio 2016.

Justin Rose took the gold followed by Xander Schauffele in Tokyo, so the newly-crowned Open champion will also be the defending champion at Le Golf National in Paris.

The men's Olympic golf tournament will take place from 1-4 August with the women's event the following Wednesday from 7-10 August.

Schauffele and Rose will be joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland in the men's Olympic golf field of 60 chasing the individual strokeplay gold for the men.

While in the women's Olympic golf event, Nelly Korda is the defending champion and will face competition from Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang and home hope Celine Boutier.

How to watch Olympic golf in the USA

The Olympic golf tournaments will be broadcast live on Golf Channel in the United States and be streamed on Peacock and NBC's Olympic platforms and app.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will be broadcast live, with both starting at 3am Eastern Time and both concluding at around 12:30pm Eastern Time.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Men's Olympic golf event

(All times ET)

Thursday 1 August: First Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Friday 2 August: Second Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Saturday 3 August: Third Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Sunday 4 August: Final Round

3am-12:30pm - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Women's Olympic golf event

Wednesday 7 August: First Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Thursday 8 August: Second Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Friday 9 August: Third Round

3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

Saturday 10 August: Fourth Round

3am-12:30pm - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics

How to watch Olympic golf in the UK

In the UK, BBC Sport will be all over the Paris Olympics, with extensive daily TV coverage and also digital coverage on the iPlayer, website and app.

It's also available on Discovery+ and on TV through subscription channel Eurosport.

Men's Olympic golf event

(All times BST)

Thursday 1 August: First Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Friday 2 August: Second Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Saturday 3 August: Third Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Sunday 4 August: Final Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Women's Olympic golf event

Wednesday 7 August: First Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Thursday 8 August: Second Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Friday 9 August: Third Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +

Saturday 10 August: Final Round

8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +