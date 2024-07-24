How To Watch The Olympic Golf Events At Paris 2024
Find out how to watch a star-studded men's and women's Olympic Golf event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in both the USA and UK
Golf will be part of the Olympics for the third straight Games after it made a return following an absence of 112 years back in Rio 2016.
Justin Rose took the gold followed by Xander Schauffele in Tokyo, so the newly-crowned Open champion will also be the defending champion at Le Golf National in Paris.
The men's Olympic golf tournament will take place from 1-4 August with the women's event the following Wednesday from 7-10 August.
Schauffele and Rose will be joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland in the men's Olympic golf field of 60 chasing the individual strokeplay gold for the men.
While in the women's Olympic golf event, Nelly Korda is the defending champion and will face competition from Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang and home hope Celine Boutier.
How to watch Olympic golf in the USA
The Olympic golf tournaments will be broadcast live on Golf Channel in the United States and be streamed on Peacock and NBC's Olympic platforms and app.
Both the men's and women's tournaments will be broadcast live, with both starting at 3am Eastern Time and both concluding at around 12:30pm Eastern Time.
Men's Olympic golf event
(All times ET)
Thursday 1 August: First Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Friday 2 August: Second Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Saturday 3 August: Third Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Sunday 4 August: Final Round
3am-12:30pm - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Women's Olympic golf event
Wednesday 7 August: First Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Thursday 8 August: Second Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Friday 9 August: Third Round
3am-Noon - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
Saturday 10 August: Fourth Round
3am-12:30pm - TV: Golf Channel Stream: Peacock/NBC Olympics
How to watch Olympic golf in the UK
In the UK, BBC Sport will be all over the Paris Olympics, with extensive daily TV coverage and also digital coverage on the iPlayer, website and app.
It's also available on Discovery+ and on TV through subscription channel Eurosport.
Men's Olympic golf event
(All times BST)
Thursday 1 August: First Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Friday 2 August: Second Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Saturday 3 August: Third Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Sunday 4 August: Final Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Women's Olympic golf event
Wednesday 7 August: First Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Thursday 8 August: Second Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Friday 9 August: Third Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Saturday 10 August: Final Round
8am - TV: BBC/Eurosport Stream: BBC iPlayer/Discovery +
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
