How To Watch The Masters: CBS, ESPN Timings, Schedule And Streaming Info

After weeks of anticipation, The Masters is almost upon us, with many of the world’s best players preparing to compete in the first Major of the year at Augusta National.

If it’s anything like last year’s event, the four days of action on the world-famous fairways will not be short of talking points.

Back then, it had everything, from LIV Golf players lining up against their PGA Tour counterparts for the first time since joining the big-money circuit to Spanish star Jon Rahm eventually claiming the Green Jacket on what would have been compatriot Seve Ballesteros’s birthday.

This year’s event is sure to offer plenty of drama, too. Once again, many players from LIV Golf are in the field, including Rahm after he made the move to the League in December.

Among the PGA Tour stars competing, the man to beat will surely be 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler after the World No.1 claimed two victories in March as well as a T2 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

And what about the player immediately beneath him in the world rankings, Rory McIlroy? It is now 10 years since his last Major win, with a Masters title the only one that eludes him. Will this be the year, finally, where we see McIlroy wearing a Green Jacket at Butler Cabin after the last putt?

Rory McIlroy is looking for his first Major win in 10 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there’s the first appearance of five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods since his withdrawal from February’s Genesis Invitational through illness. Can Woods once again defy the odds as he did in 2019 to claim the title?

Whatever the tournament has in store, it is sure to make for unmissable viewing, and, thankfully, for golf fans in both the US and the UK, there are many options for catching the drama as it unfolds...

How To Watch The Masters In The US

All times EDT

Wednesday 10 April: Par-3 Contest, 12.00pm-3.00pm (ESPN+), Par-3 Contest, 3.00pm-5.00pm (ESPN)

Thursday 11 April: First Round, 3.00pm-7.30pm (ESPN), ESPN Replay, 8.00pm-11.00pm (ESPN), CBS Highlights 11.35pm-11.50pm (CBS)

Friday 12 April: Second Round, 3.00pm-7.30pm (ESPN), ESPN Replay, 8.00pm-11.00pm (ESPN), CBS Highlights 11.35pm-11.50pm (CBS)

Saturday 13 April: Third Round, 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 14 April: Fourth Round, 2.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Masters In The UK

All times BST

Monday 8 April: On The Range, 5.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Live From The Masters, 7.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Tuesday 9 April: Live From The Masters, 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), On The Range, 2.00pm-4.00pm (Sky Sports Red Button)

Wednesday 10 April: Live From The Masters, 2.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), Par-3 Contest, 7.00pm-10.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), On The Range, 2.00pm-4.00pm (Sky Sports Red Button)

Thursday 11 April: First Round, 2.00pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf), Bonus Coverage, (Sky Sports Red Button)

Friday 12 April: Second Round, 2.00pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf), Bonus Coverage, (Sky Sports Red Button)

Saturday 13 April: Masters Breakfast, 9.00am-11.00am (Sky Sports Golf), Masters Build-Up, 3.00pm-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), Third Round, 7.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf), Bonus Coverage (Sky Sports Red Button)

Sunday 14 April: Masters Breakfast, 9.00am-11.00am (Sky Sports Golf), Masters Build-Up, 3.00pm-6.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), Fourth Round, 6.30pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf), Bonus Coverage (Sky Sports Red Button)

Where To Stream Coverage Of The Masters In The US

Via Masters.com - All times EDT

Monday 8 April: On The Range, 12.00pm-2.00pm

Tuesday 9 April: On The Range, 9.00pm-11.00am

Wednesday 10 April: On The Range, 9.00pm-11.00am, Par-3 Contest, 2.00pm-5.00pm

Thursday 11 April: Honorary Starters, 8.15am-8.30am, On The Range, 8.30am-10.30am, First Round, 9.30am-7.30pm

Friday 12 April: On The Range, 8.30am-10.30am, Second Round, 9.15am-7.30pm

Saturday 13 April: On The Range, 11.00am-1.00pm, Third Round, 10.30am-7.00pm

Sunday 14 April: On The Range, 11.00am-1.00pm, Fourth Round, 10.20am-7.00pm

The Masters Schedule

Monday 8 April: Practice Round

Tuesday 9 April: Practice Round

Wednesday 10 April: Practice Round, Par-3 Contest

Thursday 11 April: Honorary Starters, First Round

Friday 12 April: Second Round

Saturday 13 April: Third Round

Sunday 14 April: Fourth Round, Green Jacket Ceremony