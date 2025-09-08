How To Find Golf Monthly Stories First On Google

Google's new Preferred Sources feature in the US lets you customize which publishers you see in your Top Stories boxes - and we'd love it if you chose us.

Step-by-step guide to adding Golf Monthly as a preferred source

1. Head directly to Google's Source Preferences page.

Alternatively, you can search for a topic you're interested in and find the Top Stories box. Click the button next to 'Top Stories'

(Image credit: Future)

2. Search for Golf Monthly and select us in the dropdown menu. Once you've done that, either tap the 'Take Me To Google Search' button or the 'Reload Results' button on the bottom, right

(Image credit: Future)

This will ensure that Golf Monthly stories appear in the Top Stories section of search results, as well as a separate “from your sources” carousel.

