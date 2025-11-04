New Women's Golf Newsletter: Your Opinions Are Now Part Of The Story
Your weekly must-read. Brought to you by Golf Monthly, the Women's Edit is your new go-to source for the women's game
The Women’s Edit is our brand-new weekly newsletter dedicated entirely to women’s golf. Whether you're new to the game, or a seasoned golfer who's been playing for years, our goal is to make this your weekly go-to source for women's golf.
But this newsletter is yours as much as it is Alison Root's, Golf Monthly's women's editor. We want this to be a place where we can all connect. You can sign up at the top of this page, and if any of the topics Alison has raised resonate with you, please make your comments in the box below and help us get the conversation started!
Every Tuesday, Alison will share her thoughts on the latest talking points, from the professional tours through to club life. We'll keep things informative, engaging, and most importantly, fun!
You can also expect instruction tips, equipment advice to boost your game, and the latest fashion trends that Alison and the team of female contributors can't wait to showcase.
We'll look look forward to growing Golf Monthly's women's golf community together!
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.