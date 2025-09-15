5 Of The Best Golf Apps To Improve Your Game

These days there can be no excuses for not having the tools to improve. Whether it’s game-improvement clubs, state-of-the-art driving ranges, or free online golf tips from PGA professionals, getting help to improve has never been easier.

And then we have golf apps, of which there are many. A lot of us are probably guilty of spending too much time on our phone already, but one or two more won’t do any harm.

So, in order to help you improve your game, here are five of the best golf apps* currently being used by the Golf Monthly team...

*This list excludes the best golf GPS apps, which we have covered separately.

Skillest

Get your own plan on how to improve your golf (Image credit: Skillest)

Let’s face it, life can sometimes get in the way of our golf. As much as we want to commit to a series of face-to-face lessons, a busy home life can make it difficult.

One of the biggest benefits of using Skillest is that you can communicate with a golf pro via an app and get feedback, fast.

Once you find a coach that you want to work with, simply upload your swing and you’re away.

You’ll receive personalized feedback, the best golf drills for your game, and plenty of tips and analysis for you to work on in your own time.

Mind Caddie

Learn from one of the most respected golf performance coaches in the game (Image credit: Mind Caddie golf app)

Imagine having a mental game coach right there with you for every round and every shot. Well, now you can, thanks to Mind Caddie, golf’s first AI mental coach.

Developed by Karl Morris, one of the game’s leading golf performance coaches, Mind Caddie is packed full of advice and tips to help golfers get the best out of their game.

Morris has worked with some of the biggest names in golf, including six Major champions - and having the app is like having Morris in your pocket.

There are many different strands and features to the app - including training programs and audio lessons - and despite being relatively new, there’s already a lot of very happy golfers out there benefitting from Morris' expertise.

If you’re serious about lowering your scores and becoming an all-round better golfer, this app is a must-have.

V1 Golf

The V1 Golf app contains a number of very useful and convenient features (Image credit: V1 Golf)

V1 Golf is another video analysis platform that enables golfers to record their swing and receive lessons from coaches on things like how to get a straight left arm in your golf swing or how to master the perfect golf grip.

You might not like the look of your golf swing when put alongside someone like an Adam Scott, but this is one of many useful features that can help you to improve your technique.

Again, one of the most appealing features of the app is that it allows you to work closely with a coach without having to meet face to face.

As with Skillest, it's all there on your phone, with a plan on how you’re going to take your game to the next level. Clever stuff.

Trackman

The Trackman app gives you comprehensive access to all data registered during your indoor and outdoor Trackman sessions (Image credit: Trackman)

The vast majority of us might not be able to afford our very own bright orange box (launch monitor) - used, of course, by most of the world’s best golfers - but we do have access to Trackman’s very own app.

Having attended Trackman HQ in Denmark, we can confirm that the mobile app is every bit as clever as the radar-based launch monitors, just not quite as feature-packed.

The app will give you plenty of data, including carry distance, total distance, ball speed, height, launch angle, and lots more, allowing you to build your own profile and gain a better understanding of your game.

JG Golf Fitness App

Jamie Greaves is a passionate strength and conditioning expert - and his app is well worth the investment (Image credit: Future)

One way to get better at golf - besides having lessons with a PGA professional - is to improve your strength and fitness.

More specifically, you might want to try some of the best golf exercises, especially if your only form of exercise is walking 18 holes.

Fitness guru Jamie Greaves has created an app to help golfers of all levels improve their mobility and strength.

Download the JG Golf Fitness app and it’s like having your own golf fitness trainer (Greaves) in the palm of your hand.

Greaves is as passionate about helping tour professionals as he is club golfers, and you’ll find his programs easy to follow - and, so long as you commit to the work, very effective.