Edoardo Molinari Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Italian Golfer
Italian star Edoardo Molinari has enjoyed several big highlights in his career, including a Ryder Cup appearance alongside his brother Francesco - here are 20 things to know about him
Italian Edoardo Molinari enjoyed a successful amateur career before making the leap to the professional game in 2006.
He had a strong start to life as a pro with several Challenge Tour wins, before joining the European Tour where more success followed. There has also been a Ryder Cup appearance along the way, while he was a vice-captain at the 2023 match in his homeland.
Here are 20 things to know about the pro.
Edoardo Molinari Facts
1. Edoardo Molinari was born on 11 February 1981 in Turin, Italy.
2. He picked up the game aged eight when he began accompanying his dad to the golf course.
3. In 2005, Molinari became the first Italian to win the US Amateur.
4. That accomplishment earned him slots at the 2006 Masters, US Open and The Open. He missed the cut at the first two, but finished T68 in The Open.
5. Younger brother Francesco caddied for him at that year’s Masters at Augusta National.
6. Edoardo earned an engineering degree from the Polytechnic University of Turin
7. He turned professional in 2006, and his first victory came in the Challenge Tour’s Club Colombia Masters the following year.
8. He has since claimed three DP World Tour wins – the 2010 Barclays Scottish Open and Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, and the Trophee Hassan II in 2017.
9. The Molinari brothers won Italy's first World Cup of Golf title in 2009, when the pair beat Sweden and Ireland by one shot.
10. The pair then made history in 2010 as the first siblings to play together on a European Ryder Cup team.
11. Edoardo is affectionately called "Dodo" because Francesco couldn't pronounce "Edoardo" as a child.
12. In 2017, he attempted a 500-ball challenge to achieve a hole-in-one, but despite coming close with his first attempt, he couldn’t get an ace.
13. In 2019, Molinari went public about the issue of slow play in golf by sharing a list of players who had been timed for slow play on Twitter (now X).
14. The same year, he opened the Edoardo Molinari Golf Academy at the club he grew up playing at, Royal Park I Roveri in Turin.
15. Both Edoardo and Francesco were named as vice-captains for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.
16. Molinari is known for his analytical approach to golf and that knowledge played a key role in Europe's win at Marco Simone.
17. Edoardo can recite an entire deck of cards by memory.
18. He is a supporter of Juventus soccer club.
19. He is fluent in Italian, English and Spanish.
20. Molinari’s best finish at a Major is T7 at the 2014 Open.
|Full Name
|Edoardo Molinari
|Born
|11 February 1981 - Turin, Italy
|Height
|1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)
|Turned Pro
|2006
|Former Tour
|Challenge Tour
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Professional Wins
|10
|Highest OWGR
|14 (3 October 2010)
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Challenge Tour
|2007 Club Colombia Masters
|-5 (playoff)
|Challenge Tour
|2007 Tusker Kenya Open
|-6 (one stroke)
|Challenge Tour
|2009 Piemonte Open
|-18 (four strokes)
|Challenge Tour
|2009 Kazakhstan Open
|-20 (three strokes)
|Challenge Tour
|2009 Italian Federation Cup
|-21 (one stroke)
|Japan Golf Tour
|2009 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament
|-13 (playoff)
|N/A
|2009 Omega Mission Hills World Cup
|-29 (one stroke)
|European Tour
|2010 Barclays Scottish Open
|-12 (three strokes)
|European Tour
|2010 Johnny Walker Championship at Gleneagles
|-10 (one stroke)
|European Tour
|2017 Trophee Hassan II
|-9 (playoff)
|Year
|Money
|2006
|€9,170.50
|2007
|€45,087.86
|2008
|€135,270.14
|2009
|€59,595.00
|2010
|€1,818,163.63
|2011
|€686,390.93
|2012
|€280,976.41
|2013
|€319,759.66
|2014
|€915,070.46
|2015
|€106,408.03
|2016
|€132,581.36
|2017
|€565,741.20
|2018
|€231,278.37
|2019
|€510,775.23
|2020
|€124,228.39
|2021
|€469,047.50
|2022
|€601,914.33
|2023
|€393,788.10
|2024
|€195,652.24
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
