The Public Cannot Play Quail Hollow But Here Are 6 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can
While places like Quail Hollow and Valhalla are out of action for the public, there are still several other former PGA Championship venues you can consider...
When the 2025 PGA Championship begins, millions of amateur golfers around the world will focus on its host for the week - Quail Hollow Club - and dream of teeing it up there one day.
However, the likelihood is that most people will never realise that ambition as the club in Charlotte, North Carolina is members only and therefore can only be visited by those who have been integrated into that community or know someone who has.
Do not fear, though, as there are several alternative options available if 'playing a PGA Championship venue' is on your golfing bucket list...
TPC HARDING PARK
Based in south-western San Francisco, TPC Harding Park has an 18-hole par-72 that hosted the 2020 PGA Championship - won by Collin Morikawa - and will do so again in 2027. It also contains a 2,100-yard par-3 layout, if you prefer.
Both are located on the west side of San Francisco State University and are surrounded by Lake Merced. Tee times for the 18-hole course appear to start at $34 but can rise beyond $370 at peak times this summer. Even still, it is one of the cheapest courses belonging to the TPC network.
BETHPAGE BLACK
Ready to host the 2025 Ryder Cup in September, New York's Bethpage Black course is said to be the most difficult of the property's five layouts. Brooks Koepka triumphed there in 2019 for his second PGA Championship, beating Dustin Johnson by a couple of strokes.
18 holes at Bethpage Black - which hosts the famous sign that reads "WARNING The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers" - will cost either $70 (weekdays) or $80 (weekends) for NY state residents, while those prices rise to $140 and $160 for out-of-state players.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
WHISTLING STRAITS
If you have a knack of finding the sand out on the golf course, the Straits Course at Whistling Straits might not be the place for you - there are thought to be over 1,000 bunkers here.
Not that the increased number of traps threw Jason Day off in 2015, mind, with the Australian surging to victory by three shots over Jordan Spieth thanks to a record-breaking -20 score.
Another Ryder Cup host venue (in 2021) and holding two previous PGA Championships after the turn of the millennium (2004, 2010), the Wisconsin location also has an Irish Course. The lowest green fees for the Straits Course appears to be $205 (weekdays) while the most expensive (weekends) can be $735 per person.
KIAWAH ISLAND
Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina has five championship courses on its books, but the most notable - and the recent host of a PGA Championship to boot - is the Ocean Course. It is also on the list of future PGA Championship venues.
The par-72 layout can be stretched to 7,876 yards off its championship tees and has been widely regarded as one of the toughest but best courses in America for decades.
Phil Mickelson famously tamed it in 2021 to become the oldest Major winner ever, mind, and you can too for $600 per person ($430 Resort price).
PGA NATIONAL
PGA National's 'The Champion' course has been a busy spot for elite golf over the years. It has hosted the Ryder Cup (1983), the PGA Championship (1987), and the Senior PGA Championship between 1982 and 2000. Not to mention, since a renovation in 2002, it has hosted what is now the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic (formerly Honda Classic) since 2007.
Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at PGA National Resort & Spa, The Champion course also featured 'The Bear Trap' - a tricky final few holes named after Jack 'the Golden Bear' Nicklaus, who helped redesigned the course.
Green fees are reportedly between $150 and $350 per person, so it could be the perfect finale to your group's Florida golf trip.
PEBBLE BEACH
Pebble Beach has chiefly been used as the host of the eponymous Pro-Am or the US Open throughout its 106-year history, but fans shouldn't forget it also welcomed the 1977 PGA Championship, too.
A 27-year-old Lanny Wadkins claimed his only Major victory in a tense playoff against Gene Littler that year at a site which would go on to host the 2023 US Women's Open as well.
The world-famous layout is revered for its breath-taking scenery on California’s Monterey Peninsula and short par-3 seventh hole, the key attraction for anyone who plays it as they attempt to score an ace and cement life-long hero status.
In terms of how to play Pebble Beach, it is a fairly simple process - even if it's not a particularly cheap one. You can either call up or log on to the club's website and book, with green fees beginning at $675 (not including caddie or cart fees in some cases).
Can I Play Quail Hollow?
As a member of the public, no. Quail Hollow Club is exclusively available to play for members and their guests. Dues are reportedly in the tens of thousands and it is unclear how to become a member. We assume there is a long waiting list and, like many exclusive US golf clubs, it may be by invitation only.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
