I Travelled To Scotland's Highlands For The First Time To Visit A Rather Special Resort... It Blew Me Away

The Highlands is an area blessed with an abundance of world-class golf, but it’s one I’ve never had the pleasure of visiting - until now. The rugged terrain, changeable weather, and famous Scottish hospitality make it a haven for golfing pilgrims.

A staple of any trip to the Highlands has been for some time, Castle Stuart, a reasonably new course that has, since its opening in 2009, become one of the finest links tracks in the country.

Situated within ten minutes of Inverness Airport, the course is the perfect gateway to the feast of golf the area has to offer. While as a standalone course, Castle Stuart is a must-visit, it has recently been joined at Cabot Highlands by the Old Petty.

This brand new track was designed by esteemed architect Tom Doak, famous for his work on notable courses, including Te Arai Links in New Zealand, Pinehurst No. 10 in North Carolina, and numerous other notable designs.

The addition of a new course on the property is thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Castle Stuart by Canadian developers, Cabot, who made their name in the golfing world with award-winning properties, including Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, and Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida.

Cabot has long been renowned for having not only a fine eye for acquisitions but also for elevating their properties to the next level.

I was lucky enough to visit Cabot Citrus Farms only last year for the preview play, and it was one of those golf days that lives long in the memory - not just because of the course, but for everything else that makes up a memorable golfing experience. The attention to detail and visitor experience was second to none.

Arriving at Cabot Highlands, you’re immediately greeted with a warm Scottish welcome, and the facilities on offer at the clubhouse deliver premium comfort and cuisine, featuring the traditional details lovers of Scottish golf will appreciate.

A special mention has to go to the men’s changing room, which has undoubtedly got the best changing room view I’ve seen anywhere in the world. The panoramic windows give you a near 360-degree view of the property, with stunning landscapes and crashing waves giving you a delicious taste of what lies ahead.

Cabot Highlands offers stunning beauty (Image credit: Eric Karlsson)

Castle Stuart

As previously mentioned, Castle Stuart is one of the best courses in Scotland and it offers everything you could want from a links course, the design will challenge any level of golfer while still offering a level of playability that keeps the game fun.

Reaching the halfway point at Castle Stuart, I took some time to reflect on the round while eating a superb pie, and the overwhelming emotion I felt was pure joy.

In terms of memorable holes, the third certainly sticks out. The short par 4 winds down to the water’s edge, providing absolutely stunning framing for the green. There’s something truly special about playing golf by the sea, and on this particular hole, it almost completely surrounds you when standing upon the putting surface.

Heading into the back nine, the initial stretch from 10 through to 13 is perhaps the strongest on the course. With water flanking the left side of all the holes, you are treated to all of the natural beauty the course has to offer.

Towering dunes, undulating fairways, and intricate greens make it one of the finest stretches of golf anywhere in Scotland, as far as I’m concerned.

Much like my visit to Cabot Citrus Farms, I walked off Castle Stuart with a very similar feeling. It was one of real adoration. Golf is a game to be enjoyed, and while it can at times test even the strongest willed amongst us, Castle Stuart is a course that gets the balance absolutely spot on.

Charming, entertaining, beautiful and challenging all in equal measure, it’s one of those courses that will have you gagging to return.

Castle Stuart enjoys an enviable site (Image credit: Generation Golf)

Old Petty

During my time at Cabot Highlands, I was also lucky enough to play the new Old Petty course, which has been open for preview play in anticipation of the grand opening in 2026.

Designed by Tom Doak, the course is situated slightly further inland than its sister course and offers a very different experience. Old Petty has retained the natural charm offered by the landscape but delivers slightly more refined, toned-down visuals compared to the physical drama of Castle Stuart.

The course offers outstanding views of the coast and also provides fantastic opportunities to take in the local history, most notably the 400-year-old Castle Stuart, which takes centre stage on the par-3 3rd hole.

Much like its sister course, Old Petty provides plenty of room off the tee, making it thoroughly enjoyable for golfers of all abilities. The undulating fairways and elevation changes deliver plenty of intrigue, and the clever routing means the prevailing wind will be hitting you from multiple different directions during the round.

Playing out along the coastline, the course threads its way alongside the tidal estuary, with the standout holes, in my opinion, coming at 10, 13, and 14. The 10th, a long par 5, doglegs gently round to the right and requires pinpoint accuracy off the tee so as to open up the hole while navigating the middle bunker.

With a solid drive, you leave yourself with an inviting approach, however a large mound does guard the left side of the green, making for an enticing marker point or a potential pitfall for a wayward strike.

Perhaps my favourite hole on the course is the 13th. The drivable par-4 hugs the western perimeter of the property, and wind-dependent, it provides an excellent opportunity to go for the green in one.

The sloping fairway will gladly kick any poorly struck effort into the rough down the right-hand side, but if you can get a solid one away, it’s a fantastic scoring opportunity that also provides one of the best views on the property, allowing you to look right back to the clubhouse along the coast.

The 14th is another excellent hole. Typically, I’m not a huge fan of long par 3s; however, thanks to the green being below you and the general prevailing wind helping, it offers up a sumptuous test of both club selection and ball striking, while also providing one of the best vantage points on the course to take in the view.

(Image credit: Cookie Jar Golf)

A five-star experience

Old Petty is a superb addition to Cabot Highlands and elevates the property to the next level. There is still 'bedding in' to do on the course, and like any good track, it will take time to hit its full stride. However, from what I’ve seen, the Highlands has just added another jewel to its crown.

Tom Doak’s less-is-more approach to design perfectly complements the high-octane drama of Castle Stuart, and the pair make up one of the best two-course combos I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing.

Another fine feather in Cabot Highlands’ cap are the three cottages that are dotted around the property, offering luxurious accommodation for groups. We were fortunate enough to stay in the Golf Lodge during our visit, which has everything you could ever need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Cabot Highlands is also building five additional cottages on the 18th hole at Castle Stuart, which, from the plans I’ve seen, look to take the destination to the next level with premium real estate.

Cabot Highlands is a fantastic place to play golf - it’s as simple as that. The courses, the accommodation, the location, and the customer service are all five-star, and I would highly recommend anyone who hasn’t ventured north to the Highlands to do so as soon as possible.

With the addition of Old Petty, Cabot Highlands has become without a doubt one of the most desirable destinations in Scotland, and with Cabot at the helm, it’s destined to go from strength to strength in the future.