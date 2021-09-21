The bunkers at Whistling Straits have caused a fair amount of controversy over the years - here's what you need to know ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Whistling Straits Bunkers – What You Need To Know

Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships as is about to host the Ryder Cup for the very first time.

Despite only being just over 20 years old, the course has had its fair share on controversy surrounding the 1012 bunkers situated on the Straits Course.

Ahead of the 2020 Ryder Cup, the PGA of America have sent a clear message to the players to assure there is no repeat of the controversy that cost Dustin Johnson the PGA Championship in 2010.

At that event, Johnson grounded his club in a trampled down area in the right rough on the 18th hole.

As the area had been so heavily worn by spectators, Johnson didn’t realise he was in fact in one of the 1012 bunkers on the course.

By grounding his club in a bunker, Johnson received a two stroke penalty and the par he made became a double bogey, costing him a place in the playoff with Martin Kaymer and Bubba Watson.

Related: 6 Of The Best Ryder Cups In History

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, players from Team USA and Team Europe were given a polite reminder that all bunkers, sandy areas and waste areas dotted around the course will indeed be played as bunkers.

The announcement reads, “All areas of the course that were designed and built as bunkers (Rule 12) will be played as bunkers during the Ryder Cup.”

“Bunkers inside the gallery rope line will be raked each morning prior to play and touched up again between sessions. Rakes are provided for the caddies allowing bunkers to be smoothed as a courtesy to other players and for care of the course. During play, footprints, indentations, vehicular damage or uneven surfaces may develop. However, whether inside or outside the gallery rope line, relief without penalty is NOT allowed for interference by any of these alterations to the surface of the ground, whether or not smoothed.”

This announcement is a departure from the rules present at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where the PGA of America defined all sandy areas as waste areas, which allowed players to ground their clubs all week.

No doubt, the PGA of America will be desperate to avoid the controversial ending of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and this clear ruling should hopefully provide us with unambiguous event this time around.