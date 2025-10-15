Is This The UK's Most Luxurious Golf Resort?
Neil Tappin travels to Scotland to experience Gleneagles and asks, is this the UK's most luxurious golf resort?
With so many incredible links courses to consider, those planning a golf trip to the homeland often plot a route that hugs the coastline. While this is an obvious and understandable strategy, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Scotland is home to one of the most luxurious and impressive inland golf resorts anywhere in the world.
I am, of course, talking about Gleneagles and my first experience of this epic Perthshire estate was in 2003. Back then, I was on a day trip from university at St Andrews to watch Europe’s best compete in the Diageo Championship. Since then, I’ve returned a few times for various work (if you can call it that) reasons, but never had the chance to stay and play.
That was rectified this spring when I spent a glorious three days experiencing everything Gleneagles has to offer.
I’ll start my review by looking at the courses, of which there are three. The King’s and Queen’s were both designed by James Braid and opened in 1919. There are plenty of commonalities between the two – swathes of beautiful yellow gorse, stunning views of the rolling Perthshire countryside and a good mix of long and short holes. It is the differences, however, that make them a perfect pair.
The King’s Course is slightly tougher and requires good, strong ball-striking to evade well-placed bunkers and keep the ball out of the gorse. To my mind, it has one of the most inviting opening holes anywhere in the world. A perfectly manicured tee plays out towards a generous fairway that stretches up to a green that sits on a ledge. The other hole that really stands out is the stunning, long par-4 15th. From the fairway, you play downhill to a beautiful green complex that sits in a bowl surrounded by gorse, with tall pine trees looming over and with the enticing par-3 16th in the background.
The Queen’s course is shorter than the King’s but it’s more strategic and, to my mind, one of the most enjoyable courses in our Top 100. A good example of the strategy required comes at the 433-yard par-4 12th. It plays from a high tee down towards a fairway that cuts in at the run-out area (around 280 yards from the back tees). If you can find this narrow stretch, you’re left with a short iron into a green that’s framed beautifully by tall trees. Then, the 18th really is a thing of beauty. You stand on the back tee and look down towards a hole that shapes gently to the left, with nine bunkers and the clubhouse to the left.
The PGA National is the younger sibling, having opened in 1993. Those familiar with Jack Nicklaus-designed layouts will know what to expect – notably annoyingly well-positioned bunkers and large greens that often sit at slight angles, which makes picking the right club one of the big challenges. What’s more, the host venue of the 2014 Ryder Cup offers some of the best views of the majestic countryside. A good example of this is the 8th, a shortish, risk-reward par 4. If you can avoid the collection of bunkers that line the fairway between 230 and 300 yards off the tee, you’re left with a straightforward pitch to the green. It plays downhill and the view from the top is up there with anything you’ll find in the UK.
● Off-course excitement
Eager to throw myself head first into the full Gleneagles experience, I didn’t put my feet up after golf but instead tried my hand at a variety of outdoor activities, including axe-throwing, fishing, falconry and clay-pigeon shooting. I enjoyed them all, but if pressed, my favourite was the shooting. After a brief period of instruction, I was straight into action and even competing against others in my group. It was great fun.
The final piece of the jigsaw that makes Gleneagles a bucket-list destination (regardless of whether you’re into golf) is the luxurious hotel itself. From the beautifully understated and cosy rooms to the truly incredible experience on offer in the fine-dining Strathearn restaurant, every element is of the highest quality. One of my personal highlights was the glamorous American Bar, which boasts an extravagant cocktail menu.
As a contrast to Scotland’s rugged, windy links offerings, Gleneagles has three beautiful, challenging and fun courses and a hotel experience that oozes luxury every step of the way. Is it the UK's most luxurious golf resort? There are some incredible contenders but this one is definitely up there with the very best.
In July 2023, Neil became just the 9th editor in Golf Monthly's 112-year history. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he has also presented many Golf Monthly videos looking at all areas of the game from Tour player interviews to the rules of golf.
Throughout his time with the brand he has also covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons: PING Blueprint S (4&5), PING Blueprint T (6-PW) Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
