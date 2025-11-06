I Visited The Algarve's Two Best Golf Resorts... And They're Both Only Getting Better

The Algarve is one of the best areas for golf in the entire of Europe and I recently visited two of what are regarded to be its finest resorts.

I first arrived to Palmares Ocean Living and Golf, situated to the west of the Algarve, near the town of Lagos before taking the journey some 90 minutes east past Faro airport to the tranquil resort of Monte Rei Golf and Country Club.

I was excited to see why they were considered as the two best in the entire Algarve and two of the very best golf courses in Portugal, and having now spent time at both it's easy to see why they are rated as highly as they are.

I visited in mid-October, where temperatures between 22-28 degrees celsius - perfect golf weather. It was hot but not unbearable and the evenings were very warm, too.

This part of the country had experienced a drought with barely any rain for six months so conditions were dry but both courses were in fantastic condition with fast, true greens.

Here are my thoughts after staying and playing at both Palmares and Monte Rei...

Palmares Ocean Living and Golf

Palmares celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, and it's home to three contrasting and equally spectacular loops of nine.

It's a decent-sized resort with a range of modern apartments and a highly rated five-star boutique hotel as well as 27 holes of golf, a driving range, a Michelin-starred restaurant and an impressive clubhouse which was voted as Europe's Best Clubhouse at the World Golf Awards 2024.

The clubhouse at Palmares - the perfect spot for a post-game tipple (Image credit: Palmares)

It was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architectural firm RCR Arquitectes, and having spent a good amount of time in and around it I can say it was a deserved winner of the award.

The Michelin-starred Al Sud restaurant is there for world-class gastronomy and the clubhouse food is of very high standard, too.

You certainly won't find many better views from a clubhouse, either, with the ocean in full view beyond the Praia (Beach) nine that sits below.

The three nines are all named very logically, with the Alvor loop facing the town of Alvor to the east, the Lagos nine playing more towards the namesake town to the west and the Praia (Beach) closer to the sea.

I'd recommend playing 54-holes, so perhaps three days to play each nine twice. You can base yourself at the resort for longer, too, to visit Lagos, Alvor and the Portimao to the east.

The Praia course (Image credit: Palmares)

The Alvor, numbered 1-9, is the most parkland-style of the three, the Lagos (10-18) features water in play and is situated closer to the sea while still having parkland qualities, and the Praia (19-27) is almost exclusively set by the coast to play among the sand dunes.

There are too many spectacular holes to really call out a signature hole, with almost every tee box boasting views of the ocean.

The 4th hole on the Alvor is probably the favorite of many, myself included, with the downhill par-5 offering up a phenomenal vista from the tee.

The stunning 4th at Palmares looking towards the town of Alvor (Image credit: Future)

The 17th is another beauty, with the downhill dogleg-right par 5 playing towards the Praia final nine and again being one where you simply need to get your camera out to take a snap.

There are some stunning par 3s on the property, like the 12th that plays over a lake and the long 14th which sees you tee off next to some impressive ruins.

The par 3 12th (Image credit: Palmares)

The 13th and 15th are very strong par 5s, which again feature glorious views of the ocean.

The opening holes on the Lagos and Praia nines, both downhill dogleg-right par 4s, are beauties, too.

The Alvor's opening trio are possibly the least impressive holes on the property, but they'll quickly be forgotten once you get to the 4th and begin what is a rollercoaster of a golf course that is challenging, varied and very memorable.

The resort is currently undergoing a fair amount of construction, with multiple villas being built and plans for Portugal’s first JW Marriott hotel.

The golf course is also set for renovations, so it is clear that Palmares is set to remain as one of Portugal's greatest golf destinations for many years to come.

For some reason I don't think it's as famous as Vilamoura or Quinta do Lago but it is very easy to see why it's regarded as the Algarve's number two.

Onto number one...

Monte Rei Golf and Country Club

Monte Rei has been on my bucket list for years and I can genuinely say it exceeded expectations.

The resort is located around 45-minutes east of Faro airport and close to the Spanish border.

It's not on the sea but very close-by and a short drive to some lovely quaint towns including the vibrant Tavira, which is well worth a visit.

The resort is home to an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus golf course that is regarded as the very best in the Algarve, while there are four restaurants and the classy, grand clubhouse is a beautiful spot to spend a few hours.

Monte Rei is a tranquil paradise (par 3 11th hole pictured) (Image credit: Monte Rei)

Monte Rei is also home to apartments and a pool to make it one of the best premium stay and play resorts in Europe. I stayed in a two-bed apartment that was modern, light and luxurious, and it was just a 5 minute walk from the clubhouse.

There is no ocean at Monte Rei, but it is so good that is doesn't need it.

Its setting next to the Serra do Caldeirão mountains is stunning and the entire resort feels incredibly tranquil and almost cut off from the outside world.

The first thing you'll notice is that the service is truly outstanding, too, with the helpful staff on-hand to meet your every need.

The 18th green and grand clubhouse beyond (Image credit: Monte Rei)

It certainly reminds me of somewhere like Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, where five-star service meets top class facilities on-and-off the course.

As I said, Monte Rei surpassed my expectations and the golf course really should be on everyone's bucket list. It is very easy to see why it's regarded as the number one in the Algarve.

Coupled with the breathtaking views and incredibly peaceful setting is a masterpiece carved into the hills and surroundings, with the course getting off to a strong start courtesy of the dogleg-right par 4 opener.

It's a brilliant scene setter and it simply never lets up with jaw-dropping, and very testing, holes coming thick and fast.

The 1st hole (Image credit: Monte Rei)

It's a demanding test of golf as you work your way up and down hills, over lakes and around testing bunkers.

There were many highlights for me, including the long and straight par 5 8th, which features a huge tree overhanging the front-right of the green as well as the brilliant par 3 9th that plays over a small canyon and is surrounded by multiple intimidating bunkers.

It's a hole I had seen photos of beforehand and was even more special in person.

(Image credit: Monte Rei)

I obviously found a bunker off the tee but chipped in for par after thinning my sand shot - so I have some very good memories!

The signature hole is either the 9th or the par 4 13th, which plays from a raised tee down a steep hill to a green raised above water with the hills beyond.

The 13th (Image credit: Monte Rei)

It's a jaw-dropping hole, but there are many others that ensure Monte Rei has huge strength in depth and makes for a very memorable round of golf.

And like Palmares, Monte Rei is only getting better.

A second Jack Nicklaus golf course is on the way, with the goal of creating "the premier golf destination in southern Europe."

Once completed, I am sure that goal will be met.