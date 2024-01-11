Has PXG Finally Cracked It With The New Black Ops Drivers?
We take a look at the new technology built into the PXG Black Ops metalwoods and the performance golfers can expect
PXG’s journey in the hardware sector has been far from straightforward or predictable since its inception in 2015. It started in the super-premium space before venturing into the value market with its impressive 0211 range. Now, it appears to have equity in both, although you could argue its irons resonated more with tour players and amateurs than its metalwoods. But this looks set to change with the launch of the 0311 Black Ops range, with which PXG founder Bob Parsons claims the company has now “cracked the nut”.
The signs have been there with recent product launches finding themselves among the best PXG golf clubs, notably the 0317 ST Blades as well as the 0311 Gen6 irons and impressive Sugar Daddy II wedges and Battle Ready II putters. But the brand is particularly excited about the Black Ops range and with good reason - there appears to have been an awful amount of innovation gone into it, which we've summarised below.
What’s the technology
The PXG Black Ops drivers are said to deliver significant distance gains by employing a high strength titanium alloy face material called AMF (Advanced Material Face). This proprietary design is further optimized with a variable thickness and non-uniform bulge and roll face design that helps ensure consistent and efficient energy transfer across various impact points on the clubface - meaning more forgiveness.
A new high-strength composite body construction comprises a lightweight composite crown and sole inserts manufactured from high-grade carbon fiber using a sophisticated compression molding process. This helps improve weight distribution within the clubhead to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and push the center of gravity lower and further back to create a high launch and low spin combination.
Natural frequency optimization is also employed to fine-tune the inherent vibration patterns within the clubhead's structure. This enhances the driver's feel, sound, and performance upon impact with the golf ball.
The fairways and hybrids feature a high-strength, stainless steel face that is much thinner – 12.5 percent and 10.5 percent thinner respectively – and more flexible than its predecessor. Coupled with a squared face design that shifts the perimeter skirt more vertical, increasing the surface area, the new face significantly boosts the forgiveness of the clubhead to deliver faster ball speeds, higher launch, and lower spin.
The crowns are also made entirely from high-grade carbon fiber. This lightweight material saves mass, allowing it to be redistributed low and to the clubhead's perimeter for optimal CG positioning and added forgiveness. Mass can be further adjusted to spin and shot shape with PXG's Precision Weighting Technology via the three weight ports on the sole.
What are the models and who are they aimed at?
Drivers
The Black Ops driver is geared toward a wide range of players thanks to its high launch, low-spin performance with forgiveness. The Black Ops Tour-1 driver is a tour-inspired head design featuring a taller face with a more curved crown to create an aggressive look at address. Engineered to deliver a penetrating ball flight, this driver is geared toward more advanced players seeking high ball speed, distance, and extremely low spin performance.
Both the Black Ops drivers come with one heavy (12.5 grams) and two light (2.5 grams each) sole weights that are interchangeable to alter spin and shot shape, so they can suit a broad spectrum of players. Additional weights options from 2.5 grams up to 20 grams are available so every player can easily fine-tune the overall head weight and shot bias. Adjustable weighting can also increase the combined MOI to over 10,000 grams – cm2, which would make it one of the most forgiving drivers on the market alongside the Ping G430 Max 10k and TaylorMade Qi10 Max.
- Read our PXG Black Ops driver review
Fairway wood
There is just one fairway wood model in the Black Ops range which comes in four lofts (15°, 17°, 18° and 21°) that are adjustable and each with three weight ports for golfers to really dial in the ball flight and distance they want to experience.
- Read our PXG Black Ops fairway wood review
Hybrid
The Black Ops hybrid comes in six different lofts ranging from 17° all the way up to 31° and also has three interchangeable weight ports as well as an adjustable loft sleeve to dial in ball flight.
What PXG says
"I have often wondered why golfers are content to give up distance to achieve forgiveness. We've spent much of our R&D efforts focused on that challenge, and I am proud to say we've cracked that nut. Black Ops Woods are straight like an arrow, more forgiving than a priest on Sunday, and absolutely stunning to boot!"
Who’s Using Them On Tour?
Eric Cole, PXG staffer and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last year, actually added the Black Ops driver to his bag last year at The RSM Classic, the same week he tested it for the first time. He finished T3 that week and and has since won with it.
"The new Black Ops Driver is a great blend of forgiveness and speed. Switching to it, I've noticed more speed with solid shots, as well as with off-center strikes. It also looks great over the ball, which makes it easy to have confidence in it on tour," he said.
We also expect Joel Dahmen to also put the new driver in the bag as well as LPGA Tour Professional and Major Champion Celine Boutier.
Pricing, Specs and Availability
PXG Black Ops clubs are available now in-store, over-the-phone, and online at the following prices:
PXG Black Ops driver - $599.99/£549
PXG Black Ops Tour-1 driver - $649.99/£599
PXG Black Ops fairways - $349.99/£319.99
PXG Black Ops hybrids - $299.99/£309.99
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
