Has PXG Finally Cracked It With The New Black Ops Drivers?

PXG’s journey in the hardware sector has been far from straightforward or predictable since its inception in 2015. It started in the super-premium space before venturing into the value market with its impressive 0211 range. Now, it appears to have equity in both, although you could argue its irons resonated more with tour players and amateurs than its metalwoods. But this looks set to change with the launch of the 0311 Black Ops range, with which PXG founder Bob Parsons claims the company has now “cracked the nut”.

The signs have been there with recent product launches finding themselves among the best PXG golf clubs, notably the 0317 ST Blades as well as the 0311 Gen6 irons and impressive Sugar Daddy II wedges and Battle Ready II putters. But the brand is particularly excited about the Black Ops range and with good reason - there appears to have been an awful amount of innovation gone into it, which we've summarised below.

What’s the technology

The PXG Black Ops drivers are said to deliver significant distance gains by employing a high strength titanium alloy face material called AMF (Advanced Material Face). This proprietary design is further optimized with a variable thickness and non-uniform bulge and roll face design that helps ensure consistent and efficient energy transfer across various impact points on the clubface - meaning more forgiveness.

A new high-strength composite body construction comprises a lightweight composite crown and sole inserts manufactured from high-grade carbon fiber using a sophisticated compression molding process. This helps improve weight distribution within the clubhead to increase the moment of inertia (MOI) and push the center of gravity lower and further back to create a high launch and low spin combination.

(Image credit: PXG)

Natural frequency optimization is also employed to fine-tune the inherent vibration patterns within the clubhead's structure. This enhances the driver's feel, sound, and performance upon impact with the golf ball.

The fairways and hybrids feature a high-strength, stainless steel face that is much thinner – 12.5 percent and 10.5 percent thinner respectively – and more flexible than its predecessor. Coupled with a squared face design that shifts the perimeter skirt more vertical, increasing the surface area, the new face significantly boosts the forgiveness of the clubhead to deliver faster ball speeds, higher launch, and lower spin.

The crowns are also made entirely from high-grade carbon fiber. This lightweight material saves mass, allowing it to be redistributed low and to the clubhead's perimeter for optimal CG positioning and added forgiveness. Mass can be further adjusted to spin and shot shape with PXG's Precision Weighting Technology via the three weight ports on the sole.

What are the models and who are they aimed at?

Drivers

The Black Ops driver is geared toward a wide range of players thanks to its high launch, low-spin performance with forgiveness. The Black Ops Tour-1 driver is a tour-inspired head design featuring a taller face with a more curved crown to create an aggressive look at address. Engineered to deliver a penetrating ball flight, this driver is geared toward more advanced players seeking high ball speed, distance, and extremely low spin performance.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Both the Black Ops drivers come with one heavy (12.5 grams) and two light (2.5 grams each) sole weights that are interchangeable to alter spin and shot shape, so they can suit a broad spectrum of players. Additional weights options from 2.5 grams up to 20 grams are available so every player can easily fine-tune the overall head weight and shot bias. Adjustable weighting can also increase the combined MOI to over 10,000 grams – cm2, which would make it one of the most forgiving drivers on the market alongside the Ping G430 Max 10k and TaylorMade Qi10 Max.

Read our PXG Black Ops driver review

Fairway wood

There is just one fairway wood model in the Black Ops range which comes in four lofts (15°, 17°, 18° and 21°) that are adjustable and each with three weight ports for golfers to really dial in the ball flight and distance they want to experience.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Read our PXG Black Ops fairway wood review

Hybrid

The Black Ops hybrid comes in six different lofts ranging from 17° all the way up to 31° and also has three interchangeable weight ports as well as an adjustable loft sleeve to dial in ball flight.

(Image credit: PXG)

What PXG says

Bob Parsons CEO, PXG

"I have often wondered why golfers are content to give up distance to achieve forgiveness. We've spent much of our R&D efforts focused on that challenge, and I am proud to say we've cracked that nut. Black Ops Woods are straight like an arrow, more forgiving than a priest on Sunday, and absolutely stunning to boot!"

Who’s Using Them On Tour?

Eric Cole, PXG staffer and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last year, actually added the Black Ops driver to his bag last year at The RSM Classic, the same week he tested it for the first time. He finished T3 that week and and has since won with it.

"The new Black Ops Driver is a great blend of forgiveness and speed. Switching to it, I've noticed more speed with solid shots, as well as with off-center strikes. It also looks great over the ball, which makes it easy to have confidence in it on tour," he said.

We also expect Joel Dahmen to also put the new driver in the bag as well as LPGA Tour Professional and Major Champion Celine Boutier.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pricing, Specs and Availability

PXG Black Ops clubs are available now in-store, over-the-phone, and online at the following prices:

PXG Black Ops driver - $599.99/£549

PXG Black Ops Tour-1 driver - $649.99/£599

PXG Black Ops fairways - $349.99/£319.99

PXG Black Ops hybrids - $299.99/£309.99