Greg Norman Praises 'Classy' Jon Rahm After Congratulating LIV Golfer

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has thanked Jon Rahm after the Spaniard congratulated his countryman Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez for winning his maiden pro title at the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational.

Speaking in his native Spanish after winning his third Spanish Open title, Rahm said: "Although some people want to make us look at them (LIV) as the enemy, he is just a 22-year-old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio."

Greg Norman was clearly very happy to hear those words from Rahm, who has been a strong supporter of the PGA Tour and has previously criticised LIV's 54-hole, shotgun start format.

"This is what professional golf should be all about," Norman said on Rahm after retweeting the video of his speech. "Thank you @JonRahmpga for your classy message. Players supporting players. We are all golfers!"

Ian Poulter also thanked Rahm for his speech, saying: "Congratulations class win and class speech. Thank you for being you @JonRahmpga."

Earlier in the week, Rahm also stated that those from LIV Golf should be able to earn a spot in the Ryder Cup, with the 27-year-old explaining that "the Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period. The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good."

He formed a strong partnership with his fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia at Whistling Straits last year, winning three out of three matches, although it looks like Garcia's Ryder Cup career now may be over.