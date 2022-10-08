'I Wish They Could Play' - Rahm On LIV Players In Ryder Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the subject of LIV Golf, those who have stayed put on the PGA and DP World Tours have mixed feelings around the Saudi-backed series. Some are completely opposed to it, whilst some are perhaps on the fence.

One player who has continued his support for the PGA and DP World Tours though is former World No.1 Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard stating that the "format (of LIV Golf) is not really appealing to me," adding "shotgun (starts) three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

Henrik Stenson was stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy after he moved to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following players' moves to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has banned those teeing it up in the Saudi-backed series, with events like the recent Presidents Cup, as well as the 2023 Ryder Cup, being affected.

Team USA has already said that those competing in LIV Golf will not be eligible for the Ryder Cup, while European captain, Luke Donald, has overhauled the European Ryder Cup qualifying process.

For Rahm though, he feels that those from LIV Golf should be able to earn a spot on the side, with the Spaniard stating: "The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period. The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good."

Sergio Garcia, who has since moved to LIV, and Rahm, secured three points from three when paired together at the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in September, LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, rejected any accusation that LIV is trying to destroy other tours, claiming he has tried to sit down with the PGA Tour, but instead of breaking bread with the Saudi-backed upstart, the PGA Tour has tried to destroy LIV.

Norman told The Australian: “This notion we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that. The PGA Tour has not sat down and had a conversation with myself or any of my investors.

“We tried awfully hard, I know I did personally for the past year. When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go. We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working."