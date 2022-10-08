'I Wish They Could Play' - Rahm On LIV Players In Ryder Cup
The former Major winner feels that those who have jumped to LIV Golf shouldn't be banished from the Ryder Cup
When it comes to the subject of LIV Golf, those who have stayed put on the PGA and DP World Tours have mixed feelings around the Saudi-backed series. Some are completely opposed to it, whilst some are perhaps on the fence.
One player who has continued his support for the PGA and DP World Tours though is former World No.1 Jon Rahm, with the Spaniard stating that the "format (of LIV Golf) is not really appealing to me," adding "shotgun (starts) three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."
Following players' moves to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has banned those teeing it up in the Saudi-backed series, with events like the recent Presidents Cup, as well as the 2023 Ryder Cup, being affected.
Team USA has already said that those competing in LIV Golf will not be eligible for the Ryder Cup, while European captain, Luke Donald, has overhauled the European Ryder Cup qualifying process.
For Rahm though, he feels that those from LIV Golf should be able to earn a spot on the side, with the Spaniard stating: "The Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period. The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good."
Back in September, LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, rejected any accusation that LIV is trying to destroy other tours, claiming he has tried to sit down with the PGA Tour, but instead of breaking bread with the Saudi-backed upstart, the PGA Tour has tried to destroy LIV.
Norman told The Australian: “This notion we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that. The PGA Tour has not sat down and had a conversation with myself or any of my investors.
“We tried awfully hard, I know I did personally for the past year. When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go. We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
