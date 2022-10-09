Jon Rahm Congratulates LIV Golf Winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday, Jon Rahm carded one of the rounds of his life, at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, as a final round 62 gave him a third Open de España title to match the record of fellow compatriot and golf legend Seve Ballesteros.

For Rahm, however, he wasn't the only Spanish winner over the weekend. Just 12 hours earlier, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra secured his first professional title in his fifth start. What was surprising was, in his victory speech, Rahm congratulated his fellow countryman despite the fact that Chacarra secured his win in a LIV Golf event.

Here is Jon Rahm congratulating Eugenio Chacarra for his victory: "Although some people want to make us look at them ( Liv) as the enemy, he is just a 22 years old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Contraulations if you see this Eugenio." pic.twitter.com/PfpfDKGUJtOctober 9, 2022 See more

Speaking in his native Spanish after the six-shot victory, the former World No.1 said: "Although some people want to make us look at them (LIV) as the enemy, he is just a 22 year old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio."

Just a few days prior, Rahm had also stated that those from LIV Golf should be able to earn a spot in the Ryder Cup, with the 27-year-old explaining that "the Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period. The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good."

Amongst all of this, it is worth noting that the former World No.1 has previously continued his support for the PGA and DP World Tours, with Rahm stating that the "format (of LIV Golf) is not really appealing to me," adding "shotgun (starts) three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra celebrates his LIV Golf win in Bangkok (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Chacarra picked up the $4 million first prize, as well as the $750,000 team prize at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, just four months after giving up his amateur status and signing a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed series.

Following rounds of 65 and 63, the Spaniard led the field by five shots at 16-under-par, with a final three-under-par round giving him a three shot victory in just his fifth professional start.