Jon Rahm Congratulates LIV Golf Winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

After claiming his third Open de España, Rahm congratulated Chacarra, who secured his first professional victory just 12 hours prior

Rahm talks to the media, with the trophy next to him
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

On Sunday, Jon Rahm carded one of the rounds of his life, at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, as a final round 62 gave him a third Open de España title to match the record of fellow compatriot and golf legend Seve Ballesteros.

For Rahm, however, he wasn't the only Spanish winner over the weekend. Just 12 hours earlier, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra secured his first professional title in his fifth start. What was surprising was, in his victory speech, Rahm congratulated his fellow countryman despite the fact that Chacarra secured his win in a LIV Golf event.

See more

Speaking in his native Spanish after the six-shot victory, the former World No.1 said: "Although some people want to make us look at them (LIV) as the enemy, he is just a 22 year old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio."

Just a few days prior, Rahm had also stated that those from LIV Golf should be able to earn a spot in the Ryder Cup, with the 27-year-old explaining that "the Ryder Cup is not the PGA Tour and European Tour against LIV - it's Europe versus the US, period. The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn't look good."

Amongst all of this, it is worth noting that the former World No.1 has previously continued his support for the PGA and DP World Tours, with Rahm stating that the "format (of LIV Golf) is not really appealing to me," adding "shotgun (starts) three days to me is not a golf tournament, no cut. It’s that simple. I want to play against the best in the world in a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see."

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra holds the LIV Golf trophy aloft

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra celebrates his LIV Golf win in Bangkok

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Chacarra picked up the $4 million first prize, as well as the $750,000 team prize at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, just four months after giving up his amateur status and signing a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed series.

Following rounds of 65 and 63, the Spaniard led the field by five shots at 16-under-par, with a final three-under-par round giving him a three shot victory in just his fifth professional start. 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Freelance Staff Writer

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.