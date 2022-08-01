'Greatest F/U In The History Of Golf' - Donald Trump Jr On Stenson LIV Golf Win

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Donald Trump Jnr has branded Henrik Stenson’s victory on his LIV Golf debut the ‘greatest F/U in the history of golf’.

The son of ex-President Trump gave his opinion on Twitter after Stenson’s stunning victory at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster - the New Jersey course owned by his father - which earned the Swede a total of $4.375million.

The greatest F/U in the history of Golf just happened. Awesome job @henrikstenson!!! #LIVGolf #Rydercup @LIVGolfInv @TrumpGolf pic.twitter.com/vMGrr2ieGrJuly 31, 2022 See more

Stenson’s move to LIV last month was shrouded in controversy because he was removed from the position as Ryder Cup captain as a result of signing with the Saudi-backed series. Indeed, after wrapping up his wire-to-wire win on his LIV debut, the 46-year-old couldn’t resist firing a shot at that decision, saying afterwards that he “played like a captain”.

Despite the furore around his decision to join LIV, it didn’t seem to trouble Stenson too much, as he played his best golf in years, opening with a 7-under-par 64 and sealing his two-shot victory with back-to-back 69s, finishing the 54-hole tournament at 11-under.

Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson finished tied-2nd on 9-under-par, both banking $1,812,500, while Johnson’s 4Aces won the team event again, just as they did in Portland, to split the $3million prize money with Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez. Stenson, part of the Majesticks team, had to make do with second place there, splitting $1.5million with Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield.

The Trump family have been vocal supporters of LIV Golf since the launch of the big money series. Donald Trump last week declared LIV Golf “a great thing for Saudi Arabia” and has encouraged players to “take the money” and join the breakaway series. Before the Bedmister event, the ex-President and another of his sons, Eric, played in the pro-am alongside Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Trump is said to still be unhappy after this year’s PGA Championship was moved from Bedminster to Southern Hills following the US Capitol Hill riots on 6th January 2021, while Doral also lost its Tour event (the WGC-Cadillac Championship) after more than 50 years in 2016.

Last week LIV Golf announced huge expansion plans for next year, and more Trump-owned courses could be set to host events. As well as the Bedminster event that just finished, the inaugural season will visit Trump National Doral for the season finale in October. Reports over the weekend suggested that Trump's course in Ireland could host a LIV event in 2023.