Donald Trump Declares LIV Golf ‘A Great Thing For Saudi Arabia’

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Donald Trump has thinks the LIV Golf Invitational Series has already been worth the equivalent of billions of dollars in publicity for Saudi Arabia, the country funding the venture.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab), Trump said: “I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia. I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that - even with billions of dollars.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

There have long been allegations that the country is using the Series to sportswash both its human rights record and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman refutes that claim, insisting that the Series exists to grow the game. However, he courted controversy in May when, on the subject of the Khashoggi incident, he appeared to downplay it, saying: “We all make mistakes.”

One of Trump’s courses, in Bedminster, New Jersey, hosts the third tournament in the Series this week, while another, Florida’s Trump National Doral hosts the Team Championship finale in late October. His association with the Series has drawn controversy from the advocacy group 9/11 Justice, which stated it felt "deep pain and anger" at his decision to host the events considering the Saudi links with the September 11 attacks, which involved 15 Saudi hijackers.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that while he understands the 9/11 families’ feelings he doesn’t know much about their cause. Meanwhile, on the subject of Khashoggi’s death, he said the controversy surrounding it has “totally died down.”

It’s far from the first time Trump has sought to defend the Series. After the 150th Open Championship, he urged players to 'take the money' and join LIV Golf via his Truth Social network. He said: "All of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA [Tour], in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year. If you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were”

The third event in the Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster is expected to draw similar protests to those seen at Pumpkin Ridge before the second tournament. The tournament gets under way on Thursday 28 July.