LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Open: Hatton And Westwood Ahead As DeChambeau Struggles
There were some big performances from LIV Golfers on day one at Portrush along with some surprisingly high scores from a few star names
There are 19 LIV Golfers in the 2025 Open and the majority of them got off to solid starts on Thursday at Royal Portrush - with a couple of surprises.
The most notable shock was Bryson DeChambeau going birdie-free to finish dead-last of his 54-hole companions, with the two-time US Open champion posting a disappointing seven-over-par 78.
It is his worst ever opening round in a Major, and it means he has plenty of work to do in round two to avoid his second consecutive missed cut in a Major after going home early at Oakmont last month. It would also be his second consecutive MC at The Open if he were to fall short of the total needed.
At the other end of the LIV leaderboard is Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a three-under-par 68 to trail the leaders by just one stroke.
The Englishman continues his form that saw him contend for victory towards the latter stages of last month's US Open, where he recorded his best ever Major finish of T4.
Lee Westwood, who made it through Final Qualifying and is playing in his first Major since the 2022 Open, was out early on Thursday and posted a commendable 69. The 52-year-old is just two back after 18 holes thanks to four birdies and two late dropped shots.
Another 50+ off to a great start is 2013 Open champion Phil Mickelson, who shot a one-under-par 70 on Thursday at Portrush courtesy of three birdies and two bogeys.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jon Rahm matched that score to also get off to a good start, as did Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann and Jason Kokrak.
Brooks Koepka's four-over-par 75 leaves him work to do, while Patrick Reed's six-over 77 comes a surprise after strong form this year that included his first ever LIV Golf win and a T3 at The Masters. Reed and Koepka are both needing to impress Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, and Thursday did their hopes no good.
Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard after round one of the 2025 Open:
LIV Golf Leaderboard at The Open: Day 1
- -3 Tyrrell Hatton
- -2 Lee Westwood
- -1 Phil Mickelson
- -1 Jon Rahm
- -1 Sergio Garcia
- -1 Joaquin Niemann
- E Dean Burmester
- E Jason Kokrak
- +1 Tom McKibbin
- +1 Cameron Smith
- +2 Dustin Johnson
- +2 Marc Leishman
- +3 Lucas Herbert
- +4 Henrik Stenson
- +4 Brooks Koepka
- +4 Carlos Ortiz
- +6 Louis Oosthuizen
- +6 Patrick Reed
- +7 Bryson DeChambeau
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.