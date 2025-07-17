LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Open: Hatton And Westwood Ahead As DeChambeau Struggles

There are 19 LIV Golfers in the 2025 Open and the majority of them got off to solid starts on Thursday at Royal Portrush - with a couple of surprises.

The most notable shock was Bryson DeChambeau going birdie-free to finish dead-last of his 54-hole companions, with the two-time US Open champion posting a disappointing seven-over-par 78.

It is his worst ever opening round in a Major, and it means he has plenty of work to do in round two to avoid his second consecutive missed cut in a Major after going home early at Oakmont last month. It would also be his second consecutive MC at The Open if he were to fall short of the total needed.

Hatton leads the way for LIV Golfers after round one

At the other end of the LIV leaderboard is Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a three-under-par 68 to trail the leaders by just one stroke.

The Englishman continues his form that saw him contend for victory towards the latter stages of last month's US Open, where he recorded his best ever Major finish of T4.

Lee Westwood, who made it through Final Qualifying and is playing in his first Major since the 2022 Open, was out early on Thursday and posted a commendable 69. The 52-year-old is just two back after 18 holes thanks to four birdies and two late dropped shots.

Another 50+ off to a great start is 2013 Open champion Phil Mickelson, who shot a one-under-par 70 on Thursday at Portrush courtesy of three birdies and two bogeys.

DeChambeau's 78 is his worst ever start to a Major

Jon Rahm matched that score to also get off to a good start, as did Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann and Jason Kokrak.

Brooks Koepka's four-over-par 75 leaves him work to do, while Patrick Reed's six-over 77 comes a surprise after strong form this year that included his first ever LIV Golf win and a T3 at The Masters. Reed and Koepka are both needing to impress Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, and Thursday did their hopes no good.

Take a look at the full LIV Golf leaderboard after round one of the 2025 Open:

