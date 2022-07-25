Which Golf Courses Does Donald Trump Own?
Did you know that Donald Trump owns golf courses in the US, UK, Ireland and Middle East?
Former President of the Unites States Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, owns a multitude of golf courses around the world and they're all of seriously high quality.
The Trump Organization's courses include four-time Open Championship venue Turnberry as well as US courses that have hosted women's and senior Majors. Trump owns golf courses in the US, UK, Ireland and Middle East, with more to come in Dubai and Asia.
US
Trump National - Los Angeles, California
The Pete Dye designed course opened in 2005 and is open to the public. It's one of the most expensive courses ever built at $250m and is ranked as one of the best golf courses in California.
Trump National - Jupiter, Florida
A post shared by Trump Golf Jupiter (@trumpgolfjupiter) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Trump's Jupiter course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and is famous for its water hazards and island green par-3 11th, which has vibes of TPC Sawgrass. Trump famously played his Jupiter course with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in February 2019.
Trump Doral - Miami, Florida
Home to four courses, Doral had hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship on the Blue Monster from 2007-2016 and was the venue for the Doral Open on the PGA Tour from 1962-2006. The Blue Monster returns to our screens in 2022 for the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Championship finale.
Trump International - Palm Beach, Florida
A post shared by Trump International Palm Beach (@trumpgolfpalmbeach) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The private Floridian club was the first golf property acquired by Donald Trump and was opened in 1999. Trump bought the 300-acre piece of land, bordering Palm Beach International Airport, and gave an unlimited budget to create the course - he reportedly spent over $40m. It features 27 holes designed by Tom Fazio. Trump famously played his Palm Beach course with Rory McIlroy.
Trump Golf Links - Ferry Point, New York
A post shared by Trump Golf Ferry Point (@trumpgolfferrypoint) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Designed by 18-time Major champion Jack Nicklaus, Trump Golf Links Ferry Point has Scottish vibes and is set in a stunning location along the East River with views of the Whitestone and Throgs Neck Bridges and the Manhattan skyline. The course is open to the public.
Trump National - Hudson Valley, New York
A post shared by Trump National Hudson Valley (@trumpgolfhudsonvalley) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Situated in the rolling hills of the Hudson Valley, Trump National is a fully private club that used to be a bison farm. It measures almost 7,700 yards and features views of the Stormville Mountains, with a testing finish around lakes.
Trump National - Westchester, New York
A post shared by Trump National Westchester NY (@trumpgolfwestchester) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Trump National Westchester lies in a secluded setting despite being just a half hour drive from downtown Manhattan. The course is famous for a 101-foot waterfall.
Trump National - Colts Neck, New Jersey
A post shared by Trump Golf Colts Neck (@trumpgolfcoltsneck) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
This private club features a 19th hole, which is a par-3 into an island green in front of the grand clubhouse. The course was designed by Jerry Pate set in the equestrian farms of Monmouth County in coastal New Jersey. It's said to be a links layout dotted with lakes.
Trump National - Bedminster, New Jersey
A post shared by Trump Golf Bedminster (@trumpgolfbedminster) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Trump National in Bedminster features 36 holes of golf, with the Old Course considered as one of the USA's top 100 courses. It hosted the 2017 US Women's Open won by Sung-hyun Park. It was scheduled to be the venue for the the 2022 PGA Championship but was replaced by Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma. It is also the venue for the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament in the series' inaugural year of 2022.
Trump National - Philadelphia, New Jersey
A post shared by Trump Golf Philadelphia (@trumpgolfphilly) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Lying on Southern New Jersey's highest point, the Tom Fazio-designed Trump National looks over the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania and is just a short drive away.
Trump National - Charlotte, North Carolina
A post shared by Trump Golf Charlotte (@trumpgolfcharlotte) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Nearly than two-thirds of the holes play along the shores of Lake Norman at this private club, which is considered one of North Carolina's very best.
Trump National - Washington, DC
A post shared by Trump Golf Washington D.C. (@trumpgolfdc) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Set along the Potomac River and just 25 miles from Washington, DC, the private club features 36 holes, and the Championship Course was designed by the former POTUS himself. It hosted the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, won by Bernhard Langer.
UK
Trump Turnberry - Scotland
The four-time Open Championship venue, which last hosted in 2009 when Stewart Cink beat Tom Watson in a playoff, is one of the best golf courses in Scotland and ranks very highly in the UK and Ireland top 100 golf course rankings. Tom Fazio oversaw a stunning re-design, which opened in 2016 and elevated the course.
Trump International Golf Links - Scotland
Situated near Aberdeen on the east coast of Scotland, Trump International Golf Links is one of the most stunning modern links designs. It opened in 2012 and was designed by Martin Hawtree.
Ireland
Trump International Golf Links, Doonbeg - Ireland
The Trump Organization took over at Doonbeg in 2014, with Martin Hawtree enhancing the original design by Greg Norman. It's one of the best golf courses in Ireland and is set amidst incredible dunes that overlook Doughmore Bay in County Clare.
Middle East
Trump International Golf Club - Dubai
A post shared by Trump Dubai (@trumpgolfdubai) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The private club features a 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art Clubhouse is the largest of its kind in Dubai. The course opened for play in 2017 and was designed by Gil Hanse, with the course featuring a links-like layout. It features 27 holes with a championship 18 and a par-3 course that is floodlit.
Future courses
Trump World Golf Club - Dubai
Yet to open, the layout will be styled like an Australian Sandbelt course and is set to be designed by Tiger Woods.
Lido City - Indonesia
Lido City, situated in the lush tropical forests of West Java and just 40 miles from the capital Jakarta, will be Ernie Els' first course design in Indonesia.
Trump International Resort & Golf Club - Bali, Indonesia
The Trump Organization has another Indonesian course on the way in Bali, with Phil Mickelson the designer. The Bali course is set to feature "stunning 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean" and will also include an exclusive collection of luxury villas, mansions and resort condominiums.
