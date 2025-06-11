'And Then I’m Going Fishing’ - Dustin Johnson Reveals Retirement Plans But Maintains He Isn’t Done Yet

The US Open in 2016 held at Oakmont Country Club was a defining moment in the career of Dustin Johnson. It was the first of his two Major victories and helped propel him to become the best player in the world.

Now, Johnson returns to Oakmont nine years later at a very different stage of his career, as he looks to claim the title once more after what were bizarre winning conditions at the time - the American played the last seven holes not knowing his score, while the USGA tried to decide whether to penalize him for a ball that moved on the fifth green.

Joining LIV Golf in 2022, the 4Aces GC captain has won three times on the circuit, but has seen his Major form struggle, claiming just two top 10s.

However, speaking to AP News , Johnson believes he can get back to his best, stating: "I think I’ve got another six years in me... I can grind for another six years. And then I’m going fishing."

When asked 'why grind?', he said, "Because I want to get back, I know I’ve still got it." If anything was to signify his motivation to compete, it's this.

In terms of results, the American has only claimed one top five finish in his last 20 starts on the LIV Golf League and has also missed the cut in five of his last seven Majors.

Since his 2016 US Open success, he has only entered the top 10 three times, missing two cuts, the most recent of which was at Pinehurst last year.

But after a positive result at last week's LIV Golf event in Virginia, where he finished T10, he felt more confident about his game, stating: “I feel like my game’s been really close.

“I haven’t really got a lot out of it. So it was definitely nice to have a nice finish last week. I played good every day. I didn’t... you know, still kind of giving away some shots. I need to clean that up a little bit.”

The 41-year-old is coming to the twilight of his career; however, he will be hoping that good memories of the Major, and in particular this course, will help propel his game in the right direction, before he decides to leave the golf course for good and reside on the fishing lakes full time.

Dustin Johnson's Last 10 US Open Finishes

2024 - MC

2023 - T10

2022 - T24

2021 - T19

2020 - T6

2019 - T35

2018 - 3

2017 - MC

2016 - 1

2015 - T2