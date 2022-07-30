Report: Trump International Ireland And Valderrama Expected To Host LIV Golf Events
Trump International Doonbeg in Ireland and Valderrama in Spain could reportedly be future venues for the Saudi-backed series
Recently, LIV Golf announced a huge expansion for next year which included an even bigger total prize purse, as well as an expanded 14-tournament schedule.
While there has yet to be confirmation of the venues earmarked for the League, it is expected that tournaments will take place in North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe, with it being recently reported that two of the venues could be Trump International Doonbeg in Ireland and Valderrama in Spain.
Doonbeg & ValderramaLIV Golf International Series is expected to host an event in Ireland at Trump International Doonbeg, however it will likely be 2024 earliest.LIV are also currently in discussions to land the storied Valderrama in Spain as one of its 14 venues.#LIVGolfJuly 30, 2022
According to a report in the Independent.ie (opens in new tab), sources close to LIV Golf have indicated that Trump International Doonbeg will likely be hosting an event in 2024 at the earliest.
The reason is due to there being a backlog of bookings from visitors, predominantly from America, with Doonbeg booked out for nearly all of 2023. What's more, there is also the Horizon Irish Open, which could potentially move from the week before The Open to the week after the final Major of the men's season.
Opened in 2002, the course was in fact designed by LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with Donald Trump purchasing the property in 2014 for an estimated €15 million. Currently, Trump Bedminster and Trump National Doral in Miami are hosting two of the eight series events and, with the expansion of LIV Golf set to happen in the next few years, the Saudi-backed series will need more venues.
Along with Trump International Doonbeg, there are also rumours that LIV Golf are currently in discussions with Valderrama in Spain. One of the most recognised courses in Europe, the venue has hosted a Ryder Cup, as well as many DP World Tour events.
According to sources in Spain, it is believed that no deal has been agreed yet, but LIV Golf is believed to be confident that it will land the venue for the future. Currently, the course is set to host the DP World Tour's Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters from the 13 - 16th October.
