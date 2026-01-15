Golf Channel Extends DP World Tour Deal Until 2030
Golf Channel has signed a new multi-year deal to extend live coverage of the DP World Tour until 2030
Golf Channel has signed a new multi-year deal extension to show exclusive live DP World Tour action until 2030.
Golf Channel has shown the DP World Tour since 1995, and the latest contract will see the broadcaster remain the exclusive home of the DP World Tour in the USA.
Live coverage will total around 600 hours a year of the DP World Tour, with the Golf Channel's new deal extending the partnership until 2030.
The news comes just as the 2026 DP World Tour season starts in earnest, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry appearing at the Dubai Invitational.
"If you're a golf fan in the US, there's something very right about starting your day with your first cup of coffee and the familiar sights and sounds of the DP World Tour," said Golf Channel's general manager and executive vice president Tom Knapp.
"Beginning with the Dubai Desert Classic in 1995, the quality competition and international flavour of the DP World Tour has been with us. We belong together."
With the deal taking coverage of European golf's premier tour into a fourth decade, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings welcomed the news of the extension.
“With this long-term renewal, fans of the DP World Tour in the US will continue to have coverage of every tournament and never miss a shot as we travel around the world," said Kinnings.
"Golf Channel has been a long-term partner for three decades and this agreement underlines their continued commitment to showcasing golf’s global Tour.
"We had a truly memorable 2025 that will go down in history as one of our greatest season’s ever – reflected in stellar viewing figures in the United States.
"We therefore start our fourth decade of partnership with excellent momentum.”
