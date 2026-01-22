Golf Monthly Announces Record Year In 2025

Future’s golf brand, Golf Monthly , continued to strengthen its position as a global leader in golf buying advice in 2025, with its trusted recommendations driving 488,000 transactions to partner retailers — a 20% increase year on year.

These transactions resulted in a corresponding 20% increase in sales to the brand’s partners. The milestone underscores the brand’s growing influence with high-intent audiences as it expands its footprint across platforms and launches new content innovations for the year ahead.

Market-leading buying advice, breaking news stories, high-quality long-form features and other trusted content attracted record numbers to the site – 48.6 million global sessions were recorded on golfmonthly.com in 2025, an increase of 8% over 2024.

Off platform, Golf Monthly also enjoyed a hugely successful 2025, boasting more than one million followers combined across all social networks, with 72.2 million video views delivered in the previous 12 months.

“Our focus on being the number-one golf media destination for dedicated players delivered fantastic results in 2025. While we continue to produce the best buying advice on golfmonthly.com, we have also added a range of off-platform content franchises that have played a crucial role in growing the overall footprint of the brand,” said Editor Neil Tappin.

Millions of golf fans from around the world visited golfmonthly.com and enjoyed the brand’s comprehensive Major and tour coverage in 2025, including breaking news, on-the-ground analysis and live blogs. The live report of the final round of The Players Championship received 978,000 pageviews – the brand’s most-read article of 2025.

It was also a year of innovation. Golf Monthly’s off-platform gear franchise, Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show – co-hosted by Joe Ferguson and Dan Parker – captivated gear lovers from around the world. Video snippets from the show garnered 12.7 million views across social media and average monthly audio downloads reached 12,000.

In October, Golf Monthly launched the Women’s Golf Edit – a weekly newsletter curated by women’s golf editor Alison Root with the aim of fostering an engaged and ever-growing community of female golfers.

In December, Golf Monthly also took its testing capacity to the next level in 2025 with the construction of the brand new Golf Monthly Performance Lab. Powered by the Foresight Sports range of launch monitor technology, the bespoke studio enables the brand’s gear experts to test, analyse and scrutinise all the latest equipment launches. The new facility ties in with the launch of the Golf Monthly Reviews YouTube channel , which is poised for exponential growth in 2026 after a strong start.

“Golf Monthly continues to grow, as evidenced by the latest ComScore figures. We are now the largest golf media website in the UK and the second largest in the US,” said Commercial Director, Matt Johnston.

“Our e-commerce data demonstrates that we reach an active, high-intent audience. We can target various & specific categories of golfers at scale using contextually and behaviorally relevant messaging,” added Johnston.

“Additionally, the growth of our video and off-platform content allows us to offer commercial partners a full-funnel suite of products, which now includes branded content solutions optimised for AI visibility.

Enquiries

Neil Tappin, Editor: neil.tappin@futurenet.com

Matt Johnston, Commercial Director: matthew.johnston@futurenet.com

Rob Spedding, Content Director: rob.spedding@futurenet.com

About Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly is one of the world's leading multi-platform golf media brands. Our team of passionate golfers and experts produce authoritative, in-depth reviews of the latest golf equipment, advice to help golfers shoot lower scores, ideas for golf courses to play and places to stay and coverage of the game at every level from grassroots to Tour.

Golf Monthly magazine is published 13 times a year in print and digital formats. The magazine was established in 1911 and is the world's oldest golf publication still in production.

About Future

Future is a leading global specialist media company offering trusted, expert content that builds engaged and valuable communities. Future is a prime destination for passionate people worldwide through its specialist websites, magazines, events, newsletters and social spaces, all underpinned by data-driven insights and innovative proprietary technology that put the user experience first.