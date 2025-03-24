Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

There's a prize fund of $2.25m up for grabs in India this week, with the champion taking home over $380,000

Keita Nakajima holds up his trophy and makes a number one sign with his other hands after the 2024 Indian Open
The DP World Tour returns to DLF Golf and Country Club this week for the Hero Indian Open.

Japan's Keita Nakajima defends the title he won by four strokes last year, where he picked up $382,500 from the $2.25m prize fund.

This week's Hero Indian Open payout remains the same as last year's, with the top four finishers all taking home six-figure paychecks.

There's also an Asian Swing mini-leaderboard on the DP World Tour, where the winner of the four-event Asian Swing (Porsche Singapore Classic, Hero Indian Open, Volvo China Open and Hainan Open) will collect a bonus of $200,000.

The Asian Swing champion also earns entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points.

The players who finish in the top three of the Asian Swing will also earn a spot in the field for the season's second Major, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club...

Hero Indian Open Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$382,500

2nd

$247,500

3rd

$141,750

4th

$112,500

5th

$95,400

6th

$78,750

7th

$67,500

8th

$56,250

9th

$50,400

10th

$45,000

11th

$41,400

12th

$38,700

13th

$36,225

14th

$34,425

15th

$33,075

16th

$31,725

17th

$30,375

18th

$29,025

19th

$27,900

20th

$27,000

21st

$26,100

22nd

$25,425

23rd

$24,750

24th

$24,075

25th

$23,400

26th

$22,725

27th

$22,050

28th

$21,375

29th

$20,700

30th

$20,025

31st

$19,350

32nd

$18,675

33rd

$18,000

34th

$17,325

35th

$16,650

36th

$15,975

37th

$15,525

38th

$15,075

39th

$14,625

40th

$14,175

41st

$13,725

42nd

$13,275

43rd

$12,825

44th

$12,375

45th

$11,925

46th

$11,475

47th

$11,025

48th

$10,575

49th

$10,125

50th

$9,675

51st

$9,225

52nd

$8,775

53rd

$8,325

54th

$7,875

55th

$7,650

56th

$7,425

57th

$7,200

58th

$6,975

59th

$6,750

60th

$6,525

61st

$6,300

62nd

$6,075

63rd

$5,850

64th

$5,625

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,175

67th

$4,950

68th

$4,725

69th

$4,500

70th

$4,275

Elliott Heath
