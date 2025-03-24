Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2025
There's a prize fund of $2.25m up for grabs in India this week, with the champion taking home over $380,000
The DP World Tour returns to DLF Golf and Country Club this week for the Hero Indian Open.
Japan's Keita Nakajima defends the title he won by four strokes last year, where he picked up $382,500 from the $2.25m prize fund.
This week's Hero Indian Open payout remains the same as last year's, with the top four finishers all taking home six-figure paychecks.
There's also an Asian Swing mini-leaderboard on the DP World Tour, where the winner of the four-event Asian Swing (Porsche Singapore Classic, Hero Indian Open, Volvo China Open and Hainan Open) will collect a bonus of $200,000.
The Asian Swing champion also earns entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points.
The players who finish in the top three of the Asian Swing will also earn a spot in the field for the season's second Major, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
Below is the full prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club...
Position
Prize Money
1st
$382,500
2nd
$247,500
3rd
$141,750
4th
$112,500
5th
$95,400
6th
$78,750
7th
$67,500
8th
$56,250
9th
$50,400
10th
$45,000
11th
$41,400
12th
$38,700
13th
$36,225
14th
$34,425
15th
$33,075
16th
$31,725
17th
$30,375
18th
$29,025
19th
$27,900
20th
$27,000
21st
$26,100
22nd
$25,425
23rd
$24,750
24th
$24,075
25th
$23,400
26th
$22,725
27th
$22,050
28th
$21,375
29th
$20,700
30th
$20,025
31st
$19,350
32nd
$18,675
33rd
$18,000
34th
$17,325
35th
$16,650
36th
$15,975
37th
$15,525
38th
$15,075
39th
$14,625
40th
$14,175
41st
$13,725
42nd
$13,275
43rd
$12,825
44th
$12,375
45th
$11,925
46th
$11,475
47th
$11,025
48th
$10,575
49th
$10,125
50th
$9,675
51st
$9,225
52nd
$8,775
53rd
$8,325
54th
$7,875
55th
$7,650
56th
$7,425
57th
$7,200
58th
$6,975
59th
$6,750
60th
$6,525
61st
$6,300
62nd
$6,075
63rd
$5,850
64th
$5,625
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,175
67th
$4,950
68th
$4,725
69th
$4,500
70th
$4,275
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
