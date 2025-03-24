Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour returns to DLF Golf and Country Club this week for the Hero Indian Open.

Japan's Keita Nakajima defends the title he won by four strokes last year, where he picked up $382,500 from the $2.25m prize fund.

This week's Hero Indian Open payout remains the same as last year's, with the top four finishers all taking home six-figure paychecks.

There's also an Asian Swing mini-leaderboard on the DP World Tour, where the winner of the four-event Asian Swing (Porsche Singapore Classic, Hero Indian Open, Volvo China Open and Hainan Open) will collect a bonus of $200,000.

The Asian Swing champion also earns entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points.

The players who finish in the top three of the Asian Swing will also earn a spot in the field for the season's second Major, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Below is the full prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club...

