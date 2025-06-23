Former LIV Golfer To Make PGA Tour Return After Multiple Withdrawals At Rocket Classic

The Rocket Classic saw a number of withdrawals on Monday, with one beneficiary being a former LIV Golfer.

James Piot, who previously played for HyFlyers GC on the LIV Golf League, last featured in a PGA Tour event back in 2022 and, after serving his ban for playing in a LIV Golf tournament, will be teeing it up in Detroit.

Rocket Classic field updates:Eric Cole WDHarrison Endycott IN on his own numberBrandon Matthews IN (DPWT/KFT/Q-School exemption)Joe Hooks IN (unrestricted sponsor exemption) Kevin Yu WDAnders Albertson IN on his own numberJames Piot IN (unrestricted sponsor exemption)June 23, 2025

Getting in to the event on an 'unrestricted sponsor exemption,' Piot has primarily played on the Asian Tour, registering a best finish of T18 at the Saudi Open in 2023.

Along with the Asian Tour, Piot also participated in a Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he fired rounds of 70 and 68.

Currently, LIV Golfers are banned from playing in PGA Tour events, but can play if they go through a year-long ban. Because Piot's last LIV event occurred on the 15th October 2023, he was eligible to play PGA Tour sanctioned events from the 15th October 2024.

Piot during LIV Golf Chicago in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, the American played at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational following his US Amateur victory. From there, Piot turned professional and joined the LIV Golf circuit, registering a best finish of T18 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Piot isn't the only former LIV player trying to make it back on the PGA Tour. Turk Pettit, who used to play for Niblicks GC, just missed out on qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship back in April last year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pettit, who featured in all eight LIV Golf events during its debut season in 2022, did then play at The Ascendant on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, finishing T63.