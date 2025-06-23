Former LIV Golfer To Make PGA Tour Return After Multiple Withdrawals At Rocket Classic
James Piot previously played on the LIV Golf League but, after a number of withdrawals at the Rocket Classic, the former US Amateur winner is set to be in the PGA Tour field
The Rocket Classic saw a number of withdrawals on Monday, with one beneficiary being a former LIV Golfer.
James Piot, who previously played for HyFlyers GC on the LIV Golf League, last featured in a PGA Tour event back in 2022 and, after serving his ban for playing in a LIV Golf tournament, will be teeing it up in Detroit.
Rocket Classic field updates:Eric Cole WDHarrison Endycott IN on his own numberBrandon Matthews IN (DPWT/KFT/Q-School exemption)Joe Hooks IN (unrestricted sponsor exemption) Kevin Yu WDAnders Albertson IN on his own numberJames Piot IN (unrestricted sponsor exemption)June 23, 2025
Getting in to the event on an 'unrestricted sponsor exemption,' Piot has primarily played on the Asian Tour, registering a best finish of T18 at the Saudi Open in 2023.
Along with the Asian Tour, Piot also participated in a Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut at the 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he fired rounds of 70 and 68.
Currently, LIV Golfers are banned from playing in PGA Tour events, but can play if they go through a year-long ban. Because Piot's last LIV event occurred on the 15th October 2023, he was eligible to play PGA Tour sanctioned events from the 15th October 2024.
Previously, the American played at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational following his US Amateur victory. From there, Piot turned professional and joined the LIV Golf circuit, registering a best finish of T18 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.
Piot isn't the only former LIV player trying to make it back on the PGA Tour. Turk Pettit, who used to play for Niblicks GC, just missed out on qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship back in April last year.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Pettit, who featured in all eight LIV Golf events during its debut season in 2022, did then play at The Ascendant on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, finishing T63.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.