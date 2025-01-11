'I’m Excited For The New Opportunity And To See Where My Game Takes Me' - Former LIV Golf Winner Eyes PGA Tour Card After League Departure
After being dropped by LIV Golf's Fireballs GC, Eugenio Chacarra revealed his target is set firmly on the PGA Tour going into the future
In 2022, Eugenio Chacarra joined the LIV Golf League with the move signalling the first low-ranked amateur to join the circuit.
Certainly, in his first year, the former World No.2 amateur showed his promise, claiming the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational. However, following a poor season in 2024, Chacarra was dropped by Fireballs GC.
Claiming in November that he was searching for a new LIV Golf team, it now appears the 24-year-old has done a U-turn and, speaking to Flushing It, Chacarra had some strong words for his former employers.
24 year old, Eugenio Chacarra won on LIV in just his 5th start after turning pro. He’s also won on the International Series. But heading into 2025, he has a new goal, to achieve his life long dream of gaining a PGA Tour card:“I’m thankful for everything LIV has given me. I’m 24… pic.twitter.com/OfSqtfyB2LJanuary 10, 2025
“When I joined LIV, they promised [Official World Golf Ranking points] and Majors, but it didn’t happen," explained Chacarra, who also won the Asian Tour's St Andrews Bay Championship in 2023.
"I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision. But OWGR and Majors still haven’t happened... It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity and to see where my game takes me."
Now no longer a Fireballs GC player, Chacarra racked up around $16 million in prize money alone during his tenure on the LIV Golf League and, although he is thankful with his "life being set", Chacarra claims that the money is the sole aspect for playing with LIV.
“I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes. How you get Major access and ranking points, On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money. It doesn’t matter if you finish thirtieth or first, only money. I’m not a guy who wants more money. What will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the Majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”
Despite the negativity towards his former employers, Chacarra is "thankful for everything LIV has given him", claiming his "life is set."
For now, though, his attention is on a possible move to the PGA Tour. To do that, Chacarra, like former LIV Golfer Turk Pettit, must go through a year-long suspension from the PGA Tour that will last until the 23rd September 2025.
"I don’t know if it will work out for the best or not," admitted Chacarra, who will reportedly play Asian Tour events for the time-being. "I know this is what my heart tells me is right and it works for my motivation to wake up and grind and get better, and to say I can be a PGA Tour player one day.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
