Ford Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
It's the second Ford Championship this week on the LPGA Tour, where there's a $2.25m prize pot up for grabs
The LPGA Tour returns after a two-week break following the cancellation of the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after the event underwriter failed to fulfil its payment obligations.
The Ford Championship is the first LPGA event back Stateside since early February after three weeks in Asia, and it sees a very strong field assembled at Whirlwind Golf Club, just south of Phoenix, Arizona.
Nelly Korda defends the title she won at last year's inaugural event at Seville Golf and Country Club, which was her third consecutive LPGA Tour title, as 19 of the world's top 20 players tee it up.
The purse remains the same this year, with $337,500 going to the champion from the $2.25m total pot. The top four finishers will all take home six-figure payouts.
As well as the cash prize, the victor will pick up 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.
Take a look at the full Ford Championship payout...
Position
Prize Money
1st
$337,500
2nd
$212,232
3rd
$153,960
4th
$119,099
5th
$95,862
6th
$78,432
7th
$65,651
8th
$57,518
9th
$51,708
10th
$47,060
11th
$43,572
12th
$40,667
13th
$38,112
14th
$35,788
15th
$33,696
16th
$31,837
17th
$30,211
18h
$28,816
19th
$27,655
20th
$26,725
21st
$25,796
22nd
$24,866
23rd
$23,937
24th
$23,006
25th
$22,194
26th
$21,381
27th
$20,566
28th
$19,753
29th
$18,940
30th
$18,242
31st
$17,546
32nd
$16,848
33rd
$16,151
34th
$15,453
35th
$14,873
36th
$14,292
37th
$13,712
38th
$13,130
39th
$12,548
40th
$12,084
41st
$11,620
42nd
$11,156
43rd
$10,689
44th
$10,225
45th
$9,877
46th
$9,528
47th
$9,179
48th
$8,830
49th
$8,482
50th
$8,133
51st
$7,902
52nd
$7,669
53rd
$7,435
54th
$7,204
55th
$6,972
56th
$6,738
57th
$6,508
58th
$6,274
59th
$6,043
60th
$5,810
61st
$5,694
62nd
$5,577
63rd
$5,461
64th
$5,345
65th
$5,228
Big names in the Ford Championship field
This week's stacked field includes 19 of the world's top 20, including World No.1 and defending champion Nelly Korda.
Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Rose Zhang and Brooke Henderson are among the notables, with all five Major champions from 2024 playing.
