Ford Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

It's the second Ford Championship this week on the LPGA Tour, where there's a $2.25m prize pot up for grabs

Nelly Korda holds the Ford Championship trophy
The LPGA Tour returns after a two-week break following the cancellation of the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after the event underwriter failed to fulfil its payment obligations.

The Ford Championship is the first LPGA event back Stateside since early February after three weeks in Asia, and it sees a very strong field assembled at Whirlwind Golf Club, just south of Phoenix, Arizona.

Nelly Korda defends the title she won at last year's inaugural event at Seville Golf and Country Club, which was her third consecutive LPGA Tour title, as 19 of the world's top 20 players tee it up.

The purse remains the same this year, with $337,500 going to the champion from the $2.25m total pot. The top four finishers will all take home six-figure payouts.

As well as the cash prize, the victor will pick up 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Take a look at the full Ford Championship payout...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ford Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$337,500

2nd

$212,232

3rd

$153,960

4th

$119,099

5th

$95,862

6th

$78,432

7th

$65,651

8th

$57,518

9th

$51,708

10th

$47,060

11th

$43,572

12th

$40,667

13th

$38,112

14th

$35,788

15th

$33,696

16th

$31,837

17th

$30,211

18h

$28,816

19th

$27,655

20th

$26,725

21st

$25,796

22nd

$24,866

23rd

$23,937

24th

$23,006

25th

$22,194

26th

$21,381

27th

$20,566

28th

$19,753

29th

$18,940

30th

$18,242

31st

$17,546

32nd

$16,848

33rd

$16,151

34th

$15,453

35th

$14,873

36th

$14,292

37th

$13,712

38th

$13,130

39th

$12,548

40th

$12,084

41st

$11,620

42nd

$11,156

43rd

$10,689

44th

$10,225

45th

$9,877

46th

$9,528

47th

$9,179

48th

$8,830

49th

$8,482

50th

$8,133

51st

$7,902

52nd

$7,669

53rd

$7,435

54th

$7,204

55th

$6,972

56th

$6,738

57th

$6,508

58th

$6,274

59th

$6,043

60th

$5,810

61st

$5,694

62nd

$5,577

63rd

$5,461

64th

$5,345

65th

$5,228

Big names in the Ford Championship field

This week's stacked field includes 19 of the world's top 20, including World No.1 and defending champion Nelly Korda.

Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Rose Zhang and Brooke Henderson are among the notables, with all five Major champions from 2024 playing.

TOPICS
