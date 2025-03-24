Ford Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour returns after a two-week break following the cancellation of the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship after the event underwriter failed to fulfil its payment obligations.

The Ford Championship is the first LPGA event back Stateside since early February after three weeks in Asia, and it sees a very strong field assembled at Whirlwind Golf Club, just south of Phoenix, Arizona.

Nelly Korda defends the title she won at last year's inaugural event at Seville Golf and Country Club, which was her third consecutive LPGA Tour title, as 19 of the world's top 20 players tee it up.

The purse remains the same this year, with $337,500 going to the champion from the $2.25m total pot. The top four finishers will all take home six-figure payouts.

As well as the cash prize, the victor will pick up 500 Race To CME Globe points and points in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.



Swipe to scroll horizontally Ford Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $337,500 2nd $212,232 3rd $153,960 4th $119,099 5th $95,862 6th $78,432 7th $65,651 8th $57,518 9th $51,708 10th $47,060 11th $43,572 12th $40,667 13th $38,112 14th $35,788 15th $33,696 16th $31,837 17th $30,211 18h $28,816 19th $27,655 20th $26,725 21st $25,796 22nd $24,866 23rd $23,937 24th $23,006 25th $22,194 26th $21,381 27th $20,566 28th $19,753 29th $18,940 30th $18,242 31st $17,546 32nd $16,848 33rd $16,151 34th $15,453 35th $14,873 36th $14,292 37th $13,712 38th $13,130 39th $12,548 40th $12,084 41st $11,620 42nd $11,156 43rd $10,689 44th $10,225 45th $9,877 46th $9,528 47th $9,179 48th $8,830 49th $8,482 50th $8,133 51st $7,902 52nd $7,669 53rd $7,435 54th $7,204 55th $6,972 56th $6,738 57th $6,508 58th $6,274 59th $6,043 60th $5,810 61st $5,694 62nd $5,577 63rd $5,461 64th $5,345 65th $5,228

Big names in the Ford Championship field

This week's stacked field includes 19 of the world's top 20, including World No.1 and defending champion Nelly Korda.

Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jin Young Ko, Hannah Green, Rose Zhang and Brooke Henderson are among the notables, with all five Major champions from 2024 playing.