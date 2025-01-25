LPGA Tour Cancels Tournament After Failed Payment Obligations

It's not often an event is rescheduled or cancelled on the professional circuit but, on Friday, the LPGA Tour announced that the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not be held as originally planned.

Set to take place from the 20th - 23rd March, the circuit revealed that the tournament would be cancelled after the event underwriter failed to fulfill any portion of its payment obligations to the LPGA Tour for the 2024 and 2025 events.

Korda claimed the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, the LPGA Tour's Interim Commissioner Liz Moore explained that: “We are deeply disappointed to announce this year’s Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship will not go forward in March.

“We apologize for the impact this has on our players, as well as on our fans, partners and volunteers. We also want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff and members at Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, and tournament operator, Outlyr, for their exceptional partnership and hospitality. It is our intention to return to Palos Verdes in the future to host title sponsor, Fir Hills, once again alongside these great partners.

"We remain dedicated to bringing this event back to our schedule to honor the incredible legacy of Seri Pak, who has been a wonderful ambassador for the game and this event.”

The FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship's tournament purse stood at $2 million for 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour also added that it will now "work with our committed title partner, Fir Hills, and LPGA legend Seri Pak as well as all other stakeholders to explore available options for rescheduling the event once this matter is resolved with the underwriter."

First played in 2018, the tournament takes place in Los Angeles, California and, in its history, has seen the likes of Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson and Yin Ruoning lift its trophy. Last year, Nelly Korda won the event in a playoff and it signalled the second of her five straight wins on the LPGA Tour in 2024.

Along with the cancellation, there's also the ongoing saga regarding the LPGA Tour's outgoing commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped down from her role in late 2024. As of writing, there has been no replacement announced, with Moore, the LPGA's Chief Legal and Technology Officer, serving as interim commissioner whilst a permanent replacement is found.