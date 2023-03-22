Drive On Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After a spell in Asia, the LPGA Tour returns to the US for the first time since January's opening tournament of the year with the Drive On Championship at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona.

Leona Maguire claimed victory by three shots over Lexi Thompson in 2022 for her maiden win on the Tour, and the World No.12 is back hoping for a similarly comfortable performance this year.

World No.6 Thompson is also in this week's field - her first LPGA Tour appearance of 2023. However, the American shouldn’t be too rusty having played in last month’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International on the LET, where she finished tied for third.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.2 Nelly Korda. The 24-year-old seems primed for a memorable year considering her impressive form over recent months.

After finishing fourth in the individual event in the Aramco Team Series New York in October, Korda has followed that up with five successive top-10 finishes spanning two seasons, including victory in the Pelican Women’s Championship in November and runner-up in the HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier this month.

Right behind Korda in the world rankings is Jin Young Ko, who beat the American in the weather-delayed tournament at Sentosa Golf Club as she continues to put last year’s injury frustrations behind her.

Former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul appears too, and brings some impressive form of her own having completed top-10 finishes in nine of her last 10 starts worldwide, which sees her begin the tournament at World No.4.

Minjee Lee, who recently split with her caddie of five years, completes the list of top five players in the field. She will be hoping to get back on track after indifferent results in her previous two tournaments.

The remaining top-10 players in the field are World No.7 Brooke Henderson, who won the most recent LPGA Tour event in the US, January’s season opener the Hilton Garden Vacations Tournament of Champions. World No.8 In Gee Chun and World No.9 Hyo-Joo Kim also play.

For Chun, the need for a confidence-boosting performance is becoming increasingly apparent after she has failed to breach the top 10 in a tournament since last August’s runner-up finish in the AIG Women’s Open. In contrast, Kim comes into the this week on the back of successive top-10 finishes.

Just outside the top 10, Lilia Vu will have February’s Honda LPGA Thailand win in mind as she goes in search of her second win on the Tour, while other high-profile names in the top 20 appearing include Danielle Kang, who won the tournament three years ago, Charley Hull, Ashleigh Buhai and Jennifer Kupcho.

Players are competing for a share of $1.75m, an increase of $250,000 on last year. The winner will receive $262,500. The runner-up will earn $165,070.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Drive On Championship.

Drive On Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

Drive On Championship Field

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Where Is The Drive On Championship Played? The Drive On Champion is played at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Arizona at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Prospector Golf Course, which is known for its wide fairways and fast greens.