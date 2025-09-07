Stifel Charity Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

South Korea's Y.E. Yang defends his title as the PGA Tour Champions' latest tournament takes place at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri

YE Yang celebrates winning the Ascension Charity Classic in 2024
The PGA Tour Champions' 2025 campaign has finally reached the home stretch, with just a handful of tournaments remaining before the Playoffs and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

This week, it is the turn of the Stifel Charity Classic to take centre stage and host many of the planet's best over-50 male players at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri.

Although Charles Schwab Cup No.6, Padraig Harrington is not in the field, instead opting to tee it up in his home country at the DP World Tour's Irish Open, legendary names such as Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Justin Leonard, Thomas Bjorn and Retief Goosen are all in action.

Plus, defending champion, Y.E. Yang is back in search of his latest PGA Tour Champions title after the South Korean picked up his first in a playoff victory over Langer 12 months ago.

Last year, the two-time PGA Tour winner collected $315,000 from a total prize purse of $2.1 million, and the exact figures are on offer once more as the tournament changes title sponsor from Ascension to Stifel.

Each of the top-five come Sunday evening are set to collect over $100,000 while anyone who ends in the top-40 will scoop over $10,000. Those who make the cut but finish in the lower positions could bank over $3,000.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the top-60 players who make the cut at the PGA Tour Champions' 2025 Stifel Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club.

Stifel Charity Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$315,000

2nd

$184,800

3rd

$151,200

4th

$126,000

5th

$100,800

6th

$84,000

7th

$75,600

8th

$67,200

9th

$58,800

10th

$54,600

11th

$50,400

12th

$46,200

13th

$42,000

14th

$39,900

15th

$37,800

16th

$35,700

17th

$33,600

18th

$31,500

19th

$29,610

20th

$27,720

21st

$26,040

22nd

$24,360

23rd

$23,100

24th

$22,050

25th

$21,000

26th

$19,950

27th

$19,110

28th

$18,270

29th

$17,430

30th

$16,590

31st

$15,750

32nd

$15,120

33rd

$14,490

34th

$13,860

35th

$13,230

36th

$12,600

37th

$11,970

38th

$11,550

39th

$11,130

40th

$10,710

41st

$10,290

42nd

$9,870

43rd

$9,450

44th

$9,030

45th

$8,610

46th

$8,190

47th

$7,770

48th

$7,250

49th

$6,930

50th

$6,510

51st

$6,090

52nd

$5,670

53rd

$5,250

54th

$5,040

55th

$4,830

56th

$4,620

57th

$4,410

58th

$4,200

59th

$3,990

60th

$3,780

