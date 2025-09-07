Stifel Charity Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025
South Korea's Y.E. Yang defends his title as the PGA Tour Champions' latest tournament takes place at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri
The PGA Tour Champions' 2025 campaign has finally reached the home stretch, with just a handful of tournaments remaining before the Playoffs and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
This week, it is the turn of the Stifel Charity Classic to take centre stage and host many of the planet's best over-50 male players at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri.
Although Charles Schwab Cup No.6, Padraig Harrington is not in the field, instead opting to tee it up in his home country at the DP World Tour's Irish Open, legendary names such as Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Justin Leonard, Thomas Bjorn and Retief Goosen are all in action.
Plus, defending champion, Y.E. Yang is back in search of his latest PGA Tour Champions title after the South Korean picked up his first in a playoff victory over Langer 12 months ago.
Last year, the two-time PGA Tour winner collected $315,000 from a total prize purse of $2.1 million, and the exact figures are on offer once more as the tournament changes title sponsor from Ascension to Stifel.
Each of the top-five come Sunday evening are set to collect over $100,000 while anyone who ends in the top-40 will scoop over $10,000. Those who make the cut but finish in the lower positions could bank over $3,000.
Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the top-60 players who make the cut at the PGA Tour Champions' 2025 Stifel Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club.
Stifel Charity Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$315,000
2nd
$184,800
3rd
$151,200
4th
$126,000
5th
$100,800
6th
$84,000
7th
$75,600
8th
$67,200
9th
$58,800
10th
$54,600
11th
$50,400
12th
$46,200
13th
$42,000
14th
$39,900
15th
$37,800
16th
$35,700
17th
$33,600
18th
$31,500
19th
$29,610
20th
$27,720
21st
$26,040
22nd
$24,360
23rd
$23,100
24th
$22,050
25th
$21,000
26th
$19,950
27th
$19,110
28th
$18,270
29th
$17,430
30th
$16,590
31st
$15,750
32nd
$15,120
33rd
$14,490
34th
$13,860
35th
$13,230
36th
$12,600
37th
$11,970
38th
$11,550
39th
$11,130
40th
$10,710
41st
$10,290
42nd
$9,870
43rd
$9,450
44th
$9,030
45th
$8,610
46th
$8,190
47th
$7,770
48th
$7,250
49th
$6,930
50th
$6,510
51st
$6,090
52nd
$5,670
53rd
$5,250
54th
$5,040
55th
$4,830
56th
$4,620
57th
$4,410
58th
$4,200
59th
$3,990
60th
$3,780
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
