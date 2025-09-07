Stifel Charity Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour Champions' 2025 campaign has finally reached the home stretch, with just a handful of tournaments remaining before the Playoffs and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

This week, it is the turn of the Stifel Charity Classic to take centre stage and host many of the planet's best over-50 male players at Norwood Hills Country Club in St Louis, Missouri.

Although Charles Schwab Cup No.6, Padraig Harrington is not in the field, instead opting to tee it up in his home country at the DP World Tour's Irish Open, legendary names such as Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Justin Leonard, Thomas Bjorn and Retief Goosen are all in action.

Plus, defending champion, Y.E. Yang is back in search of his latest PGA Tour Champions title after the South Korean picked up his first in a playoff victory over Langer 12 months ago.

Last year, the two-time PGA Tour winner collected $315,000 from a total prize purse of $2.1 million, and the exact figures are on offer once more as the tournament changes title sponsor from Ascension to Stifel.

Y.E. Yang and his wife, Jeannie Yang pose with the Ascension Charity Classic trophy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Each of the top-five come Sunday evening are set to collect over $100,000 while anyone who ends in the top-40 will scoop over $10,000. Those who make the cut but finish in the lower positions could bank over $3,000.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for the top-60 players who make the cut at the PGA Tour Champions' 2025 Stifel Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club.

Stifel Charity Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025