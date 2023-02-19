Lydia Ko Wins Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko won her first tournament of the season at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
Lydia Ko claimed her first win of the season as she emerged victorious in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, after an exhilarating final round where she battled against the world’s best with Aditi Ashok finishing second, one-shot behind the winner.
The champion began the final round just one-shot behind Lillian Vu but a final-round score of 68 helped Ko claim her 7th win on the Ladies European Tour and her second win in this tournament.
With several players in contention, it was a dramatic final round till the very end as leader, Ko, snap-hooked her ball from the 18th tee, causing a heart-in-mouth moment for the 25-year-old until her new caddie confirmed the ball was okay.
𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙉𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙣𝙚 Lydia Ko finishes 𝙉𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙊𝙣𝙚 @AramcoLadiesInt 🥇🏆#RaiseOurGame | #AramcoSaudiLadiesIntl pic.twitter.com/SU4lPQzoVeFebruary 19, 2023
Ko then laid-up from her lie in the heavy rough and then watched second place Vu go for the green in two on the par-five 18th, only to see her ball land in the water. Vu dropped five-yards closer before laying up short of the green and ended up finishing the tournament off with a bogey.
Ko sent her chip fizzing past the hole where it stopped on the fringe. But, a good two-putt from the New Zealander cemented her place at the top of the leaderboard and was visibly delighted to make it 26 professional wins.
“I’m two for two on this golf course so clearly something is going for me. You know, this is a golf course where in the last few days, when I played in 2021, there were a few players that went from back that would shoot low scores. So, I just wanted to focus on my game, I don't think I was setting myself up for a lot of birdie opportunities on the front nine but I knew that every hole could be a birdie opportunity so it was that kind of mindset and I wanted to be aggressive and 18 was a lot uglier than I would have pictured it up but it's definitely nice to get the win this week,” said Ko.
𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑳𝒀𝑫𝑰𝑨 𝑲𝑶 𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑾 🙌The world number one wins @AramcoLadiesInt for a second time 🏆#RaiseOurGame | #AramcoSaudiLadiesIntl pic.twitter.com/WfJc5Ot2LSFebruary 19, 2023
The World No.1 said a lot of great things happened in the last few months and is enjoying being out on the golf course, despite knowing the challenges in seeking the first win of the season but she confirmed that she wasn’t as nervous as some might have thought.
“Yeah, I think I’ve just been very grateful. You know a lot of great things happening, especially in the last few months again and again and you don't know if this is real or not.
“I’ve just been trying to enjoy being out on the golf course. You know, I’m playing with the world's best. The field this week was really good so I knew it was going to be a challenge. The first one of the year it's really hard cause you don't have anything to base yourself off, you don't know if you're going to play well or bad. But the start definitely helped and I think I stayed really patient and I was not as nervous as I thought I would be, which is definitely good,” added Ko.
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
