Aramco Houston Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The latest PIF Global Series event in the Ladies European Tour season offers up another mammoth prize purse to those competing at Golfcrest Country Club
Something a little different has been taking place on the Ladies European Tour this week, with the latest PIF Global Series event breaking up the run of individual-only stroke-play tournaments.
While there have been trips to some wonderful golf courses throughout Europe and beyond this term, the LET has hopped over to the United States of America for its latest tournament.
Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas began the week hosting 26 teams and 104 professionals in the $2 million Aramco Houston Championship. Among the star names in action include England's Charley Hull and Mimi Rhodes as well as the American duo of Danielle Kang and Alison Lee.
The four-player sides battled it out over the first two days of competition, with the two best scores on each hole counting towards their total in the team format.
Concurrently, everyone has been fighting to lift the top prize of over $200,000 in the 54-hole individual competition, with the top-60 and ties making the cut ahead of the final round on Sunday.
The team event offers up a total prize purse of $500,000 while the individual tournament will see $1.5 million shared out between those who complete all 54 holes.
As well as the financial reward, pros are battling it out for as many LET Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points as possible.
Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship.
Aramco Houston Championship Individual Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$225,000
2nd
$135,000
3rd
$90,000
4th
$67,500
5th
$54,000
6th
$46,500
7th
$42,000
8th
$37,500
9th
$36,000
10th
$34,500
11th
$33,000
12th
$31,500
13th
$30,000
14th
$28,500
15th
$27,000
16th
$26,250
17th
$25,500
18th
$24,750
19th
$24,000
20th
$23,250
21st
$22,200
22nd
$21,450
23rd
$20,700
24th
$19,950
25th
$19,200
26th
$18,450
27th
$17,100
28th
$16,350
29th
$15,600
30th
$14,850
31st
$14,250
32nd
$13,500
33rd
$12,900
34th
$12,450
35th
$12,000
36th
$11,550
37th
$11,100
38th
$10,650
39th
$10,200
40th
$9,750
41st
$9,300
42nd
$8,850
43rd
$8,550
44th
$8,100
45th
$7,650
46th
$7,500
47th
$7,050
48th
$6,900
49th
$6,750
50th
$6,600
51st
$6,150
52nd
$6,000
53rd
$5,850
54th
$5,550
55th
$5,400
56th
$5,100
57th
$4,950
58th
$4,800
59th
$4,650
60th
$4,500
Aramco Houston Championship Team Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$140,000
2nd
$80,000
3rd
$40,000
4th
$22,500
5th
$18,250
6th
$16,000
7th
$14,000
8th
$13,500
9th
$13,000
10th
$12,500
11th
$12,000
12th
$11,750
13th
$11,500
14th
$11,250
15th
$10,750
16th
$10,500
17th
$10,250
18th
$9,750
19th
$9,500
20th
$9,250
21st
$5,000
22nd
$3,750
23rd
$3,750
24th
$3,750
25th
$3,750
26th
$3,750
