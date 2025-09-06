Aramco Houston Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Something a little different has been taking place on the Ladies European Tour this week, with the latest PIF Global Series event breaking up the run of individual-only stroke-play tournaments.

While there have been trips to some wonderful golf courses throughout Europe and beyond this term, the LET has hopped over to the United States of America for its latest tournament.

Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas began the week hosting 26 teams and 104 professionals in the $2 million Aramco Houston Championship. Among the star names in action include England's Charley Hull and Mimi Rhodes as well as the American duo of Danielle Kang and Alison Lee.

The four-player sides battled it out over the first two days of competition, with the two best scores on each hole counting towards their total in the team format.

Concurrently, everyone has been fighting to lift the top prize of over $200,000 in the 54-hole individual competition, with the top-60 and ties making the cut ahead of the final round on Sunday.

Charley Hull is in action this week

The team event offers up a total prize purse of $500,000 while the individual tournament will see $1.5 million shared out between those who complete all 54 holes.

As well as the financial reward, pros are battling it out for as many LET Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points as possible.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship.

Aramco Houston Championship Individual Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $225,000 2nd $135,000 3rd $90,000 4th $67,500 5th $54,000 6th $46,500 7th $42,000 8th $37,500 9th $36,000 10th $34,500 11th $33,000 12th $31,500 13th $30,000 14th $28,500 15th $27,000 16th $26,250 17th $25,500 18th $24,750 19th $24,000 20th $23,250 21st $22,200 22nd $21,450 23rd $20,700 24th $19,950 25th $19,200 26th $18,450 27th $17,100 28th $16,350 29th $15,600 30th $14,850 31st $14,250 32nd $13,500 33rd $12,900 34th $12,450 35th $12,000 36th $11,550 37th $11,100 38th $10,650 39th $10,200 40th $9,750 41st $9,300 42nd $8,850 43rd $8,550 44th $8,100 45th $7,650 46th $7,500 47th $7,050 48th $6,900 49th $6,750 50th $6,600 51st $6,150 52nd $6,000 53rd $5,850 54th $5,550 55th $5,400 56th $5,100 57th $4,950 58th $4,800 59th $4,650 60th $4,500

Aramco Houston Championship Team Prize Money Payout 2025