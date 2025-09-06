Aramco Houston Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The latest PIF Global Series event in the Ladies European Tour season offers up another mammoth prize purse to those competing at Golfcrest Country Club

Something a little different has been taking place on the Ladies European Tour this week, with the latest PIF Global Series event breaking up the run of individual-only stroke-play tournaments.

While there have been trips to some wonderful golf courses throughout Europe and beyond this term, the LET has hopped over to the United States of America for its latest tournament.

Golfcrest Country Club in Houston, Texas began the week hosting 26 teams and 104 professionals in the $2 million Aramco Houston Championship. Among the star names in action include England's Charley Hull and Mimi Rhodes as well as the American duo of Danielle Kang and Alison Lee.

The four-player sides battled it out over the first two days of competition, with the two best scores on each hole counting towards their total in the team format.

Concurrently, everyone has been fighting to lift the top prize of over $200,000 in the 54-hole individual competition, with the top-60 and ties making the cut ahead of the final round on Sunday.

The team event offers up a total prize purse of $500,000 while the individual tournament will see $1.5 million shared out between those who complete all 54 holes.

As well as the financial reward, pros are battling it out for as many LET Order of Merit and Rolex World Rankings points as possible.

Below, we've listed the full prize money breakdown for both the individual and team events at the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship.

Aramco Houston Championship Individual Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$225,000

2nd

$135,000

3rd

$90,000

4th

$67,500

5th

$54,000

6th

$46,500

7th

$42,000

8th

$37,500

9th

$36,000

10th

$34,500

11th

$33,000

12th

$31,500

13th

$30,000

14th

$28,500

15th

$27,000

16th

$26,250

17th

$25,500

18th

$24,750

19th

$24,000

20th

$23,250

21st

$22,200

22nd

$21,450

23rd

$20,700

24th

$19,950

25th

$19,200

26th

$18,450

27th

$17,100

28th

$16,350

29th

$15,600

30th

$14,850

31st

$14,250

32nd

$13,500

33rd

$12,900

34th

$12,450

35th

$12,000

36th

$11,550

37th

$11,100

38th

$10,650

39th

$10,200

40th

$9,750

41st

$9,300

42nd

$8,850

43rd

$8,550

44th

$8,100

45th

$7,650

46th

$7,500

47th

$7,050

48th

$6,900

49th

$6,750

50th

$6,600

51st

$6,150

52nd

$6,000

53rd

$5,850

54th

$5,550

55th

$5,400

56th

$5,100

57th

$4,950

58th

$4,800

59th

$4,650

60th

$4,500

Aramco Houston Championship Team Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$140,000

2nd

$80,000

3rd

$40,000

4th

$22,500

5th

$18,250

6th

$16,000

7th

$14,000

8th

$13,500

9th

$13,000

10th

$12,500

11th

$12,000

12th

$11,750

13th

$11,500

14th

$11,250

15th

$10,750

16th

$10,500

17th

$10,250

18th

$9,750

19th

$9,500

20th

$9,250

21st

$5,000

22nd

$3,750

23rd

$3,750

24th

$3,750

25th

$3,750

26th

$3,750

