World No.3 Minjee Lee Splits With Caddie After Five Years

The 26-year old has parted ways with Jason Gilroyed and will have Rance De Grussa on the bag in the Honda LPGA Thailand

Minjee Lee takes a shot in the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open
Minjee Lee will have a new caddie in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

World No.3 Minjee Lee has split with her caddie, Jason Gilroyed, after five years.

The move brings to an end a hugely successful period in the Australian’s career that included two Major wins – the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship and last year’s US Women’s Open, where she cruised to victory by four shots over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. 

According to Golfweek (opens in new tab), Lee will now turn to compatriot Rance De Grussa as she aims to build on a hugely successful 2022, which, as well as her Major win, also saw her claim victory in last May’s Cognizant Founders Cup among seven top 10 finishes.

The news comes just days after World No.1 Lydia Ko split with her caddie, Derek Kistler. Ko started her year in the Aramco Saudi’s Ladies International with a caddie she had worked with previously – Irishman David Jones. The move certainly didn’t seem to affect her form either, as she held off the challenge of Aditi Ashok to win by one shot.

Lee will be hopeful of making a similar impact when she gets her year under way next week in the Honda LPGA Thailand. In 2022, she finished tied for 12th in the tournament as Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

As for Lee’s now former caddie, at least his dismissal didn’t come during a tournament - a fate he suffered in the 2013 US Women’s Open when Jessica Korda famously dispatched with his services midway through the third round.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

