Jin Young Ko Defends Weather Delayed HSBC Women's World Championship

Jin Young Ko overcame a high-class field at Sentosa Golf Club to pick up her first LPGA Tour title in 12 months and her first trophy since her wrist injury, which plagued her golf throughout 2022.

Sinking the winning putt, Ko was visibly emotional as she fired a final round 69 to win by two shots, with the 27-year-old claiming the victory is "the most important" of her career, adding "I had a tough year last year, and I fought with injury and not good game and mentally tough and everything, and then I won this week. So it's going to be more important to me and it's going to be big momentum for me in my life."

Beginning the final day of the weather-hit HSBC Women's World Championship, Ko held a two shot advantage over the field after shooting two consecutive 65s on Friday and Saturday.

Leading over the likes of Major winners Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang, it would be a long day for those in contention, especially with inclement weather causing havoc over the final day on Sunday.

Throughout the front nine, Ko looked controlled as she constructed a three-under-par 33. However, after finding trouble on the 10th, she holed a crucial par putt from off the green to keep the momentum going. Soon, though, the chasing pack made a huge move, with Kang birdieing the 13th to move within one.

Korda finished two shots back of Ko, firing a final round 69 to finish solo second (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a bogey at the 11th, Ko birdied the 13th and kept her advantage intact as the hooter blew and play was suspended because of inclement weather.

After an hour's delay, play resumed with Ko three shots clear of the field and with just a handful of holes to play. Finding pars at the 16th and 17th, she played the 18th perfectly and tapped-in for a 14th LPGA Tour title her first victory since this very event 12 months ago.

Following her round, Ko explained that "I didn't know if I had a one shot lead on 15 or 16. I know Nelly is behind me. I thought it was just one or two shots, so it was close. But after the delay, I rested in the dining and I saw the TV and the scoreboard, and it was a three shot lead, but I had two more holes left, so, okay, let's make a par, like safe play. But it was really hard to make par 17, 18, but I made it."