DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four

Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy is in the final pairing with one round of the DP World Tour season to play
Mike Hall
By
published

The final round of the DP World Tour Championship sees the 25 pairings take to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai for the season finale.

Rory McIlroy is not only a near-certainty to win the season-long Race to Dubai for the sixth time, but he is also well-placed for his third DP World Tour Championship title.

He's level with Rasmus Hojgaard, who pipped him to the Irish Open title, at 12-under, and the pair are the last to go out, at 2.45am ET (7.45am GMT).

There is also the battle to finish as one of the 10 players not otherwise exempt who will earn a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. Two players who will be mindful of that goal are Antoine Rozner, who is tied for the lead, and Jesper Svensson, who is two behind.

Antoine Rozner takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship

Antoine Rozner is closing in on a PGA Tour card

Svensson began the tournament firmly in contention for a card as the sixth in line, but for Rozner, the final round offers a golden chance to reach the position he needs from outside the cut-off.

He began the event 23rd in the rankings - well short of the position needed to claim a card - but victory would take him to second and he'll be looking for another solid round as he closes in on that potentially life-changing prize. The pair begin at 2.35am ET (7.35am GMT).

Immediately before them, at 2.25am ET (7.35am GMT), LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton head out.

Before the frontrunners, the action begins at 10.30pm ET (3.30am GMT), when Dan Bradbury and David Ravetto get underway.

DP World Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Four

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

  • 10.30pm (3.30am): Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto
  • 10.40pm (3.40am): Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme
  • 10.50pm (3.50am): Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 11.00pm (4.00am): Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan
  • 11.10pm (4.10am): Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose
  • 11.20pm (4.20am): Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier
  • 11.30pm (4.30am): Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown
  • 11.45pm (4.45am): Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero
  • 11.55pm (4.55am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque
  • 12.05am (5.05am): Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee
  • 12.15am (5.15am): Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix
  • 12.25am (5.25am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1.35am (5.35am): Jorge Campillo, Darius van Driel
  • 12.50am (5.50am): Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman
  • 1.00am (6.00am): Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson
  • 1.10am (6.10am): Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow
  • 1.20am (6.20am): Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence
  • 1.30am (6.30am): Ugo Coussaud, Paul Waring
  • 1.40am (6.40am): Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter
  • 1.55am (6.55am): Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace
  • 2.05am (7.05am): Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
  • 2.15am (7.15am): Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin
  • 2.25am (7.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann
  • 2.35am (7.35am): Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner
  • 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday 17 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday 17 November: 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

