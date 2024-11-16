DP World Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Rory McIlroy and Rasmus Hojgaard are the final pairing as the DP World Tour season concludes at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course
The final round of the DP World Tour Championship sees the 25 pairings take to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai for the season finale.
Rory McIlroy is not only a near-certainty to win the season-long Race to Dubai for the sixth time, but he is also well-placed for his third DP World Tour Championship title.
He's level with Rasmus Hojgaard, who pipped him to the Irish Open title, at 12-under, and the pair are the last to go out, at 2.45am ET (7.45am GMT).
There is also the battle to finish as one of the 10 players not otherwise exempt who will earn a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. Two players who will be mindful of that goal are Antoine Rozner, who is tied for the lead, and Jesper Svensson, who is two behind.
Svensson began the tournament firmly in contention for a card as the sixth in line, but for Rozner, the final round offers a golden chance to reach the position he needs from outside the cut-off.
He began the event 23rd in the rankings - well short of the position needed to claim a card - but victory would take him to second and he'll be looking for another solid round as he closes in on that potentially life-changing prize. The pair begin at 2.35am ET (7.35am GMT).
Immediately before them, at 2.25am ET (7.35am GMT), LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton head out.
Before the frontrunners, the action begins at 10.30pm ET (3.30am GMT), when Dan Bradbury and David Ravetto get underway.
DP World Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Four
ET (GMT)
1st Tee
- 10.30pm (3.30am): Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto
- 10.40pm (3.40am): Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme
- 10.50pm (3.50am): Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Soderberg
- 11.00pm (4.00am): Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan
- 11.10pm (4.10am): Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose
- 11.20pm (4.20am): Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier
- 11.30pm (4.30am): Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown
- 11.45pm (4.45am): Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero
- 11.55pm (4.55am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque
- 12.05am (5.05am): Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee
- 12.15am (5.15am): Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix
- 12.25am (5.25am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.35am (5.35am): Jorge Campillo, Darius van Driel
- 12.50am (5.50am): Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman
- 1.00am (6.00am): Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson
- 1.10am (6.10am): Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow
- 1.20am (6.20am): Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence
- 1.30am (6.30am): Ugo Coussaud, Paul Waring
- 1.40am (6.40am): Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter
- 1.55am (6.55am): Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace
- 2.05am (7.05am): Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- 2.15am (7.15am): Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin
- 2.25am (7.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann
- 2.35am (7.35am): Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner
- 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard
How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The US
All times ET
Sunday 17 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Sunday 17 November: 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
