The final round of the DP World Tour Championship sees the 25 pairings take to the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course in Dubai for the season finale.

Rory McIlroy is not only a near-certainty to win the season-long Race to Dubai for the sixth time, but he is also well-placed for his third DP World Tour Championship title.

He's level with Rasmus Hojgaard, who pipped him to the Irish Open title, at 12-under, and the pair are the last to go out, at 2.45am ET (7.45am GMT).

There is also the battle to finish as one of the 10 players not otherwise exempt who will earn a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. Two players who will be mindful of that goal are Antoine Rozner, who is tied for the lead, and Jesper Svensson, who is two behind.

Antoine Rozner is closing in on a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Svensson began the tournament firmly in contention for a card as the sixth in line, but for Rozner, the final round offers a golden chance to reach the position he needs from outside the cut-off.

He began the event 23rd in the rankings - well short of the position needed to claim a card - but victory would take him to second and he'll be looking for another solid round as he closes in on that potentially life-changing prize. The pair begin at 2.35am ET (7.35am GMT).

Immediately before them, at 2.25am ET (7.35am GMT), LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton head out.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before the frontrunners, the action begins at 10.30pm ET (3.30am GMT), when Dan Bradbury and David Ravetto get underway.

DP World Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Four

ET (GMT)

1st Tee

10.30pm (3.30am): Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto

Dan Bradbury, David Ravetto 10.40pm (3.40am): Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme

Angel Hidalgo, Connor Syme 10.50pm (3.50am): Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Soderberg

Aaron Cockerill, Sebastian Soderberg 11.00pm (4.00am): Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan

Billy Horschel, Matthew Jordan 11.10pm (4.10am): Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose

Andy Sullivan, Justin Rose 11.20pm (4.20am): Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier

Joe Dean, Julien Guerrier 11.30pm (4.30am): Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown

Francesco Laporta, Daniel Brown 11.45pm (4.45am): Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero

Adrian Meronk, Matteo Manassero 11.55pm (4.55am): Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque

Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque 12.05am (5.05am): Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee

Nacho Elvira, Min Woo Lee 12.15am (5.15am): Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix

Yannik Paul, Frederic Lacroix 12.25am (5.25am): Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood

Thorbjorn Olesen, Tommy Fleetwood 1.35am (5.35am): Jorge Campillo, Darius van Driel

Jorge Campillo, Darius van Driel 12.50am (5.50am): Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman

Rikuya Hoshino, Johannes Veerman 1.00am (6.00am): Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson

Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson 1.10am (6.10am): Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow

Guido Migliozzi, Sam Bairstow 1.20am (6.20am): Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence 1.30am (6.30am): Ugo Coussaud, Paul Waring

Ugo Coussaud, Paul Waring 1.40am (6.40am): Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui, Laurie Canter 1.55am (6.55am): Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace

Shane Lowry, Matt Wallace 2.05am (7.05am): Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott 2.15am (7.15am): Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin

Keita Nakajima, Tom McKibbin 2.25am (7.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann

Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann 2.35am (7.35am): Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson, Antoine Rozner 2.45am (7.45am): Rory McIlroy, Rasmus Hojgaard

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday 17 November: 1.30am-7.30am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The DP World Tour Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday 17 November: 6.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)