Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?

The 2024 DP World Tour season is heading towards its conclusion, and while the Race To Dubai can only be won by a lone golfer, there is another particularly lucrative prize being hunted by 10 eligible competitors - a PGA Tour card for 2025.

Confirmed ahead of the 2023 season, the '10 Cards Initiative' was a byproduct of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance which presented the leading decade of European-based players with the chance to earn playing rights in America for the following campaign.

Anyone who is not already exempt and finishes among the leading golfers on the Race To Dubai rankings can pick one up, helping them playing for significantly higher prize purses against many of the world's very best.

Matthieu Pavon and Robert MacIntyre were among the first beneficiaries of the scheme, with both going on to secure maiden PGA Tour titles in their full debut rookie campaign.

Pavon triumphed at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines while MacIntyre picked up two victories - the first arriving at the Canadian Open and the second being the co-sanctioned Scottish Open.

(From L to R) Dougie MacIntyre, Robert MacIntyre, and Shannon Hartley pose next to the RBC Canadian Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

But for 2024, there is a new wave of eager pros who are jostling for position in not only the Race To Dubai, but also the race to the PGA Tour.

Currently leading the way in the '10 Cards Initiative' is South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who sits in second in the Race To Dubai behind Rory McIlroy. Lawrence has four runner-up finishes this term but has, remarkably, not yet won an event. He did finish fourth after an excellent showing at the 152nd Open Championship, however.

Nevertheless, he has a gap of more than 200 points to Jesper Svensson behind him - the second man in line for a 2025 PGA Tour card as the third-placed golfer in the Race To Dubai. The Swede claimed victory at the Singapore Classic while also ending second at three other tournaments.

Recent British Masters champion Niklas Norgaard vaulted up the Race To Dubai rankings after his debut success, and he is narrowly in front of Sebastian Soderberg on the list for a PGA Tour card. Soderberg has been in the top-five on five occasions but failed to win - missing out in extraordinary circumstances when LPGA Tour pro Linn Grant overcame an eight-shot deficit to beat him at the Scandinavian Mixed.

The remaining six players currently on track for a PGA Tour card all sit between ninth and 15th in the season-long race with only Tommy Fleetwood already exempt.

Thriston Lawrence leads the way in the 10 Cards Initiative standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan's Rikuya Hoshino is ninth in the Race To Dubai after his success at the Qatar Masters in February, and he's followed by Romain Langasque in 11th. The Frenchman has twice been a runner-up in 2024 and has a third place on his resume as well.

Rasmus Hojgaard brutally missed out by one place last year while his Ryder Cup-playing brother Nicolai made the step across to America, but he is on track for retribution in 2024.

Meanwhile, Matteo Manassero's rollercoaster career is set for its latest positive chapter if he can maintain his good form until late-November. Last season, the Italian was playing on the Challenge Tour. This year, he won the Jonsson Workwear Open. Next term, he could be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

Matteo Manassero poses with the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frederic Lacroix is in a similar position, having graduated from the Challenge Tour last term and gone on to win the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour in 2024. The Frenchman holds the penultimate PGA Tour card as it stands, just in front of former LIV golfer, Laurie Canter.

The Englishman was a Reserve Player during his time with LIV but walked away from the 54-hole league earlier in the year to focus on his DP World Tour career. His first DP World Tour triumph came at the European Open in June, and he could well take the final PGA Tour card for 2025.

However, Canter would be unable to compete until mid-February, given his last LIV appearance came at LIV Las Vegas on February 8-10 and the PGA Tour implemented a rule where LIV golfers can not return to the US-based circuit for one year after their most recent start in the PIF-backed competition.

The next five closest eligible players to Canter include Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin, Nacho Elvira, Ewen Ferguson, and Jordan Smith. The Italian is around half a point behind Canter in the Race To Dubai rankings.

