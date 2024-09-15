Rasmus Hojgaard Pips Rory McIlroy To Win Irish Open

Refresh

Hojgaard on win "I had a number, today, that I wanted to reach, and that was eight-under. Obviously, coming in and finishing on nine was gold, but I'm so happy. The game has been trending for a while and to get this one (win) is massive. "I got away with a good break on 10 and I hit a great shot there. Then 17, I thought I was possibly plugged in the bunker, but I had confidence once I saw the lie. To hole it, that was key. "This win couldn't come at a better time. There's some great events in this part of the season. I have moved closer to my goal now and I can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store now. It's (the win) is a big confidence boost. I knew it would be hard to battle with Rory and the rest of the guys, but it's a great boost for me for the rest of the year".

THIS CLOSE AT THE LAST Agony for Rory McIlroy. Rasmus Højgaard wins the Amgen Irish Open 🏆#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/eAZtCQmudVSeptember 15, 2024 This is how close McIlroy came to forcing a playoff at the 18th...

Rasmus Hojgaard wins the Amgen Irish Open A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on What a final day! Rasmus Hojgaard fires a seven-under-par final round to pip Rory McIlroy by one stroke at Royal County Down. That was some back nine from Hojgaard, who chipped in twice and birdied four of his final five holes to beat the home hero by one!

RORY MISSES How close can you get?! McIlroy's eagle attempt misses on the right side and it's a closing birdie for Rory as he loses by one.

Scenes on the 18th The home support for Rory heading to the 18th green!#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/PU0xb0STU7September 15, 2024 After that shot, the crowds are let loose and the 18th is just a sea of people right now. Incredible scenes at the final hole, as the home hero looks to get into the playoff.

WHAT A SHOT FROM RORY Step up Rory McIlroy....#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/V7xkwcti8gSeptember 15, 2024 From 191-yards, McIlroy hits an incredible 8-iron to around 10-feet and will have a great look at eagle. That is stunning from the four-time Major winner!

Good week for Jordan Smith And MacIntyre Whilst we wait for McIlroy and Manassero to hit into the 18th, both Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre have birdied the final hole to finish at four and three-under-par, respectively. MacIntyre produces yet another fine performance in 2024, currently sitting in a tie for fifth on the leaderboard, whilst Smith sits in a tie for seventh alongside Jimmy Walker.

McIlroy finds the fairway Excellent drive from Rory at the last! That's step one completed as he goes in search of that elusive eagle. He will be around 200-yards from the flag, and will need to go close to force a playoff.

What a finish from Hojgaard Rasmus Højgaard birdies his final three holes to set the clubhouse target at -9 🇩🇰#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/Pksj2bIFVnSeptember 15, 2024 Four birdies in his final five holes from Hojgaard. That is some finish from the Dane!

BOGEY FOR RORY Oh no, Rory! He races his birdie attempt well by the hole at the 17th and, with about seven-feet coming back, McIlroy misses his par attempt. He manages to get the bogey, but he is now two back of Hojgaard going down the 18th and will need an eagle to force a playoff.

Birdie at 18 for Hojgaard Excellent long range effort from Hojgaard, who secures the birdie at the last and sets the clubhouse target at nine-under. That's a seven-under-par final round of 65 and an excellent day from the 23-year-old!

Solid Approach From Rory McIlroy has 180-yards into the 17th and his approach finds the centre of the putting surface. It's a solid shot and a good leave, but I wouldn't expect Rory to hole it. Along with McIlroy, Manasserro pulls his approach but stays on the green, with the Italian facing around 20-feet for birdie.

McIlroy finds the fairway at 17 Taking an iron off the tee, McIlroy finds the fairway, with his playing partner, Manassero also finding the short grass. Both will have around the same yardage in, and both will be looking to put their approaches close at the par 4. On the 18th, Hojgaard's ball has been found and the crowds are currently being moved and cleared out of the way. He has about 240-yards to the green and the lie is okay, which means the Dane can muscle the ball to the front edge. It's yet another great leave and he has all but secured a closing birdie.

Bunker Magic From Hojgaard Rasmus Højgaard! 🇩🇰He joins the lead in style.#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/HS9Zd8sI3oSeptember 15, 2024 Hojaard's short game has been incredible this afternoon!

McIlroy Fires Back This is going to be a thrilling finale! After Hojgaard holes out from the bunker at the 17th, McIlroy lags his lengthy eagle putt at the 16th to near gimme range and taps in for a birdie to join Hojgaard at eight-under. Now playing the last, Hojgaard pulls out the driver and carves one well right on 18. It goes into the crowd and it's currently unclear on the lie. In all likelihood, it takes going for the green in two out of the equation at the par 5.

SHOT OF THE WEEK FROM HOJGAARD WOW! Hojgaard holes out from the bunker to take the lead at the Irish Open! The broadcast team said it was hole-able, and the 23-year-old pops it out the sand and it trickles in like a putt. He now leads McIlroy by one!

McIlroy's Start Back-to-back birdies to start for Rory. His lead extends to two shots 💪#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/eRLvnSDc4RSeptember 15, 2024 Take a look at Rory's hot start on Sunday, where he birdied both the first and second at Royal County Down.

Excellent tee shot from McIlroy After bogeying the 15th, McIlroy needs to hit a good tee shot at the 16th and he does! Hitting 3-wood on the short par 4, he leaves himself in the perfect position, which is short-left of the hole, and should have a routine up-and-down for birdie. This tournament is still anyone's to win and, ahead at the 17th, Hojgaard produces a stunning tee shot but can't follow it up. There's obviously nerves, as the Dane pulls his approach left into the greenside bunker. Momentum back on McIlroy's side?

RORY BOGEYS McIlroy can't hole his par putt at the 15th and his two shot lead has gone in a flash! Hojgaard birdies ahead and pulls level with McIlroy, who will need to birdie the par 4 16th, which has been playing at an average of 3.66

Bobby Mac's hopes dwindle Robert MacIntyre was hoping to do the Scottish and Irish Open double but, sitting at three-under-par, he would need a miracle to win from this position. Playing the par 4 16th, he pushes his tee shot right and finds the thick stuff, with his chances of another win extinguishing.

Hojgaard birdies and McIlroy Makes a mistake Rasmus Hojgaard produces a gorgeous shot out of the greenside bunker at the par 4 16th. That was his third and, with a tap-in birdie, he now moves to seven-under, one shot back of McIlroy, who has made a mistake at the 15th. After playing partner, Manassero, puts it safely into the middle of the green at the treacherous par 4, McIlroy pushes his iron approach and his ball gets collected into the waste area. It's a near impossible shot and he almost thins his wedge over the green. He will have about 15-feet to save par.

Rounds of the day... so far (Image credit: Getty Images) Scoring has been a lot lower on Sunday and, regarding the best round of the day, that award goes to Englishman, Paul Waring, who fired a seven-under-par round of 64. Along with Waring, who has moved 41 places up the leaderboard, American Jimmy Walker produced a 65 to currently sit in a tie for sixth, whilst Grant Forrest carded a five-under 66 to sit solo fifth.

Safely in the fairway The 15th hole has been the toughest hole on Sunday but, off the tee, both McIlroy and Manassero find the short grass with driving irons. The 15th has been playing +0.36 over-par today, so a four will be gaining shots on the field.

McIlroy and Manassero par 14 Both McIlroy and Manasserro safely par the 14th, with both leaving short range putts after lagging their attempts near the hole. They remain at eight and six-under, whilst Brown has two-putted the last for a five-under 66 and a six-under tournament total.