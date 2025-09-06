Irish Open Round Three Tee Times 2025

At the halfway stage of the Irish Open, it's Joakim Lagergren who leads at 12-under-par, sitting one shot clear of Adrien Saddier at The K Club.

Searching for a first win on the DP World Tour since 2018, the duo are five and four shots clear of a four-way tie for third, which includes tournament favorite Rory McIlroy.

Lagergren's last victory on the DP World Tour came in the 2018 Rocco Forte Sicilian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Changing his wedges at the start of the week, McIlroy fired rounds of 71 and 66 to sit seven-under-par, alongside Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

Among the big names in pursuit are LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton, who is six-under, while his Legion XIII teammate, Tom McKibbin, is a shot back at five-under-par.

The leaders head out at 1.10pm local time, where those who made the cut will head out in pairs on Saturday.

McIlroy is searching for a first Irish Open victory since 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full third round tee times below...

Irish Open tee times: round 3

(all times local IST)

