Irish Open Round Three Tee Times 2025
Joakim Lagergren leads by a single stroke going into Moving Day at The K Club, with the Swede searching for a first win in seven years
At the halfway stage of the Irish Open, it's Joakim Lagergren who leads at 12-under-par, sitting one shot clear of Adrien Saddier at The K Club.
Searching for a first win on the DP World Tour since 2018, the duo are five and four shots clear of a four-way tie for third, which includes tournament favorite Rory McIlroy.
Changing his wedges at the start of the week, McIlroy fired rounds of 71 and 66 to sit seven-under-par, alongside Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.
Among the big names in pursuit are LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton, who is six-under, while his Legion XIII teammate, Tom McKibbin, is a shot back at five-under-par.
The leaders head out at 1.10pm local time, where those who made the cut will head out in pairs on Saturday.
Check out the full third round tee times below...
Irish Open tee times: round 3
(all times local IST)
- 7.14am: Martin Laird, Thomas Aiken
- 7.23am: Dylan Naidoo, Sean Crocker
- 7.32am: Mikael Lindberg, Jhonattan Vegas
- 7.41am: Matteo Manaserro, Zander Lombard
- 7.50am: Marcus Armitage, Manuel Elvira
- 7.59am: Patrick Reed, Kazuma Kobori
- 8.08am: Andreas Halvorsen, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 8.17am: Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Adrian Otaegui
- 8.31am: Ross Fisher, Robin Williams
- 8.40am: Eugenio Chacarra, Jesper Svensson
- 8.49am: Shaun Norris, Clement Sordet
- 8.58am: Jeong Weon Ko, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9.07am: Erik Van Rooyen, Guido Migliozzi
- 9.16am: Todd Clements, Joost Luiten
- 9.25am: Nacho Elvira, Paul O'Hara
- 9.40am: Daniel Brown, Alex Maguire
- 9.50am: Joel Moscatel, Jack Senior
- 10.00am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Elvis Smylie
- 10.10am: Alexander Levy, Thomas Detry
- 10.20am: John Parry, Jeff Winther
- 10.30am: Casey Jarvis, Richard Sterne
- 10.40am: Tom Vaillant, Angel Ayora
- 10.55am: Davis Bryant, Shane Lowry
- 11.05am: Niklas Lemke, Romain Langasque
- 11.15am: Jannik De Bruyn, Marco Penge
- 11.25am: Laurie Canter, Angel Hidalgo
- 11.35am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 11.45am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom McKibbin
- 11.55am: Ben Schmidt, David Ravetto
- 12.10pm: Simon Forsstrom, Aaron Cockerill
- 12.20pm: Oliver Lindell, Brandon Wu
- 12.30pm: Bernd Wiesberger, Hamish Brown
- 12.40pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 12.50pm: Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 1.00pm: Daniel Hiller, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 1.10pm: Adrien Saddier, Joakim Lagergren
