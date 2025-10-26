Genesis Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Players are not only battling to keep hold of their cards and to make the DP World Tour Playoffs, but also for the biggest share of this week's huge payout

Byeong Hun An holds the 2024 Genesis Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The final stop on the DP World Tour's regular season schedule has been taking place in South Korea this week as a handful of PGA Tour pros compete alongside their European peers at the Genesis Championship.

Meanwhile, plenty of others were out to either leap into the Race To Dubai's top-70 in a bid to make the Playoffs or simply play well enough to keep their cards.

At the halfway stage, last year's winner - An - joined the likes of other well-fancied names such as Thriston Lawrence and Elvis Smylie in missing the cut.

With a new champion guaranteed, someone else will pick up the $680,000 winner's check from a total payout of $4 million.

Whoever finishes solo second will scoop $440,000 while third is in line to collect just over a quarter of a million. Meanwhile, the top-eight positions may be looking at six-figure checks as well.

There are a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points on offer, too, which might be more important to much of the field this week than the financial rewards on offer.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Championship based on a field of 70 players making the cut. As of close of play after round two, 74 players will split the $4 million total payout.

Genesis Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$680,000

2nd

$440,000

3rd

$252,000

4th

$200,000

5th

$169,600

6th

$140,000

7th

$120,000

8th

$100,000

9th

$89,600

10th

$80,000

11th

$73,600

12th

$68,800

13th

$64,400

14th

$61,200

15th

$58,800

16th

$56,400

17th

$54,000

18th

$51,600

19th

$49,600

20th

$48,000

21st

$46,400

22nd

$45,200

23rd

$44,000

24th

$42,800

25th

$41,600

26th

$40,400

27th

$39,200

28th

$38,000

29th

$36,800

30th

$35,600

31st

$34,400

32nd

$33,200

33rd

$32,000

34th

$30,800

35th

$29,600

36th

$28,400

37th

$27,600

38th

$26,800

39th

$26,000

40th

$25,200

41st

$24,400

42nd

$23,600

43rd

$22,800

44th

$22,000

45th

$21,200

46th

$20,400

47th

$19,600

48th

$18,800

49th

$18,000

50th

$17,200

51st

$16,400

52nd

$15,600

53rd

$14,800

54th

$14,000

55th

$13,600

56th

$13,200

57th

$12,800

58th

$12,400

59th

$12,000

60th

$11,600

61st

$11,200

62nd

$10,800

63rd

$10,400

64th

$10,000

65th

$9,600

66th

$9,200

67th

$8,800

68th

$8,400

69th

$8,000

70th

$7,600

WHERE IS THE GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

A general view of the 13th hole prior to the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club

A view of the 13th at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club prior to the 2025 Genesis Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Genesis Championship is being played at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, which is approximately 90 minutes from South Korea's capital city, Seoul.

The course, which was designed by Perry Dye - son of renowned designer Pete - opened in 1993 and hosted the Korea Open on the Asian Tour between 2003 and 2024.

It measures around 7,400 yards and plays as a par-71. Woo Jeong Hills' signature hole is the island par-3 13th (pictured above) which measures around 230 yards.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.