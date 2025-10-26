Genesis Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Players are not only battling to keep hold of their cards and to make the DP World Tour Playoffs, but also for the biggest share of this week's huge payout
The final stop on the DP World Tour's regular season schedule has been taking place in South Korea this week as a handful of PGA Tour pros compete alongside their European peers at the Genesis Championship.
Star names such as Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Byeong Hun An began the week at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan hoping to add to their respective trophy hauls.
Meanwhile, plenty of others were out to either leap into the Race To Dubai's top-70 in a bid to make the Playoffs or simply play well enough to keep their cards.
At the halfway stage, last year's winner - An - joined the likes of other well-fancied names such as Thriston Lawrence and Elvis Smylie in missing the cut.
With a new champion guaranteed, someone else will pick up the $680,000 winner's check from a total payout of $4 million.
Whoever finishes solo second will scoop $440,000 while third is in line to collect just over a quarter of a million. Meanwhile, the top-eight positions may be looking at six-figure checks as well.
There are a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points on offer, too, which might be more important to much of the field this week than the financial rewards on offer.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Championship based on a field of 70 players making the cut. As of close of play after round two, 74 players will split the $4 million total payout.
Genesis Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$680,000
2nd
$440,000
3rd
$252,000
4th
$200,000
5th
$169,600
6th
$140,000
7th
$120,000
8th
$100,000
9th
$89,600
10th
$80,000
11th
$73,600
12th
$68,800
13th
$64,400
14th
$61,200
15th
$58,800
16th
$56,400
17th
$54,000
18th
$51,600
19th
$49,600
20th
$48,000
21st
$46,400
22nd
$45,200
23rd
$44,000
24th
$42,800
25th
$41,600
26th
$40,400
27th
$39,200
28th
$38,000
29th
$36,800
30th
$35,600
31st
$34,400
32nd
$33,200
33rd
$32,000
34th
$30,800
35th
$29,600
36th
$28,400
37th
$27,600
38th
$26,800
39th
$26,000
40th
$25,200
41st
$24,400
42nd
$23,600
43rd
$22,800
44th
$22,000
45th
$21,200
46th
$20,400
47th
$19,600
48th
$18,800
49th
$18,000
50th
$17,200
51st
$16,400
52nd
$15,600
53rd
$14,800
54th
$14,000
55th
$13,600
56th
$13,200
57th
$12,800
58th
$12,400
59th
$12,000
60th
$11,600
61st
$11,200
62nd
$10,800
63rd
$10,400
64th
$10,000
65th
$9,600
66th
$9,200
67th
$8,800
68th
$8,400
69th
$8,000
70th
$7,600
WHERE IS THE GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?
The 2025 Genesis Championship is being played at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, which is approximately 90 minutes from South Korea's capital city, Seoul.
The course, which was designed by Perry Dye - son of renowned designer Pete - opened in 1993 and hosted the Korea Open on the Asian Tour between 2003 and 2024.
It measures around 7,400 yards and plays as a par-71. Woo Jeong Hills' signature hole is the island par-3 13th (pictured above) which measures around 230 yards.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
