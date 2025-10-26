Genesis Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final stop on the DP World Tour's regular season schedule has been taking place in South Korea this week as a handful of PGA Tour pros compete alongside their European peers at the Genesis Championship.

Star names such as Hideki Matsuyama and defending champion Byeong Hun An began the week at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan hoping to add to their respective trophy hauls.

Meanwhile, plenty of others were out to either leap into the Race To Dubai's top-70 in a bid to make the Playoffs or simply play well enough to keep their cards.

At the halfway stage, last year's winner - An - joined the likes of other well-fancied names such as Thriston Lawrence and Elvis Smylie in missing the cut.

With a new champion guaranteed, someone else will pick up the $680,000 winner's check from a total payout of $4 million.

Whoever finishes solo second will scoop $440,000 while third is in line to collect just over a quarter of a million. Meanwhile, the top-eight positions may be looking at six-figure checks as well.

There are a total of 5,000 Race To Dubai points on offer, too, which might be more important to much of the field this week than the financial rewards on offer.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Genesis Championship based on a field of 70 players making the cut. As of close of play after round two, 74 players will split the $4 million total payout.

Genesis Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $680,000 2nd $440,000 3rd $252,000 4th $200,000 5th $169,600 6th $140,000 7th $120,000 8th $100,000 9th $89,600 10th $80,000 11th $73,600 12th $68,800 13th $64,400 14th $61,200 15th $58,800 16th $56,400 17th $54,000 18th $51,600 19th $49,600 20th $48,000 21st $46,400 22nd $45,200 23rd $44,000 24th $42,800 25th $41,600 26th $40,400 27th $39,200 28th $38,000 29th $36,800 30th $35,600 31st $34,400 32nd $33,200 33rd $32,000 34th $30,800 35th $29,600 36th $28,400 37th $27,600 38th $26,800 39th $26,000 40th $25,200 41st $24,400 42nd $23,600 43rd $22,800 44th $22,000 45th $21,200 46th $20,400 47th $19,600 48th $18,800 49th $18,000 50th $17,200 51st $16,400 52nd $15,600 53rd $14,800 54th $14,000 55th $13,600 56th $13,200 57th $12,800 58th $12,400 59th $12,000 60th $11,600 61st $11,200 62nd $10,800 63rd $10,400 64th $10,000 65th $9,600 66th $9,200 67th $8,800 68th $8,400 69th $8,000 70th $7,600

WHERE IS THE GENESIS CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

A view of the 13th at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club prior to the 2025 Genesis Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Genesis Championship is being played at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in Cheonan, which is approximately 90 minutes from South Korea's capital city, Seoul.

The course, which was designed by Perry Dye - son of renowned designer Pete - opened in 1993 and hosted the Korea Open on the Asian Tour between 2003 and 2024.

It measures around 7,400 yards and plays as a par-71. Woo Jeong Hills' signature hole is the island par-3 13th (pictured above) which measures around 230 yards.