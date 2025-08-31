Omega European Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Matt Wallace is the defending champion at the Omega European Masters as the DP World Tour's Back 9 continues in the beautiful setting of Crans-sur-Sierre GC
The Omega European Masters marks the second Back 9 event of the DP World Tour season, with one of the most lucrative standalone tournaments of the year so far.
Following a $3.5 million total prize purse at the Betfred British Masters, a $3.25 million total package is up for grabs in the picturesque setting of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.
That figure is the same as 2024 when Matt Wallace reigned supreme in a playoff over Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia but a significant increase on 2023 when the overall payout stood at $2.75 million.
Through three rounds, Wallace is right up near the lead once more and could defend his title if he can slip past South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who has a one-stroke advantage on 18-under after rounds of 63, 66 and 63.
Lurking just behind Lawrence and Wallace is England's Matt Fitzpatrick on 16-under and Finland's Sami Valimaki on 15-under. They were among the PGA Tour stars to make the cut, while several big names missed the weekend after rough starts to the weather-affected tournament.
Whoever comes out on top this time will bank just north of $550,000 while anyone who finishes inside the top-six is set to earn over six figures for their week's work.
As well as financial incentives, the Omega European Masters offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$552,500
2nd
$357,500
3rd
$204,750
4th
$162,500
5th
$137,800
6th
$113,750
7th
$97,500
8th
$81,250
9th
$72,800
10th
$65,000
11th
$59,800
12th
$55,900
13th
$52,325
14th
$49,725
15th
$47,775
16th
$45,825
17th
$43,875
18th
$41,925
19th
$40,300
20th
$39,000
21st
$37,700
22nd
$36,725
23rd
$35,750
24th
$34,775
25th
$33,800
26th
$32,825
27th
$31,850
28th
$30,875
29th
$29,900
30th
$28,925
31st
$27,950
32nd
$26,975
33rd
$26,000
34th
$25,025
35th
$24,050
36th
$23,075
37th
$22,425
38th
$21,775
39th
$21,125
40th
$20,475
41st
$19,825
42nd
$19,175
43rd
$18,525
44th
$17,875
45th
$17,225
46th
$16,575
47th
$15,925
48th
$15,275
49th
$14,625
50th
$13,975
51st
$13,325
52nd
$12,675
53rd
$12,025
54th
$11,375
55th
$11,050
56th
$10,725
57th
$10,400
58th
$10,075
59th
$9,750
60th
$9,425
61st
$9,100
62nd
$8,775
63rd
$8,450
64th
$8,125
65th
$7,800
Where Is The European Masters Played?
The tournament, which was established in 1923, has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland since 1939. Located at an altitude of 1,500 meters, it offers stunning views over the Rhone Valley and is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the season.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.