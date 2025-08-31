Omega European Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Omega European Masters marks the second Back 9 event of the DP World Tour season, with one of the most lucrative standalone tournaments of the year so far.

Following a $3.5 million total prize purse at the Betfred British Masters, a $3.25 million total package is up for grabs in the picturesque setting of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

That figure is the same as 2024 when Matt Wallace reigned supreme in a playoff over Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia but a significant increase on 2023 when the overall payout stood at $2.75 million.

Through three rounds, Wallace is right up near the lead once more and could defend his title if he can slip past South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who has a one-stroke advantage on 18-under after rounds of 63, 66 and 63.

Lurking just behind Lawrence and Wallace is England's Matt Fitzpatrick on 16-under and Finland's Sami Valimaki on 15-under. They were among the PGA Tour stars to make the cut, while several big names missed the weekend after rough starts to the weather-affected tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever comes out on top this time will bank just north of $550,000 while anyone who finishes inside the top-six is set to earn over six figures for their week's work.

As well as financial incentives, the Omega European Masters offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $552,500 2nd $357,500 3rd $204,750 4th $162,500 5th $137,800 6th $113,750 7th $97,500 8th $81,250 9th $72,800 10th $65,000 11th $59,800 12th $55,900 13th $52,325 14th $49,725 15th $47,775 16th $45,825 17th $43,875 18th $41,925 19th $40,300 20th $39,000 21st $37,700 22nd $36,725 23rd $35,750 24th $34,775 25th $33,800 26th $32,825 27th $31,850 28th $30,875 29th $29,900 30th $28,925 31st $27,950 32nd $26,975 33rd $26,000 34th $25,025 35th $24,050 36th $23,075 37th $22,425 38th $21,775 39th $21,125 40th $20,475 41st $19,825 42nd $19,175 43rd $18,525 44th $17,875 45th $17,225 46th $16,575 47th $15,925 48th $15,275 49th $14,625 50th $13,975 51st $13,325 52nd $12,675 53rd $12,025 54th $11,375 55th $11,050 56th $10,725 57th $10,400 58th $10,075 59th $9,750 60th $9,425 61st $9,100 62nd $8,775 63rd $8,450 64th $8,125 65th $7,800