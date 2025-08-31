Omega European Masters Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Matt Wallace is the defending champion at the Omega European Masters as the DP World Tour's Back 9 continues in the beautiful setting of Crans-sur-Sierre GC

Matt Wallace holds the Omega European Masters trophy
The Omega European Masters marks the second Back 9 event of the DP World Tour season, with one of the most lucrative standalone tournaments of the year so far.

Following a $3.5 million total prize purse at the Betfred British Masters, a $3.25 million total package is up for grabs in the picturesque setting of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

That figure is the same as 2024 when Matt Wallace reigned supreme in a playoff over Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia but a significant increase on 2023 when the overall payout stood at $2.75 million.

Through three rounds, Wallace is right up near the lead once more and could defend his title if he can slip past South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, who has a one-stroke advantage on 18-under after rounds of 63, 66 and 63.

Lurking just behind Lawrence and Wallace is England's Matt Fitzpatrick on 16-under and Finland's Sami Valimaki on 15-under. They were among the PGA Tour stars to make the cut, while several big names missed the weekend after rough starts to the weather-affected tournament.

Matt Wallace and Jamie Lane with the Omega European Masters trophy

Whoever comes out on top this time will bank just north of $550,000 while anyone who finishes inside the top-six is set to earn over six figures for their week's work.

As well as financial incentives, the Omega European Masters offers 5,000 Race To Dubai points, with players attempting to gather as many as possible in order to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Playoffs.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Omega European Masters Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$552,500

2nd

$357,500

3rd

$204,750

4th

$162,500

5th

$137,800

6th

$113,750

7th

$97,500

8th

$81,250

9th

$72,800

10th

$65,000

11th

$59,800

12th

$55,900

13th

$52,325

14th

$49,725

15th

$47,775

16th

$45,825

17th

$43,875

18th

$41,925

19th

$40,300

20th

$39,000

21st

$37,700

22nd

$36,725

23rd

$35,750

24th

$34,775

25th

$33,800

26th

$32,825

27th

$31,850

28th

$30,875

29th

$29,900

30th

$28,925

31st

$27,950

32nd

$26,975

33rd

$26,000

34th

$25,025

35th

$24,050

36th

$23,075

37th

$22,425

38th

$21,775

39th

$21,125

40th

$20,475

41st

$19,825

42nd

$19,175

43rd

$18,525

44th

$17,875

45th

$17,225

46th

$16,575

47th

$15,925

48th

$15,275

49th

$14,625

50th

$13,975

51st

$13,325

52nd

$12,675

53rd

$12,025

54th

$11,375

55th

$11,050

56th

$10,725

57th

$10,400

58th

$10,075

59th

$9,750

60th

$9,425

61st

$9,100

62nd

$8,775

63rd

$8,450

64th

$8,125

65th

$7,800

Where Is The European Masters Played?

The tournament, which was established in 1923, has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland since 1939. Located at an altitude of 1,500 meters, it offers stunning views over the Rhone Valley and is one of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the season.

